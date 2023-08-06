Domino's Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Domino's Pizza Group's shares before the 10th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.033 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.10 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Domino's Pizza Group has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current share price of £4.022. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Domino's Pizza Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Domino's Pizza Group paying out a modest 35% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 48% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Domino's Pizza Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Domino's Pizza Group's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Domino's Pizza Group has increased its dividend at approximately 7.5% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Has Domino's Pizza Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Domino's Pizza Group has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

While it's tempting to invest in Domino's Pizza Group for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Domino's Pizza Group (3 make us uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

