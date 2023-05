Don’t Overlook These Hidden Gem Cities With a High Quality of Life

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Homebuyers often have their sights set on living and investing in large metropolitan areas boasting a ton of amenities. But today, with still-high housing prices -- and with 30-year fixed mortgage rates still over 6% -- bigger cities might be out of the reach of some. And it begs the question: Is life in the big city still worth the exorbitant cost for the average homebuyer?

Smaller cities can offer the same amenities as larger metropolises, sometimes at a lower cost of living and a better quality of life. There are plenty of underrated and charming towns that homebuyers might be missing out on. Some could be a financial stretch, but others are below May's average U.S. home value of $339,048, as reported by Zillow.

To find these "hidden gems" in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed cities with a population between 10,000 and 75,000, according to data sourced from AreaVibes and have information on the average 2023 single-family home value in their area available from Zillow. If there were too few cities within the state that met this criterion, the population requirement was relaxed to include cities with a population of over 5,000. States for which the population requirement was relaxed: Alaska and Vermont. The study also looked at the median list price of homes within the area. States are listed in alphabetical order, with the five hidden gem cities in each state ranked in order of highest livability score.

If you're tired of dealing with high prices, traffic and crowds in the city, it's worth looking elsewhere for affordable cities you'll love to live in. Check out these cities that offer a high quality of life.

