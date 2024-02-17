Don’t Buy Disneyland Tickets for This Day of the Week

All images belong to Jorge Villalba villalba.jorge1@gmail.com / Getty Images

The price of Disneyland tickets varies based on the age of the guest, when you go and how many days and parks you intend to visit. Currently, a standard adult ticket costs anywhere from $310 to $555, while a child’s ticket costs $290 to $525.

While prices can be steep, there are ways to save money at Disneyland. Even if you’re not concerned about the cost, you may still want to avoid crowds or optimize your time at the theme park.

With that in mind, these are the best and worst days to purchase tickets, and why, according to experts.

Best Days To Buy Disneyland Tickets For: Weekdays

You can check Disneyland’s official website to see what’s available in terms of ticket pricing. But aside from that, only buy tickets for weekdays if you want to save money.

“The least expensive days are usually Tuesdays and Wednesdays outside of school holidays. If you look at the Disneyland price calendar, Mondays and Thursdays can price either low or in the middle since a lot of travelers visit for long weekends,” said Katie Dillon, a San Diego-based travel advisor with Cadence Travel and owner of a travel website La Jolla Mom.

Worst Days To Buy Disneyland Tickets For: Weekends

“The most expensive days can often correctly be predicted as the most crowded days,” Dillon said. “The most expensive days are typically Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and any school holiday.”

Summer is also an expensive time to head to Disneyland. That’s because more families plan their trips during this time. Increased demand for tickets often leads to higher prices.

Ways To Save Money on Disneyland Tickets

Looking for ways to save both money and time at Disneyland? Here are some expert strategies.

Leverage Your Costco Membership

“Warehouse clubs not only have great bulk deals on toilet paper and potato chips, but you can also score major savings to Disney through their travel portal,” said Andrea Woroch, consumer and money-saving expert at Andrea Woroch.

You’ll need to be a Costco member to gain access to most of these deals. But if you are one, you could save money through Costco Travel.

“Costco, for example, has deep discounts on car rentals as well as vacation packages including flights and hotel and entertainment passes,” Woroch said. “Costco has a whole section dedicated to Disney vacations with deals on passes, hotels and more.”

Use Gift Cards

You can also purchase bulk gift cards to certain airlines or restaurants at members-only stores like Costco. These gift cards usually cost less than what other retailers offer, meaning you can save money on your vacation.

“For instance, you can get 20% off $100 worth of gift cards to California Pizza Kitchen, 25% off $100 worth of gift cards to Macaroni Grill and $50 off a $500 Southwest Airlines eGift Card,” Woroch said. “Say you have to buy 3 flights that cost $500 each round trip, buying these discount gift cards means you will save $150 instantly!”

Get Multiday Tickets From Authorized Sellers

Although multiday tickets cost more overall, their “per day” price is usually cheaper. As long as you plan to visit the theme park on multiple dats, this could be a viable way to save money. This can be especially helpful if you’re going during an expensive time.

“One way to hold your ticket price stable, and possibly get a little more value out of an expensive date, is to buy a multiday ticket from an authorized ticket seller where you’ll buy the ticket first and then make reservations for each day of your visit,” Dillon said. “Many authorized ticket sellers also offer a discounted price versus purchasing through Disneyland directly.”

Use a Credit Card

If you have good credit and solid money management habits, consider opening a new credit card to help fund your trip. Just make sure you can pay back what you borrow before interest accrues.

“Many credit cards offer sign-up bonuses in which you can earn free cash back, extra airline miles and travel points for spending a certain amount of money within the first few months of account opening,” Woroch said. “Plus, continue earning more rewards to use on your trip.”

Check out credit card offers to see which ones offer the best deals or rewards for your trip.

Take Advantage of Local Deals

If you’re a local, you might be able to save money on your Disneyland ticket.

“[Disney’s] offering $50/day kids’ tickets and also SoCal resident ticket deals,” Dillon said. “The SoCal resident tickets come and go, but they are usually offered every year at some point during off-peak times (the days between winter break and spring break season).”

Get Add-Ons

Don’t just buy tickets to Disneyland — get some add-ons you’ll use, too.

For example, Disney Genie+ combined with Lightning Lane Entrances will get you through the line faster at select attractions. This gives you and your family more time to enjoy your visit.

Another popular add-on is the Park Hopper pass. This lets you visit multiple parks within one day. Depending on when you go, this could be cheaper than if you were to buy multiday passes or purchase separate tickets to individual parks.

