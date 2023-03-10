Dominique Andrews of Logically Named to 2023 Women in Security Forum Power 100

SIA Annual Program Showcases 100 Female Role Models, Leaders, Innovators, and Influencers in the Global Security Industry

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Logically, one of the nation's leading managed IT and security service providers, today announced that the Security Industry Association (SIA) has named Dominique Andrews, Chief People Officer at Logically, to the 2023 honoree list for the SIA Women in Security Forum Power 100. This initiative, presented by the SIA Women in Security Forum, honors 100 women in the security industry each year who are role models for actively advancing diversity, inclusion, innovation, and leadership in the community.

"I am incredibly honored to be named to this roster of inspirational women," said Andrews. "While diversity has always been a core tenant of Logically's, it is no secret that IT and security are typically male-dominated fields, and have historically lacked inclusive opportunities for women and people of color. Through a number of internal initiatives, the Logically team and I have actively worked to advocate for diversity and transparency – and we're committed to expanding these efforts as we continue to grow."

The Power 100 announcement was made March 8, International Women's Day, a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and presenting a call to action for accelerating women's equality. This year's honorees will be recognized at the SIA Women in Security Forum Power 100 celebration on March 31 at ISC West 2023.

"The SIA Women in Security Forum is proud to showcase the remarkable women of the 2023 WISF Power 100. These dynamic, talented honorees are making waves in the security industry and are constantly exhibiting leadership, motivating others, and driving progress in the security industry," said SIA Women in Security Forum Chair Kasia Hanson. "We commend this outstanding class of honorees for their impactful efforts in the security industry and broader community and look forward to celebrating their successes at ISC West."

"The 2023 Power 100 honorees are an inspiration to all of us in the security industry. These 100 women leaders are breaking barriers, shifting expectations and advancing diversity, equity and inclusion while taking our industry to new heights," said SIA CEO Don Erickson. "As we celebrate International Women's Day, we congratulate this year's outstanding class of honorees and thank them for their invaluable contributions to the security industry as well as their leadership, innovation and advocacy."

SIA's Women in Security Forum works to engage all security professionals to promote, recruit and cultivate women's leadership for a more inclusive and diversified industry. In addition to the Power 100, the SIA Women in Security Forum offers several programs and activities, including the SIA Progress Award, the SIA Women in Security Forum Scholarship, and more.

About Logically

Logically is a leading national Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) and Managed Service Provider (MSP) that works to secure customers' futures. As a champion of cybersecurity innovation, we marry the right technologies to create personalized solutions that address our customers' unique technology challenges through a security lens. Since 1999, we have made IT management easy and secure for thousands of organizations across highly regulated industries, and we are known for our best-in-class, high-touch customer support.

