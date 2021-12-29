Don’t Forget: The Canon EOS R Is at Its Best Price Right Now!

We’ve talked before about how good the Canon EOS R really is. And we’re still sticking to that statement! If you’re photographing people or landscapes, it’s truly a sleeper camera. Folks are mad at it for the magic touch bar. But in reality, Canon’s face detection is so good that you don’t need a dedicated joystick all the time. Of course, if you’re photographing other things, then it gets a bit more complicated. But the essential Canon deals you want and need are right after the jump here. Also, check out our Canon EOS R review.

The Canon EOS R is enjoying $200 off in various configurations. It’s genuinely one of those cameras you shouldn’t sleep on.

The Canon EOS RP is also being discounted.

The Canon EOS M50 II has a discount.