Don’t miss what’s happening tomorrow at the iMerit ML DataOps Summit 2021

Alexandra Ames
·2 min read

Tomorrow’s the day, folks! Join more than 1,600 attendees at the iMerit ML DataOps Summit 2021, a free, day-long series of masterclasses focused on AI, ML and the data solutions that power and improve them. If you don’t have your pass yet, register here to reserve your seat.

If your slice of tech heaven involves AI and ML, you don’t want to miss this conference. It’s packed with presentations, product demos, a virtual expo and plenty of networking opportunities. We’ll list a few highlights below, and you can check out the event agenda to see the full breadth of the programming.

Let’s start with a few of the power presentations.

2022: The Year of ML DataOps – The Ground Truth of AI — iMerit Founder and CEO, Radha Basu will share why machine learning data operations play a critical role in bringing artificial intelligence to market at scale and unveils why 2022 is shaping up to be the "Year of ML DataOps."

How AI, ML and Motion Planning Testing are Advancing New Mobility — Leading MIT and CMU professors will share how AI and ML are creating new breakthroughs in autonomous transportation. Attendees will learn the latest research and testing in motion planning behaviors that will enable autonomous mobility companies to deploy autonomous vehicles safely and efficiently at scale.

The Future of Healthcare AI Depends on Data — Artificial intelligence is transforming healthcare across clinical use-cases like radiology and robotic surgery, as well as many other operational applications. Access to high quality data is one of the key components driving technological innovation in healthcare. Join healthcare AI experts as they share why high-quality data is vital to the success of their AI initiatives today.

Moving on to product demos (you’ll find full descriptions in the event agenda):

  • iMerit Unveils: Reporting, Analytics and Insights for Scaling your ML Data Pipeline presented by Glen Ford, iMerit’s VP of Product.

  • iMerit Unveils: AI Data Solutions for Solving Edge Cases with Greater Precision presented by Sudeep George, iMerit’s VP of Engineering.

  • iMerit Unveils: The First End-to-End AI Data Solutions Platform — presented by Brett Hallinan, iMerit’s Director of Marketing.

Be sure to make time to explore the virtual expo and learn more about these leading dataops companies. It’s prime networking territory — meet solution providers, potential customers and collaboration or employment opportunities.

Expo partners include Alectio, Alegion, Dataloop, Datasaur, Deepen AI, Lightly, Picterra, Superb AI and Taskmonk Technology.

iMerit ML DataOps Summit 2021 takes place tomorrow, December 2. Join more than 1,600 senior-level data mavens and register here to reserve your free pass.

