Domino's global ordering platform rolls-out what3words location technology

·3 min read

International franchisees using Domino's Pizza Global Online Ordering (GOLO) platform will be able to opt-in to add a what3words address field at checkout, resulting in a fast, precise and accurate delivery

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Piping hot pizza delivered straight to your doorstep. It's the ultimate experience that Domino's is known for. But some doorsteps are harder to find than others - if you are ordering from a block of flats, a new build, an office complex or anywhere vaguely rural you might be used to giving additional directions. Soon this will be a thing of the past.

Today, what3words has been added to the Domino's Pizza Global Online Ordering (GOLO) platform, used by international franchisees to offer online ordering. Using a what3words address means deliveries can be made to the customer's exact location; whether it be a front door, side entrance or garden gate. The benefit is two-fold. For the customers, the food arrives faster, delivery ETA's are more reliable and there is no need to answer calls from lost drivers to provide additional directions. For the pizza delivery expert, the delivery is smooth and less stressful: no need to drive up and down the road searching for the correct location.

Addresses around the world aren't always accurate. A traditional street address will not necessarily direct you to the front door, and often will simply drop a pin into the centre of the building. what3words is revolutionising the way we communicate location. It has divided the world into a grid of 10ft squares and given each a unique address made up of three words: a what3words address. The exact 10ft tile of the front door of what3words London HQ is at ///filled.count.soap, whereas ///usual.trying.highs will take you to an exact tile that offers the best view of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

what3words has already been successfully piloted in Domino's franchises in the UK, North America and Saudi Arabia. Domino's international franchisees using GOLO can contact the DPZ GOLO team to integrate what3words' innovative location technology.

Chris Sheldrick, co-founder and CEO of what3words said, "Wherever you live, hot pizza is so much better than cold pizza because the driver got lost finding your door. It's really important that customers receive their order in good time, and drivers should be able to navigate to their destination with ease. We're so excited to globally roll-out what3words to Domino's international franchisees and customers."

Additional images and press kit can be found here

Media contacts: Email: prteam@what3words.com

About what3words
Co-founded in London in 2013 by Chris Sheldrick, what3words is the simplest way to talk about location. The system covers the entire world, never needs updating, and works offline. A what3words address is a human-friendly way to share very precise locations with other people, or to input them into platforms and machines such as ride-hailing apps or e-commerce checkouts. It is optimised for voice input and contains built-in error prevention to immediately identify and correct input mistakes.

The free what3words app, available for iOS and Android, and the online map enable people to find, share and navigate to what3words addresses in 50 languages to date. Millions of what3words addresses are in use around the world, with thousands of businesses using them to save money, be more efficient and provide a better customer experience. what3words is integrated into apps, platforms and websites, with just a few lines of code. Products are available for free or for a nominal fee for qualifying NGOs. Its partners include Mercedes-Benz, Triumph Motorcycles, Premier Inn, the AA and many emergency services across the world.

what3words has a team of over 100 people, across offices in the UK, USA, Germany, India and Mongolia. The company has raised over £100 million in capital from investors such as Intel, Aramex, Deutsche Bahn, Subaru and Sony Innovation Fund.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominos-global-ordering-platform-rolls-out-what3words-location-technology-301478226.html

SOURCE what3words

