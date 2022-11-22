U.S. markets open in 7 hours 5 minutes

Don’t Miss Out On Buying The Perfect Gift During Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

elago
·4 min read
elago
elago

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Black Friday and Cyber Monday at elago.com: Black Friday and Cyber Monday at elago.com
Black Friday and Cyber Monday at elago.com: Black Friday and Cyber Monday at elago.com

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, two things are almost guaranteed: a Thanksgiving food coma and crazy Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals. With Christmas just around the corner, elago has put up some epic savings so that you can prepare and purchase an awesome gift early for a loved one – or just to get something cool for yourself. Save 30% sitewide at elago.com from November 21st to November 28th.

If you haven’t heard of elago, they are a well-established design company that has been operating out of San Diego, California since 2002. As a design company, elago focuses on creating things that are useful and beautiful. elago's designers are instructed to create products that they themselves would love to use. In doing so, they are confident that when a product reaches a customer's hands, they will fall in love with it.

The first gift idea is the Pencil Case that transforms your Apple Pencil into a wood #2 pencil - the number one sold Apple Pencil case in the world. The case has two versions, one for each generation of Apple Pencil. Both versions are made of non-recycled silicone material to ensure that you get a case that lasts a lifetime. Silicone is incredible as it provides excellent grip and protects your stylus from drops and scratches – perfect for everyday use! The shape of the case feels just like the wood pencils we used to use, making it ergonomic and ideal for extended use. Charging the stylus is no issue, but the second generation case must be installed properly for wireless charging to work; detailed installation instructions are provided online. Various colors and collaboration models are available for the 2nd generation with the first generation getting more colors soon. Bring back some serious nostalgia and enjoy using your Apple Pencil just a little bit more.
Pencil Case for the 1st Generation Apple Pencil
elago.com: https://bit.ly/3zPVVXs

Pencil Case for the 2nd Generation Apple Pencil
elago.com: https://bit.ly/3btF1ED

Another great gift idea is the classic elago AW5 case for all series AirPods and Galaxy Buds. The AW5 was designed after a classic handheld game console and is made of premium silicone providing great drop protection. This retro gaming case is perfect for gamers, gaming fanatics and retro themed collectors! The AW5 comes in the classic Light Grey, Black and Sand Pink.
AW5 for AirPods 1 & 2:
elago.com: https://bit.ly/3EPZCPn

AW5 for AirPods 3:
elago.com: https://bit.ly/3Er3t3V

AW5 for AirPods Pro:
elago.com: https://bit.ly/3OwNINC

AW5 for AirPods Pro 2:
elago.com: https://bit.ly/3Xj2VFZ

AW5 for Galaxy Buds:
elago.com: https://bit.ly/3ElQqRg

elago makes some of the best smart home accessories including Apple TV and Nest products. Whether you need a case for your Apple TV remote, need to mount your Apple TV to any surface, want to cover your Nest Camera, or add an accent piece to your Nest Thermostat, elago has many options for you to choose from. Perfect gift for your house or to any loved ones looking to upgrade their smart home accessories.
Smart home accessories:
elago.com: https://bit.ly/3ABK3IC

New iPhone 14s have been flying off the shelves meaning people will need cases! Aside from elago’s classic silicone cases, there are very unique ones available – like the Pebble case made with real rock! Being a design company, elago’s case line is very unique to their style. Other cases include the Urban Clear, Armor, Glide, Hybrid Clear, and MagSafe Silicone. You can find the perfect fit for iPhone 14s at elago.com.
iPhone 14:
elago.com: https://bit.ly/3gp1zZz

iPhone 14 Plus:
elago.com: https://bit.ly/3OnIzY6

iPhone 14 Pro:
elago.com: https://bit.ly/3AySsfD

iPhone 14 Pro Max:
elago.com: https://bit.ly/3i0cABc

Just got an Apple Watch or know somebody who has? elago has an insane catalog when it comes to watch accessories. Choose from various and unique charging stands, durable and sleek watch straps, and unique MagSafe accessories. Whatever the watch is lacking, you can find quality products that can’t be beat.
Apple Watch accessories:
elago.com: https://bit.ly/3AyRS1r

elago is a design company first and foremost. Their moto is “simple sophistication” because they create products that are useful and aesthetic. All of their designs are created in-house from scratch which ensures that the product you get is detail oriented and works perfectly.
elago started in San Diego, CA in 2002 and has received numerous international design awards including Spark Awards and reddot awards.

Instagram:
@elago.uk

Contact:
haein.lee@elago.com


