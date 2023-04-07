If this domino falls we can forget a mini recession – Britain faces the whole shebang

house price recession

Halifax this week released its updated house price index, showing data from March. While this release captured positive headlines with monthly growth of 0.8pc and annual growth of 1.6pc, British house prices remain 2pc lower than they were at their peak in August 2022.

Nationwide’s house price index, meanwhile, paints an even gloomier picture, showing house prices down 3.1pc in March on an annual basis, and seven straight months of decline. With the economy limping along, a continued fall in house prices threatens the country with recession.

Between January 2022 and January 2023, British GDP was essentially flat. Europe’s economic growth has been similarly inert, and the past year’s stagnation has given rise to much recession-watching both here and on the continent.

Every time a GDP print is published, commentators and politicians squint as hard as they can to try to detect a recession. At the same time, discussions over the technical definition of a recession, prompted by President Biden's insistence that America was not experiencing the "real" thing last summer, have taken a seat at many dinner tables.

Yet the economy does not feel like it is in recession. Between December 2022 and February 2023, there were around 1.12m job vacancies in Britain. Before the pandemic hit, job vacancies in the same period 2019-20 stood at only around 823,000 meaning we have seen an increase of around 36pc. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate stands at around 3.7pc, the lowest on record since the 1970s.

Even if we do get a technical reading of a recession in the coming months, the economic situation in Britain and Europe would be far better thought of as being a little ice age. People remain employed, businesses remain open – but at the same time everything remains fixed in place and the economy refuses to expand.

In such an environment it is hard to see any potential for breakout growth. Where would it come from? The key problem appears to be consumption.

Story continues

Consumption accounts for over 60pc of the British economy, so when it sags the economy sags with it. In terms of actual cash expenditures, British consumers continue to spend an increasing amount. But thanks to inflation, they are simply not getting the same value for that money, and so are left treading water. To keep up with rising prices, consumers are making cuts in their consumption of household goods and services, food, and recreation and culture.

As the British consumer tightens the belt ever further, the economy continues to tick over thanks to investment spending by the business sector. This is not altogether surprising. In periods of inflation, holding onto cash is a mug’s game, as it continuously loses value. This pushes businesses to invest their money, so that at least they can get tangible assets that may grow to keep pace with rising prices. Doing so keeps capital intact.

With the consumer cash-strapped and the business community offsetting stagnant consumption by ploughing ahead with investment, this leaves the Government as the only potential domestic source of growth.

But the British government cannot increase its spending because, as Liz Truss found out during her brief stint in Downing Street, the bond markets will have a panic attack. Even if the bond markets could be kept calm, increasing government borrowing and spending during a serious inflation is probably not an advisable course of action.

So, we are condemned to the eternal return of the same – where every GDP print brings with it the same story of stagnation and gloom. Yet just because growth seems to be boxed in on the upside, that does not mean that we will never get a recession.

While it is hard to imagine a scenario where breakout growth occurs, it is not at all hard to imagine a scenario where it collapses and we get a real recession – with unemployment, falling wages, failed banks and businesses, the whole shebang.

All that's needed for the genuine article is a collapse in business investment.

This is where the house price figures come into play. Housing markets are not like stock markets. Stock markets experience a great deal of volatility month-to-month. They can take a sustained hit, declining for up to a year or more, and then stage a dramatic turnaround. Housing markets tend not to work like this. After a certain period of falling prices, housing markets tend to fall into a slump. Their pattern is more predictable.

If we take Nationwide’s March 2023 figure and compare it to the data going back to 1991, we find that the 3.1pc decline experienced in March predicts an ensuing slump in prices with a 71pc probability.

This makes intuitive sense as standard variable rate mortgages have risen dramatically, from their post-pandemic lows of around 4pc to just over 7pc in February. Mortgage approvals have fallen too, from their July 2022 high of 73,559 to 43,536 in February.

Falling house prices hit the economy through falling construction investment and employment. The last time everything came crashing down, the housing market took a turn for the worse in the second quarter of 2008. This took another nine months to feed into the construction employment figures, with builders starting to lay people off in the first quarter of 2009.

If we continue to see declines in property prices this spring, we can say with some confidence that we are anywhere between nine and 18 months away from layoffs in the construction sector.

If between then and now something fundamental changes with the economy – if, say, the British consumer finds a new lease of life – the slack created by a sagging construction sector could be taken up.

Some prognosticators are saying that inflation will come down without a recession, and this is entirely possible, but their predictions of 9.7pc inflation in February missed the mark when CPI came in at 10.4pc.

If nothing changes – if the consumer continues to be kept on his hamster wheel due to rising costs of living – then it seems likely that drying up construction investment could pull the British economy into a "real" recession.