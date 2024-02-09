Edwin Tan / iStock.com

Buying frozen foods, particularly produce, can be a great way to save money while stocking up on healthy items. It can also help speed up prep time for meals if you buy ready-made appetizers and entrees. However, not all grocery stores are ideal if frozen foods are on your shopping list.

Discover: 10 Frozen Foods To Buy at Dollar Tree

Also: 10 Frozen Foods To Buy at Trader Joe’s

Here are three grocery stores where you shouldn’t shop for frozen foods.

Also see Sam’s Club frozen foods you should not miss.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Grocery Outlet

You can sometimes find great deals at Grocery Outlet, but its prices and stock are inconsistent.

“Store stock is … highly tailored to the community that each location is in and can contain high-end items like antibiotic-free meat and organic foods,” Mashed reported. “However, that means the products on the shelves can change frequently and are different from store to store. The random changes in product selection … makes Grocery Outlet one of the worst places to shop for frozen foods on a consistent basis.”

Big Lots

Big Lots once boasted a large selection of frozen products in its stores, but it began scaling back on these items in 2019, Mashed reported. Now many locations don’t have a freezer section at all, and those that do offer a limited amount of products.

Erewhon

The big appeal of frozen foods is that they are affordable, but that isn’t the case at the high-end grocery chain Erewhon.

“It is outrageously expensive across the board, and you can almost guarantee that every single item in their frozen section can be found at a cheaper price at any other store,” said Jake Hill, CEO of the personal finance site DebtHammer. “If you are on a budget, avoid Erewhon at all costs.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Don’t Buy Frozen Foods at These 3 Grocery Stores