Alabama

Madison 2023 average home value: $361,353 Livability score: 89

Vestavia Hills 2023 average home value: $520,147 Livability score: 87

Daphne 2023 average home value: $313,390 Livability score: 84

Mountain Brook 2023 average home value: $877,425 Livability score: 83

Chelsea 2023 average home value: $363,888 Livability score: 82



Alaska

Kodiak 2023 average home value: $421,486 Livability score: 72

Sitka 2023 average home value: $483,718 Livability score: 71

Juneau 2023 average home value: $491,733 Livability score: 66

Palmer 2023 average home value: $360,967 Livability score: 65

Homer 2023 average home value: $373,701 Livability score: 64



Arizona

Goodyear 2023 average home value: $468,653 Livability score: 83

Oro Valley 2023 average home value: $497,577 Livability score: 83

Queen Creek 2023 average home value: $605,403 Livability score: 82

Maricopa 2023 average home value: $363,036 Livability score: 82

Anthem 2023 average home value: $545,992 Livability score: 82



Arkansas

Bentonville 2023 average home value: $420,119 Livability score: 92

Bella Vista 2023 average home value: $315,140 Livability score: 82

Centerton 2023 average home value: $312,415 Livability score: 81

Rogers 2023 average home value: $318,547 Livability score: 81

Maumelle 2023 average home value: $288,960 Livability score: 80



California

Lafayette 2023 average home value: $1,958,337 Livability score: 86

Los Gatos 2023 average home value: $2,659,493 Livability score: 86

Sierra Madre 2023 average home value: $1,359,157 Livability score: 86

Los Altos 2023 average home value: $4,060,609 Livability score: 86

Danville 2023 average home value: $1,873,184 Livability score: 85



Colorado

Parker 2023 average home value: $702,818 Livability score: 88

Superior 2023 average home value: $877,975 Livability score: 87

Erie 2023 average home value: $751,679 Livability score: 85

Firestone 2023 average home value: $574,915 Livability score: 84

Lafayette 2023 average home value: $739,317 Livability score: 83



Connecticut

Middletown 2023 average home value: $310,097 Livability score: 83

Newington 2023 average home value: $308,646 Livability score: 83

West Hartford 2023 average home value: $412,860 Livability score: 82

Greenwich 2023 average home value: $2,106,551 Livability score: 82

Westport 2023 average home value: $1,612,527 Livability score: 81



Delaware

Hockessin 2023 average home value: $555,533 Livability score: 83

Middletown 2023 average home value: $490,938 Livability score: 74

Newark 2023 average home value: $332,332 Livability score: 71

Bear 2023 average home value: $384,619 Livability score: 71

Smyrna 2023 average home value: $369,594 Livability score: 70



Florida

Oldsmar 2023 average home value: $449,813 Livability score: 92

Westchase 2023 average home value: $577,959 Livability score: 91

Fleming Island 2023 average home value: $447,905 Livability score: 91

North Palm Beach 2023 average home value: $878,278 Livability score: 89

Destin 2023 average home value: $660,734 Livability score: 89



Georgia

Vinings 2023 average home value: $692,503 Livability score: 91

Woodstock 2023 average home value: $420,036 Livability score: 90

Duluth 2023 average home value: $416,441 Livability score: 90

Suwanee 2023 average home value: $556,319 Livability score: 90

Kennesaw 2023 average home value: $397,777 Livability score: 89



Hawaii

Kailua 2023 average home value: $1,538,080 Livability score: 77

Pearl City 2023 average home value: $972,839 Livability score: 70

Kaneohe 2023 average home value: $1,142,807 Livability score: 70

Wailuku 2023 average home value: $914,626 Livability score: 70

Kapolei 2023 average home value: $907,684 Livability score: 68



Idaho

Ammon 2023 average home value: $401,002 Livability score: 87

Eagle 2023 average home value: $799,972 Livability score: 86

Chubbuck 2023 average home value: $359,158 Livability score: 85

Post Falls 2023 average home value: $494,149 Livability score: 81

Moscow 2023 average home value: $436,885 Livability score: 81



Illinois

Grayslake 2023 average home value: $303,515 Livability score: 89

Columbia 2023 average home value: $284,595 Livability score: 88

Lake in the Hills 2023 average home value: $311,306 Livability score: 87

Algonquin 2023 average home value: $340,085 Livability score: 87

Roscoe 2023 average home value: $253,107 Livability score: 86



Indiana

Brownsburg 2023 average home value: $331,130 Livability score: 89

Zionsville 2023 average home value: $565,672 Livability score: 88

Munster 2023 average home value: $340,676 Livability score: 88

Plainfield 2023 average home value: $308,405 Livability score: 87

Dyer 2023 average home value: $331,493 Livability score: 87



Iowa

Ankeny 2023 average home value: $333,297 Livability score: 97

Urbandale 2023 average home value: $333,983 Livability score: 96

Waukee 2023 average home value: $355,478 Livability score: 93

Pella 2023 average home value: $300,462 Livability score: 91

Clive 2023 average home value: $404,688 Livability score: 91



Kansas

Prairie Village 2023 average home value: $407,141 Livability score: 94

Lenexa 2023 average home value: $414,722 Livability score: 85

Leawood 2023 average home value: $665,125 Livability score: 81

Shawnee 2023 average home value: $369,941 Livability score: 80

Hays 2023 average home value: $223,307 Livability score: 79



Kentucky

Fort Thomas 2023 average home value: $309,865 Livability score: 95

Mount Washington 2023 average home value: $288,143 Livability score: 87

Berea 2023 average home value: $192,475 Livability score: 80

Burlington 2023 average home value: $295,272 Livability score: 79

Danville 2023 average home value: $213,049 Livability score: 79



Louisiana

Mandeville 2023 average home value: $353,849 Livability score: 89

River Ridge 2023 average home value: $301,125 Livability score: 86

Youngsville 2023 average home value: $262,440 Livability score: 85

Broussard 2023 average home value: $263,155 Livability score: 83

