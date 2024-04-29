Domino's Pizza beats sales expectations as orders thrive

A person walks past a Domino's pizza restuarant in London·Reuters
Reuters
2 min read
0
In this article:

(Reuters) -Domino's Pizza topped Wall Street expectations for first-quarter same-store sales on Monday, as consumers in the United States tapped into the pizza chain's spruced-up loyalty program and other promotional offerings.

Shares of the company rose 4.5% in premarket trading, after it also edged past expectations for total revenue in the quarter.

Domino's has managed to buck a downbeat trend for eating out in the United States, with better returns on its loyalty program and fresh promotional offers drawing inflation-weary consumers to its pizzas and chicken wings.

Domino's U.S. same-store sales rose 5.6% in the quarter, with CEO Russell Weiner saying that the company saw order growth across all income cohorts in the country.

Analysts on average estimated quarterly same-store sales to rise 4.04%, according to LSEG data.

Domino's revamped its loyalty program in September last year and entered into a third-party delivery partnership with Uber Eats, which helped the company rekindle delivery demand after a period of weakness.

It is also pushing forward with its offers and promotions such as giving customers a $3 coupon on online tips of $3 or more to their delivery drivers.

Domino's said it remained on track to end the year with 3% or more of its sales coming through the Uber Eats channel.

Total revenue for the first quarter rose 5.9% over the year earlier to $1.09 billion, compared with market expectations of $1.08 billion.

A rebound in orders has also given the pizza chain room to increase menu prices. The company had said in February it plans to raise prices in the low-single-digit percentage range in the U.S. this year.

Lower food costs drove its U.S. company-owned store gross margin up by 0.6 percentage point in the first quarter compared with the year earlier.

Higher franchisee fee also contributed to its first-quarter earnings of $3.58 per share, compared with estimates of $3.39.

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Fed in a holding pattern as inflation delays approach to any soft landing

    Inflation showing no recent sign of slowing or narrowing in scope leaves U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers challenged this week over how to characterize their next steps even as the countdown to a contentious U.S. presidential election continues. The Fed is seen holding its benchmark interest rate steady at 5.25%-to-5.5% at its April 30-May 1 meeting, and a key judgment in the current policy statement - that inflation "remains elevated" - may have to remain in place after the pace of price increases accelerated over the first three months of the year after steadily slowing through 2023. Details of the most recent price reports, moreover, showed high inflation lodged across a wide array of goods and services, something current voters on interest rate policy including Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin have focused on as a reason to be wary of cutting interest rates.

  • Thousands of hotel workers to rally in 18 cities ahead of contract negotiations

    Unionized hotel workers demanding significant pay raises will rally on May Day in 18 U.S. and Canadian cities, as talks are beginning with operators Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide Holdings and Hyatt Hotels Corp. Demonstrators rallying for raises on May 1, the international workers' holiday, may face some pressure in markets still recovering from the pandemic, such as San Francisco and Hawaii, analysts say. "There have been a series of staffing and service cuts that have led to both painful working conditions for the workers and reduced services for the guests," said Gwen Mills, international union president at Unite Here, which represents nearly 300,000 workers in hotels, casinos, food service, airports, and more across the U.S. and Canada.

  • NASA administrator: China’s space ambitions pose threat of land grab on the moon

    NASA administrator Bill Nelson raised concerns about the risk of the US falling behind in the global space race as Beijing pushes ahead with its ambitions to land astronauts on the moon.

  • Firefly CEO sees 'enough demand' for fully commercial lunar missions independent of NASA

    Firefly CEO Bill Weber thinks the private space company will soon be able to conduct round-trip commercial moon missions without funding from NASA.

  • Futures inch up as megacaps extend gains, Fed verdict on tap

    Tesla shares jumped 7.3% premarket after the electric vehicle maker cleared some key regulatory hurdles that have long hindered it from rolling out its self-driving software in China, the U.S. automaker's second-largest market. Apple added 1.7% after a report that the iPhone maker had renewed discussions with OpenAI about using the startup's generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

  • Philips shares rocket up after settlement of US respiratory device recall

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares surged 35% early on Monday as the medical devices maker announced a smaller-than-expected settlement to resolve claims over recalled breathing devices in the United States. Philips said it had agreed to pay $1.1 billion to settle all personal injury claims filed in the U.S., ending uncertainty that had slashed its market value over the past three years. "This settlement is significantly lower than expectations of $2-4 billion and worst case of $10 billion," Barclays analysts said.

  • Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Has 100% of His $11 Billion Portfolio in Just 8 Stocks

    One of the world's most successful hedge fund managers has one of the most concentrated portfolio's in the business.

  • Billionaires Are Selling Nvidia Stock and Buying This Supercharged AI Index Fund Instead

    Four wealthy hedge fund managers sold shares of Nvidia during the fourth quarter and redeployed capital into a supercharged Nasdaq-100 index fund.

  • Analysts unveil Google parent Alphabet stock price targets after earnings

    Here's what could happen next to Alphabet shares.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Advanced Micro Devices Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

    This leading semiconductor company could turbocharge your returns.