Don’t Buy New Clothes at This Time of Year

Depending on who you ask, shopping for clothes is either a blast or a chore. Either way, it’s good to know when the best time to hit the stores (or the apps!) is. Because depending on the month, clothes can either be a major deal or extra pricey. By understanding seasonal patterns, you can save a lot of money on the clothes you need.

Here when not to buy new clothes, depending on the time of year.

The Worst Time to Shop for Clothes

First things first: the worst time to buy new clothes is at the very start of a new season. That’s when retailers charge full price because they know we want fresh looks for the changing weather. Whether it’s swimsuits in the summer or coats in the winter, you’ll end up forking over the big bucks if you buy then.

Instead, be patient and wait a few months. As the season progresses, stores will start slashing prices to clear out old inventory and make room for the next wave of styles. That’s when you strike!

The Best Times to Shop for Clothes

So when exactly should you shop for new clothes? There are a few key times of year that tend to offer the biggest discounts:

After the Holidays

The day after Christmas, December 26th, is one of the best days of the year to buy clothes. Retailers are always super desperate to clear out all their holiday inventory, so you can often find huge markdowns of 50% or more. The same goes for other major holidays like Thanksgiving and Labor Day.

End of Season

Another great time to shop is right at the end of a season. As summer turns to fall or winter turns to spring, stores need to get rid of all their old seasonal items. You can find amazing deals on things like swimsuits in September or winter coats in February.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday, AKA the biggest shopping days of the year, are also great times to score some deep discounts.

Shopping Smart All Year Round

Of course, there will always be times when you need to buy new clothes right away, like for a special event or because your current wardrobe just isn’t cutting it. But by being strategic about when you shop, you can save a ton of money in the long run.

So next time you feel the urge to go on a clothing spree, ask yourself — is this really the best time to be shopping? Chances are, you’ll be able to find what you need for a lot less if you just wait a few more months. Your wallet will thank you!

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Don’t Buy New Clothes at This Time of Year