Prairieville 2023 average home value: $301,365 Livability score: 80



Maine

Brunswick 2023 average home value: $450,602 Livability score: 82

Saco 2023 average home value: $456,393 Livability score: 79

South Portland 2023 average home value: $465,987 Livability score: 79

Portland 2023 average home value: $493,751 Livability score: 74

Auburn 2023 average home value: $269,099 Livability score: 72



Maryland

North Potomac 2023 average home value: $825,399 Livability score: 81

Bethesda 2023 average home value: $1,219,461 Livability score: 81

North Bethesda 2023 average home value: $801,190 Livability score: 79

Bel Air 2023 average home value: $435,398 Livability score: 79

Perry Hall 2023 average home value: $424,893 Livability score: 78



Massachusetts

Belmont 2023 average home value: $1,457,566 Livability score: 89

Winchester 2023 average home value: $1,462,186 Livability score: 87

Arlington 2023 average home value: $1,006,381 Livability score: 87

Lexington 2023 average home value: $1,397,314 Livability score: 86

Brookline 2023 average home value: $2,107,694 Livability score: 86



Michigan

Berkley 2023 average home value: $284,807 Livability score: 95

Novi 2023 average home value: $486,899 Livability score: 94

Grosse Pointe Park 2023 average home value: $451,589 Livability score: 94

East Grand Rapids 2023 average home value: $572,267 Livability score: 94

Farmington 2023 average home value: $304,439 Livability score: 94



Minnesota

Champlin 2023 average home value: $354,481 Livability score: 92

North Mankato 2023 average home value: $278,836 Livability score: 91

Stillwater 2023 average home value: $416,482 Livability score: 89

Elk River 2023 average home value: $369,783 Livability score: 88

Chaska 2023 average home value: $441,459 Livability score: 87



Mississippi

Brandon 2023 average home value: $262,988 Livability score: 86

Petal 2023 average home value: $198,949 Livability score: 86

Madison 2023 average home value: $365,096 Livability score: 84

Clinton 2023 average home value: $217,878 Livability score: 84

Ocean Springs 2023 average home value: $243,111 Livability score: 83



Missouri

Webster Groves 2023 average home value: $374,937 Livability score: 93

Ballwin 2023 average home value: $382,541 Livability score: 93

Eureka 2023 average home value: $364,361 Livability score: 90

Kirkwood 2023 average home value: $428,982 Livability score: 90

Clayton 2023 average home value: $949



Montana

Bozeman 2023 average home value: $697,609 Livability score: 83

Missoula 2023 average home value: $515,288 Livability score: 67

Kalispell 2023 average home value: $508,811 Livability score: 66

Great Falls 2023 average home value: $286,428 Livability score: 64

Helena 2023 average home value: $430,566 Livability score: 63



Nebraska

Papillion 2023 average home value: $371,030 Livability score: 93

Norfolk 2023 average home value: $217,037 Livability score: 88

La Vista 2023 average home value: $281,286 Livability score: 86

Hastings 2023 average home value: $173,245 Livability score: 85

Columbus 2023 average home value: $238,655 Livability score: 85



Nevada

Henderson 2023 average home value: $476,749 Livability score: 84

Boulder City 2023 average home value: $452,400 Livability score: 81

Mesquite 2023 average home value: $394,225 Livability score: 75

Carson City 2023 average home value: $451,893 Livability score: 71

Elko 2023 average home value: $315,522 Livability score: 65



New Hampshire

Portsmouth 2023 average home value: $702,739 Livability score: 88

Dover 2023 average home value: $465,545 Livability score: 85

Derry 2023 average home value: $470,382 Livability score: 82

Concord 2023 average home value: $390,445 Livability score: 82

Durham 2023 average home value: $582,653 Livability score: 81



New Jersey

Pompton Lakes 2023 average home value: $418,043 Livability score: 88

Summit 2023 average home value: $1,068,567 Livability score: 86

Hoboken 2023 average home value: $1,470,891 Livability score: 85

New Providence 2023 average home value: $739,342 Livability score: 85

Princeton 2023 average home value: $820,727 Livability score: 85



New Mexico

Los Alamos 2023 average home value: $501,458 Livability score: 82

Lovington 2023 average home value: $132,803 Livability score: 74

Alamogordo 2023 average home value: $195,308 Livability score: 72

Artesia 2023 average home value: $200,120 Livability score: 68

Carlsbad 2023 average home value: $196,727 Livability score: 67



New York

North Tonawanda 2023 average home value: $229,331 Livability score: 87

Depew 2023 average home value: $220,433 Livability score: 85

Garden City 2023 average home value: $1,024,602 Livability score: 84

Saratoga Springs 2023 average home value: $502,828 Livability score: 84

Dobbs Ferry 2023 average home value: $841,133 Livability score: 83



North Carolina

Apex 2023 average home value: $565,717 Livability score: 90

Cornelius 2023 average home value: $522,519 Livability score: 89

Holly Springs 2023 average home value: $532,324 Livability score: 89

Wake Forest 2023 average home value: $501,514 Livability score: 88

Morrisville 2023 average home value: $484,120 Livability score: 88



North Dakota

West Fargo 2023 average home value: $310,683 Livability score: 91

Jamestown 2023 average home value: $179,801 Livability score: 85

Dickinson 2023 average home value: $278,183 Livability score: 80

Bismarck 2023 average home value: $349,670 Livability score: 78

Mandan 2023 average home value: $299,772 Livability score: 74



Ohio

Worthington 2023 average home value: $450,828 Livability score: 97

Westerville 2023 average home value: $428,384 Livability score: 95

Hilliard 2023 average home value: $375,506 Livability score: 95

Shaker Heights 2023 average home value: $310,706 Livability score: 95

Mason 2023 average home value: $468,089 Livability score: 92



Oklahoma

Bixby 2023 average home value: $303,920 Livability score: 84

Yukon 2023 average home value: $249,851 Livability score: 80

Jenks 2023 average home value: $316,027 Livability score: 80

