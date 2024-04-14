Don’t Make This Mistake — Create a Trust Instead of a Will

If you are at a stage in your life when you’re thinking about how you’d like your assets to be distributed after you pass, you might want to consider establishing a trust instead of (or in addition to) a will.



If done properly, a trust could protect your estate from unneeded costs and challenges, while giving you more control over how your assets are distributed after your death. Read on to see if a trust is right for you.

What Is a Trust?

Simply put, a trust is a legal document that allows you to delegate how your assets are distributed after your death. There are many types of trusts, but one of the most common is a living trust. With a living trust, you designate a successor trustee to carry out your wishes after you pass, distributing assets to the beneficiaries named in your trust in the way you instructed.

Advantages of a Trust

There are advantages to trusts that wills don’t offer, including avoiding probate court and giving you potentially more control over your assets after death.

Probate Takes Time and Money

While both wills and trusts are designed to ensure your wishes are carried out after your death, wills are subject to probate, a potentially lengthy and costly court process. During probate, a court ensures that your debts are paid and your assets are distributed according to the law. This process can take several months or, in some cases, several years. If you have property in more than one state, it further complicates matters. And, of course, lengthy court processes can be expensive, often requiring a lawyer, accountant and other professionals.

Probate Is Public

Because probate is a court process, it is public. So, in theory, anyway, all of your finances, assets and liabilities are open to public eyes. This includes how and to whom you have distributed your estate. With trusts, these details remain private. Trusts also reduce the ease of challenges to your wishes, which is a part of probate court.

Trusts Give You Control

With a trust, you can leave specific instructions for the distribution of your assets and convey them clearly to the trustee you choose to carry them out. This way, you can control your assets after your death. For instance, you do not have to distribute all your assets upon your death. Perhaps you want a child to inherit a certain amount of money or property after they graduate college or reach a certain age, but not before. A trust can spell that out.

Trusts Help Prevent Conservatorship

Conservatorship is a legal process in which a court-appointed representative is assigned to oversee a person’s finances for them if they become incapacitated. Without a trust, avoiding this becomes more difficult for your family and beneficiaries. In that case, they must petition the court for the right to oversee your finances and carry out your wishes. With a trust, your designated trustee automatically takes control.

Disadvantages of Trusts

Although trusts are powerful legal instruments that can help reduce time, cost and confusion in carrying out your wishes after you pass, they do have a few disadvantages to consider.

More Paperwork

Setting up a trust that will survive you without issues or challenges takes careful planning and, usually, professional consultation. This has its own costs in time and money. So, setting up a trust is not right for everyone.

Trusts Rely on Trustees

A trust is only as good as the trustee you assign to oversee it after you pass. Trustees do have a fiduciary obligation to faithfully carry out your wishes. However, there are no “trustee police” continually watching them. Beneficiaries can challenge them, but that can get as ugly as probate court. The bottom line is that if you go with a trust, choose your trustee carefully.

