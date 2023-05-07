Don’t expect good news about the economy any time soon

Interest Rates - The Telegraph

After the glories of the Coronation and the pleasures of the associated bank holiday, the interest rate-setters at the Bank of England return to work this week to face a difficult situation. To raise or not to raise, that is the question, or at least the first question. Assuming that the answer is to raise, the second question is “by how much”?

Although the Bank could decide to raise interest rates by 0.5 percentage points, the rise is more likely to be 0.25 points, taking the Bank Rate to 4.5pc. After all, the US Fed and the European Central Bank (ECB) both increased rates last week by 0.25 basis points. Whereas the Fed hinted that this rise might well be the last, the ECB’s President made it clear that there was more work to do.

But the urge to increase rates here isn’t just a case of “follow my leader”. At 10.1pc, UK inflation remains at much higher levels than almost anyone expected, including the Bank of England, and it is just over five times the 2pc target.

Admittedly, it should soon fall sharply. Indeed, in the figures for April to be published later this month, inflation could well fall back to about 8pc. This is not because of any sharp easing of price pressures now but rather because the huge rises in energy prices last April will fall out of the annual comparison.

But there are some encouraging signs that current price pressures are easing. Although we have not seen the full benefits yet, wholesale gas prices are down from a peak of 640 pence per therm last August to only 80p now. The price of petrol at the pump is down from £2 a litre at the peak to about £1.50 now.

In that case, why should the Bank carry on raising interest rates? Indeed, some economists of a monetarist persuasion are arguing that with the broad money supply now falling, not only here but also in the eurozone and in America, the central banks are about to cause a recession.

I am not of this persuasion, even though I argued here a few weeks ago that central banks were seriously remiss in paying too little attention to the growth of the money supply over recent years. That does not mean that they should now follow it blindly. With regard to short-term movements especially, the money supply can be a very wayward mistress.

Despite the money supply now contracting month by month, there is still an overhang resulting from the recent rapid expansion. The ratio of the money supply to money GDP is still high. In other words, although something else may yet prompt a recession, a shortage of money shouldn’t be causing one any time soon.

In fact, recent signs from the real economy point in the other direction. In April, the PMI survey results were strong in the US, eurozone and the UK. Here, both business and consumer confidence have recently strengthened. The UK economy has proved far more resilient than almost anyone predicted. It is looking increasingly likely that there will not be a recession in the UK.

We will have more information on Friday, the day after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) pronounces on interest rates, as figures are published for GDP in Q1 of this year. These may show growth of 0.1pc or 0.2pc on the quarter. What’s more, the way things are going, the second quarter may show a larger increase.

Now such small increases are nothing to write home about. But they contrast strongly with the rank pessimism of most forecasters six months ago. One of the most pessimistic was the Bank of England. Its latest Monetary Policy Report included a forecast of falls in GDP in every quarter of this year and also in Q1 of 2024.

This Thursday sees not only the MPC’s interest rate decision but also the publication of the latest Bank forecasts in its new Monetary Policy Report. It is likely to acknowledge that its previous forecasts were too pessimistic about the UK economy.

Good news, you might think. And so it is. Yet, other things equal, strong demand in the economy encourages higher prices and hence it will make it more difficult for inflation to fall back. So an upward revision to the Bank’s GDP forecast this week may well be accompanied by an upward revision to its inflation forecast. Hence the pressure on the MPC to continue raising interest rates.

One fly in the ointment is the state of the banking system. We knew that sharply higher interest rates would pose challenges for banks, but few people imagined the degree of interest rate mismatching that has gone on in the US banking system and hence the riskiness of many US banks’ positions. Moreover, falling prices for residential and commercial property on both sides of the Atlantic will weaken balance sheets.

I doubt whether such factors will stop the MPC from raising rates. The Bank genuinely believes that our banking system is well-positioned to absorb the consequences of higher interest rates. Mind you, as banks come under pressure, this should diminish their appetite to lend and anxiety about the state of the banks will also probably temper consumer and business confidence.

Even so, rates are likely to carry on rising to about 5pc. And it will surely be quite a while before the Bank can contemplate reducing them. It will want to see the underlying rate of inflation falling sharply towards the 2pc inflation target. And the key to that is going to be what happens to the rate of increase of average earnings.

With productivity growth still likely to struggle, to be consistent with 2pc price inflation, the rate of increase of average earnings needs to be about 3pc. The latest reading was almost 6pc and just under 7pc in the private sector. Clearly, there is a long way to go.

Roger Bootle is senior independent adviser to Capital Economics