Weatherford 2023 average home value: $196,569 Livability score: 80

Owasso 2023 average home value: $287,516 Livability score: 80



Oregon

West Linn 2023 average home value: $768,910 Livability score: 86

Sherwood 2023 average home value: $640,966 Livability score: 85

Lake Oswego 2023 average home value: $944,827 Livability score: 84

Wilsonville 2023 average home value: $650,472 Livability score: 80

La Grande 2023 average home value: $264,752 Livability score: 79



Pennsylvania

Bethel Park 2023 average home value: $276,119 Livability score: 94

Hershey 2023 average home value: $352,460 Livability score: 88

Murrysville 2023 average home value: $308,405 Livability score: 88

Ardmore 2023 average home value: $442,367 Livability score: 87

Lower Burrell 2023 average home value: $165,142 Livability score: 85



Rhode Island

East Providence 2023 average home value: $359,026 Livability score: 75

Westerly 2023 average home value: $523,322 Livability score: 71

Newport 2023 average home value: $841,148 Livability score: 69

Pawtucket 2023 average home value: $331,061 Livability score: 64

Woonsocket 2023 average home value: $325,491 Livability score: 59



South Carolina

Mauldin 2023 average home value: $279,934 Livability score: 86

Fort Mill 2023 average home value: $486,688 Livability score: 85

Lexington 2023 average home value: $284,386 Livability score: 83

Clemson 2023 average home value: $362,377 Livability score: 83

Bluffton 2023 average home value: $469,236 Livability score: 82



South Dakota

Brookings 2023 average home value: $274,180 Livability score: 84

Watertown 2023 average home value: $256,601 Livability score: 83

Huron 2023 average home value: $176,154 Livability score: 82

Vermillion 2023 average home value: $231,994 Livability score: 80

Aberdeen 2023 average home value: $212,594 Livability score: 78



Tennessee

Collierville 2023 average home value: $485,892 Livability score: 88

Franklin 2023 average home value: $836,841 Livability score: 87

Hendersonville 2023 average home value: $477,006 Livability score: 86

Spring Hill 2023 average home value: $500,608 Livability score: 86

Brentwood 2023 average home value: $1,197,165 Livability score: 86



Texas

Cinco Ranch 2023 average home value: $505,073 Livability score: 93

Trophy Club 2023 average home value: $660,927 Livability score: 93

Keller 2023 average home value: $614,172 Livability score: 93

Live Oak 2023 average home value: $259,166 Livability score: 92

Coppell 2023 average home value: $599,369 Livability score: 91



Utah

South Ogden 2023 average home value: $415,796 Livability score: 87

Kaysville 2023 average home value: $613,924 Livability score: 84

North Ogden 2023 average home value: $483,985 Livability score: 84

Centerville 2023 average home value: $562,616 Livability score: 83

Bountiful 2023 average home value: $553,696 Livability score: 83



Vermont

Middlebury 2023 average home value: $378,626 Livability score: 79

South Burlington 2023 average home value: $519,325 Livability score: 75

Montpelier 2023 average home value: $379,189 Livability score: 72

Bennington 2023 average home value: $207,462 Livability score: 70

Burlington 2023 average home value: $507,690 Livability score: 69



Virginia

Bon Air 2023 average home value: $361,671 Livability score: 86

McLean 2023 average home value: $1,413,365 Livability score: 85

Reston 2023 average home value: $671,115 Livability score: 83

Manassas Park 2023 average home value: $419,655 Livability score: 83

Tuckahoe 2023 average home value: $381,213 Livability score: 83



Washington

Bainbridge Island 2023 average home value: $1,236,063 Livability score: 87

Mercer Island 2023 average home value: $2,238,287 Livability score: 85

Sammamish 2023 average home value: $1,504,412 Livability score: 85

Redmond 2023 average home value: $1,363,189 Livability score: 85

Mill Creek 2023 average home value: $949,494 Livability score: 84



West Virginia

Vienna 2023 average home value: $170,454 Livability score: 83

Weirton 2023 average home value: $127,525 Livability score: 80

Morgantown 2023 average home value: $264,378 Livability score: 79

South Charleston 2023 average home value: $153,643 Livability score: 78

Clarksburg 2023 average home value: $95,397 Livability score: 71



Wisconsin

De Pere 2023 average home value: $323,962 Livability score: 91

Greendale 2023 average home value: $326,315 Livability score: 90

Grafton 2023 average home value: $370,178 Livability score: 90

Whitefish Bay 2023 average home value: $519,974 Livability score: 90

Port Washington 2023 average home value: $298,928 Livability score: 88



Wyoming

Sheridan 2023 average home value: $393,516 Livability score: 83

Green River 2023 average home value: $257,507 Livability score: 83

Rock Springs 2023 average home value: $251,366 Livability score: 82

Gillette 2023 average home value: $303,904 Livability score: 80

Jackson 2023 average home value: $1,733,996 Livability score: 79



Jordan Rosenfeld and Alexandria Bova contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at the cities in every state that meet the following criteria; (1) have a population between 10,000 and 75,000 according to AreaVibes and (2) have information available for 2023 single-family residence home value from Zillow. GOBankingRates then ranked the cities in every state that met the above criteria by their livability scores from AreaVibes. This allowed GOBankingRates to identify the five hidden gem cities in every state with the highest livability scores. The population requirement was relaxed to include cities with a population of over 5,000 in states where there were no cities matching the 10,000 to 75,000 population. All cities were found within the top 25 livability-scored cities of each state. States for which the population requirement was relaxed: Alaska and Vermont. All data was collected and is up to date as of May 11, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Don’t Overlook These Hidden Gem Cities With a High Quality of Life