This Domino's Pizza Insider Increased Their Holding By 17% Last Year

Insiders were net buyers of Domino's Pizza, Inc.'s (NYSE:DPZ ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Domino's Pizza Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Director Russell Weiner bought US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$305 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$397. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Domino's Pizza Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Domino's Pizza shares. In total, Independent Director C. Andrew Ballard dumped US$200k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Domino's Pizza insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$75m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Domino's Pizza Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Domino's Pizza stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. And insiders do own shares. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Domino's Pizza and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

