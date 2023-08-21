U.S. markets close in 1 hour 26 minutes

Domino's pizza chain introduces pepperoni-stuffed cheesy bread

Gabe Hauari, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Domino’s has officially launched its newest menu item – Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread – across all franchise and corporate stores in the U.S.
Domino's has officially launched its newest menu item: Pepperoni stuffed cheesy bread.

The new item joins Domino's existing lineup of stuffed cheesy breads, which launched in 2011 and come in three varieties: original, spinach and feta, and bacon and jalapeno, the company said in a news release.

"Adding our No. 1 pizza topping to our Stuffed Cheesy Bread was a no-brainer. We honestly can't believe we didn't launch it sooner," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president - chief brand officer, in a news release.

Each eight-piece order of cheesy bread is stuffed with cheese and pepperoni, covered in a blend of cheese and seasoned with garlic and Parmesan, according to the company.

PINPOINT DELIVERY: Domino's Pinpoint Delivery means address no longer needed to order pizza. Here's how it works.

Stuffed cheesy bread is included in Domino's mix-and-match deal, which allows customers to choose any two or more menu items for $6.99 each.

The new pepperoni stuffed cheesy bread is available across Domino's locations nationwide now.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Domino's pizza chain introduces pepperoni-stuffed cheesy bread