Don’t Buy These 5 Used Furniture Items

When furnishing your home on a budget, buying used furniture can seem appealing. While used furniture can save you money, some items come with additional headaches that just aren’t worth it.

When it comes to your family’s safety and your furnishings’ durability, sometimes it really is better to buy certain pieces new. Here are five used furniture items you likely should avoid.

Mattresses

Used mattresses can harbor dust mites, bed bugs and bodily fluids that steam cleaning or sanitizing sprays cannot fully eliminate. The internal materials also compress over time, so a used mattress will not provide the same support and comfort as a new one.

Artem Kropovinsky, founder of the interior design studio Arsight, said, “It’s almost always preferable to invest in a new mattress. Beyond hygiene concerns, mattresses conform to an individual’s body over time. A pre-used mattress might not offer the ergonomic support you need.”

David Mason, founder of knobs.co, said, “One furniture item that I highly recommend buying new instead of used is mattresses. While it may be tempting to save money by purchasing a second-hand mattress, there are several reasons why investing in a new one is a better option. Mattresses are an integral part of our daily lives as we spend approximately one-third of our day sleeping on them. A good quality mattress is essential for getting a good night’s rest and maintaining our overall health and well-being. Used mattresses may have hidden issues such as sagging, lumps, or even bedbugs that can compromise the comfort and hygiene of our sleeping space. Also, mattresses are not designed to last forever and have a lifespan of approximately 8-10 years. Buying a used one means you may end up with a mattress that has already reached the end of its lifespan, resulting in poor sleep quality and potential health risks.”

If you must buy a mattress used, opt for one that is only a year or two old from a trusted friend or family member.

Sofas and Other Upholstered Furniture

Used couches and chairs can conceal bed bugs, lice and fleas in the cushions and fabrics. Even if the upholstery looks clean, you cannot tell if pests have burrowed deep inside. Fabrics also wear out over time, so used upholstered furniture is more prone to rips and stains.

Mason said, “Another furniture item that I would suggest is worth buying new is a sofa. Similar to mattresses, we spend a significant amount of time sitting and relaxing on our sofas. A good quality sofa not only adds comfort to our living space but also serves as a focal point in many homes. Buying a used sofa may result in getting one that has worn-out cushions or springs, which can be uncomfortable and affect the overall aesthetic of the room. By investing in a new sofa, we can ensure that we are getting a durable and comfortable piece of furniture that will last for years to come.”

Willow Wright, owner of Urban Redeux, recommended against buying upholstered items that are stained or have strong odors. “Unless the plan is to have the item fully reupholstered, I’d suggest leaving these behind.” She went on to say, “Dog and cat hair and urine can wreak havoc on furniture and often these odors cannot be removed easily. The same goes for cigarette smoke.”

If you’re set on buying second-hand upholstered furniture, opt for pieces with removable, machine-washable covers, or have it professionally reupholstered. Always inspect the furniture thoroughly and consider professional cleaning.

Cribs

Safety standards for cribs frequently change, so an older used crib could potentially have problematic drop sides, slat spacing, or other hazards. Used cribs also likely have some wear and tear. When it comes to your baby’s safety, a new crib is worth the investment.

If you choose to buy used cribs or baby furniture, ensure they meet current safety standards and have not been subjected to recalls.

Particleboard Furniture

Cheap particleboard furniture has a limited lifespan and can deteriorate quickly, especially if it has been exposed to moisture. If you find particleboard furniture in good condition at a low price, it can still be a budget-friendly option. However, be cautious about its durability.

Tom Nolan, founder of AllStar Home, said, “Low-quality furniture, like pieces you can get at a superstore or IKEA aren’t worth buying second-hand. They’re usually made with particleboard, which is delicate and rarely transports well after the first owner puts it together. Joints between sections of particle board are often some of the weakest parts of the piece, and can take the heaviest amount of strain during transport. Only look for solid-wood furniture when buying used, so you know it can hold up to transport and years of use.”

Any Big DIY Project

It can be tempting to buy a used furniture piece that just needs a little DIY help, like refinishing a wood dresser or reupholstering a chair. However, be cautious about buying used furniture that requires extensive repairs or renovations.

Wright said, “Consider the time, effort and cost that will go into it and be realistic. We all have too little time these days and you don’t want something taking up space in your garage that you may never get to.”

Take an honest assessment of your skills, available time and budget. Large DIY projects often take far longer and cost more than expected. If you end up not completing the project, you’re left with an unusable piece taking up space. And even if you do finish, after factoring in the money and effort invested, you may realize you could have purchased something new for around the same total. Unless you have ample free time and confidence in your DIY abilities, it’s usually best to avoid furniture flip projects.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Don't Buy These 5 Used Furniture Items