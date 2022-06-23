Don Forgeron Announces Retirement from Insurance Bureau of Canada

Forgeron's retirement comes after 28 years with the property and casualty insurance trade association

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) announced today that after 28 years of service, Don Forgeron will retire as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the IBC Board of Directors. Forgeron will continue to lead the company until the selection and seamless onboarding of a new CEO is completed in late 2022.

IBC Bilingual Logo (CNW Group/Insurance Bureau of Canada)

"It has been an honour to serve as IBC's President and CEO," said Forgeron. "IBC has grown to become a credible and trustworthy voice for governments, regulators and consumers who rely on insurers to provide protection to Canadians when they need it most.

"I'm proud of what IBC and the industry have accomplished during my tenure," continues Forgeron. "We've made progress on fixing broken auto insurance systems to work better for drivers. We've built on the momentum for a national flood insurance program to protect homeowners from the impacts of our changing climate. And IBC and its members have continued to show that a strong, competitive insurance industry is a force for good in the lives of Canadians."

"Under Don's leadership, IBC has become an invaluable voice for important issues affecting the P&C insurance industry. Over the years, Don has been integral to the expert counsel, consumer education programs and strategic initiatives that IBC offers our industry – the importance of which has never been more evident than during the unprecedented events of the past couple of years. We wish Don and his family all the best for his retirement and look forward to continue working with IBC on issues that make a true impact on the industry and consumers," said Heather Masterson, President and CEO of Travelers Canada and Chair of IBC's Board of Directors.

IBC's President and CEO since 2009, Forgeron has a successful track record of more than 30 years in the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry. He has a strong foundation in the public and private sectors, having worked for Alberta's Department of Environment and the National Research Council in Nova Scotia early in his career.

Story continues

As IBC's President and CEO, Forgeron has worked with Canadian governments and key stakeholders to build a strong, stable P&C insurance industry and a stronger, safer Canada. He has led a national conversation with governments and Canadians on the need to adapt to climate change and better prepare Canada for an earthquake.

Forgeron is active internationally on behalf of Canada's P&C insurance industry by providing input to international regulatory bodies. He is a founding member and the current President of the Global Federation of Insurance Associations.

The search for Forgeron's successor will begin in July.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Insurance Bureau of Canada is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up the vast majority of the property and casualty (P&C) insurance market in Canada. For more than 50 years, IBC has worked with governments across the country to help make affordable home, auto and business insurance available for all Canadians. IBC supports the vision of consumers and governments trusting, valuing and supporting the private P&C insurance industry. It champions key issues and helps educate consumers on how best to protect their homes, cars, businesses and properties.

For media releases and more information, visit IBC's Media Centre at www.ibc.ca . Follow us on Twitter @InsuranceBureau and like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/23/c7718.html