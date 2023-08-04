Domino's Pizza Group's (LON:DOM) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 20th of September to £0.033, which will be 3.1% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of £0.032. This will take the annual payment to 2.5% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Domino's Pizza Group's stock price has increased by 30% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Domino's Pizza Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Domino's Pizza Group was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 19.2%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 46%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.0483, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.10. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.5% over that duration. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Domino's Pizza Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 17% per annum. Domino's Pizza Group definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Domino's Pizza Group's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Domino's Pizza Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Domino's Pizza Group has 5 warning signs (and 3 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. Is Domino's Pizza Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

