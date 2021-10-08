U.S. markets closed

Don Shelline, General Manager of BYUradio, to Retire

·3 min read

50-year career goes from "slip-cueing" rock & roll records to managing multiple commercial and non-commercial broadcast properties; search for successor underway

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family entertainment network BYUradio today announced that its general manager, Don Shelline, will retire at the end of this year after a five decades-long career, culminating in more than 10 years at the network. Mr. Shelline manages BYU Broadcasting's audio content platform, which includes the national satellite radio network BYUradio and a classical FM radio station (KBYU-FM Classical 89), as well as digital streams, mobile apps, smart speaker delivery and multiple podcasts with more than ten million downloads and growing. In his time there, BYUradio has focused on informational and engaging content primarily for parents and families. A comprehensive search for his replacement is in process.

Don Shelline
Don Shelline

"Don Shelline is the consummate broadcast professional," said BYU Broadcasting managing director Jeff Simpson. "Under his watch, BYUradio has significantly expanded its listenership through innovative – and award-winning – programming platforms and initiatives. His success in growing our podcast programming sets the stage for continued growth and development of weekly podcasts. Don will be sorely missed by all of us."

Mr. Shelline has been with BYUradio since 2010, when he started as station manager. He also served as the director of development and station management before becoming general manager in 2018.

"It has been my great pleasure to work with an amazing team of radio and podcasting professionals at BYUradio to take our national radio programming to new levels of engagement and entertainment," said Mr. Shelline. "I'm proud of the network we've built here during my tenure, and I can't wait to see our plans for BYUradio continue to unfold."

Mr. Shelline's current position caps off a career in broadcast media that began when he first walked into a college radio station in 1972. From there, he went on to work in small and large markets in Utah, California, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico, in positions ranging from on-air announcer to market manager over multiple commercial broadcast properties.

He has managed radio stations, television stations and advertising agencies, and has owned a radio station, several advertising agencies and a digital sound recording studio. Before joining BYU Broadcasting, he served as general manager of Dixie State College's Center for Media Innovation, general manager for Bonneville International Corporation, general manager for Simmons Media Group, and sales manager for Maverick Broadcasting and Cache Valley Broadcasting.

For more information on BYUradio and to listen, visit www.byuradio.org. Programming can be accessed nationwide on SiriusXM and free on the BYUradio app, and it is available on all major podcast services for download, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and other platforms.

About BYU Broadcasting
BYU Broadcasting is a general entertainment broadcasting organization focused on improving families and connecting them through shared experiences that promote meaningful interaction between parents and children. Across BYUtv, BYUradio and its digital platforms, BYU Broadcasting presents uplifting entertainment that is both purposeful and engaging for the entire family. With a reach of more than 50 million homes on broadcast and cable systems for BYUtv and another more than 30 million devices through SiriusXM for BYUradio, it serves national and local audiences with the most state-of-the-art live-linear and digital production and distribution facilities, reaching audiences where they consume media. By centering all of its resources on these two closely correlated, multiplatform products, BYU Broadcasting creates synergies and consistency between their content and focus to offer transmedia storytelling. As a noncommercial operation, it gives back to the local, national and international community by working with great partners throughout the world to provide edifying viewing and listening experiences that inspire children and parents alike.

(PRNewsfoto/BYUtv)
(PRNewsfoto/BYUtv)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/don-shelline-general-manager-of-byuradio-to-retire-301395832.html

SOURCE BYU Broadcasting

