Don’t Overlook These Hidden Gem Cities With a High Quality of Life

francescoridolfi.com / iStock.com

For almost a year and a half, due to the pandemic, many people's lives have been all about change -- and these changes may include finding a new place to live. Homebuyers often have their sights set on larger metropolitan areas boasting a ton of local amenities. But bigger cities come with bigger house payments, more traffic and more people per square mile, which begs the question: Is life in the big city still worth the exorbitant cost for the average homebuyer?

Find Out: These Are the 15 Best Cities for Gen Z To Live Well on a Budget

Learn More: The Upper Class Has Taken Over These 15 Cities

According to a recent survey by Rent.com, 41% of Americans had to sacrifice saving money to afford to live in the city, and nearly 31% said city living wasn't worth the hype. The idea of big-city living might sound appealing at first, but smaller cities can offer the same amenities as larger metropolises at a much lower cost of living and a better quality of life. There are plenty of underrated and charming towns that homebuyers may be missing out on.

Check Out: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

Time To Move? 35 Surprising Cities With Low Costs of Living

To find these "hidden gems" in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed cities with a population between 10,000 and 75,000, according to data sourced from AreaVibes and have information on the average 2021 home value in their area available from Zillow. If there were too few cities within the state that met this criterion, the population requirement was relaxed to include cities with a population of over 5,000 in states where there were so few cities with populations between 10,000 and 75,000. States for which the population requirement was relaxed: Alaska, Hawaii,and Vermont. The study also looked at the median list price of homes within the area. States are listed in alphabetical order, with the five hidden gem cities in each state ranked in order of highest livability score.

Story continues

If you're tired of dealing with high prices, traffic and crowds in the city, it's worth looking elsewhere for affordable cities you'll love to live in.

Check out these cities which offer a high quality of life.

Last updated: July 28, 2021



Wikimedia Commons

Alabama

Madison Median list price: $293,397 Livability score: 90

Vestavia Hills

Median list price: $449,804 Livability score: 88

Mountain Brook

Median list price: $792,125 Livability score: 82

Homewood Median list price: $449,683 Livability score: 82

Daphne Median list price: $238,612 Livability score: 81



Surprising: The Most Affordable Downtowns To Live In Across America

Dougall_Photography / Getty Images

Alaska

Kodiak Median list price: $366,776 Livability score: 65

Homer Median list price: $299,491 Livability score: 61

Juneau Median list price: $438,385 Livability score: 60

Palmer Median list price: $270,823 Livability score: 60

Ketchikan Median list price: $302,616 Livability score: 55



Upwardly Mobile: 30 Best Cities for Young Professionals

nwinter / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

Oro Valley Median list price: $393,985 Livability score: 83

Anthem Median list price: $437,537 Livability score: 79

Queen Creek

Median list price: $486,901 Livability score: 79

Goodyear Median list price: $374,436 Livability score: 79

Apache Junction Median list price: $292,580 Livability score: 78



Save Money: Cities in Every State Where Your Paycheck Stretches the Furthest

shuttersv / Shutterstock.com

Arkansas

Bentonville Median list price: $310,043 Livability score: 91

Bella Vista Median list price: $231,308 Livability score: 81

Rogers Median list price: $249,271 Livability score: 78

Siloam Springs Median list price: $195,360 Livability score: 78

Centerton Median list price: $234,642 Livability score: 74



Don't Overpay: Cities That Spend the Most — and Least — on Groceries

NNehring / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

Lafayette Median list price: $1,890,502 Livability score: 87

Saratoga Median list price: $3,155,153 Livability score: 87

Los Altos

Median list price: $3,541,021 Livability score: 87

Los Gatos

Median list price: $2,354,803 Livability score: 87

Solana Beach

Median list price: $1,957,521 Livability score: 87



Arina P Habich / Shutterstock.com

Colorado

Superior Median list price: $729,725 Livability score: 87

Louisville Median list price: $754,382 Livability score: 87

Parker Median list price: $609,179 Livability score: 83

Erie Median list price: $622,385 Livability score: 81

Firestone Median list price: $476,145 Livability score: 78



DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

West Hartford Median list price: $337,983 Livability score: 85

Newington Median list price: 270,512 Livability score: 84

Westport Median list price: $1,341,934 Livability score: 84

Greenwich Median list price: $1,708,037 Livability score: 83

Middletown Median list price: $257,780 Livability score: 82



David Osberg / Getty Images

Delaware

Hockessin Median list price: $485,376 Livability score: 77

Middletown Median list price: $401,440 Livability score: 73

Newark Median list price: $285,069 Livability score: 72

Bear Median list price: $329,086 Livability score: 72

Smyrna Median list price: $300,862 Livability score: 71



Shawn Hileman / Shutterstock.com

Florida

Westchase Median list price: $426,115 Livability score: 92

Oldsmar Median list price: $350,559 Livability score: 92

Fleming Island

Median list price: $336,490 Livability score: 91

Destin Median list price: $486,013 Livability score: 89

Rockledge Median list price: $315,373 Livability score: 88



Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com

Georgia

Vinings Median list price: $565,565 Livability score: 91

Peachtree City Median list price: $388,903 Livability score: 89

Peachtree Corners

Median list price: $424,577 Livability score: 88

Woodstock Median list price: $328,513 Livability score: 88

Suwanee Median list price: $418,392 Livability score: 88



Shutterstock.com

Hawaii

Kailua Median list price: $1,255,623 Livability score: 78

Mililani Median list price: $880,019 Livability score: 73

Kaneohe $960,644 Livability score: 72

Laie Median list price: $1,118,517 Livability score: 70

Wailuku Median list price: $720,123 Livability score: 69



Coming Up: 17 Cities That Are Getting Richer

Greg Johnston / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

Ammon Median list price: $312,233 Livability score: 87

Hayden Median list price: $492,855 Livability score: 86

Eagle Median list price: $725,497 Livability score: 85

Garden City

Median list price: $463,188 Livability score: 83

Post Falls

Median list price: $403,706 Livability score: 82



Nejdet Duzen / Shutterstock.com

Illinois

Algonquin Median list price: $293,991 Livability score: 88

South Elgin

Median list price: $267,067 Livability score: 88

Warrenville Median list price: $258,602 Livability score: 87

Schaumburg Median list price: $318,248 Livability score: 87

Lake in the Hills

Median list price: $273,089 Livability score: 87



Huw Williams / Wikimedia Commons

Indiana

Saint John

Median list price: $357,945 Livability score: 90

Plainfield Median list price: $252,787 Livability score: 89

Brownsburg Median list price: $265,662 Livability score: 89

Zionsville Median list price: $462,597 Livability score: 89

Munster Median list price: $305,438 Livability score: 89



Stone's Throwe Photo / Shutterstock.com

Iowa

Ankeny Median list price: $287,933 Livability score: 97

Urbandale Median list price: $287,712 Livability score: 97

Clive Median list price: $337,486 Livability score: 94

Waukee Median list price: $305,646 Livability score: 94

Marion Median list price: $305,646 Livability score: 94



Chris Faille / Shutterstock.com

Kansas

Prairie Village Median list price: $370,065 Livability score: 94

Lenexa Median list price: $350,319 Livability score: 87

Leawood Median list price: $579,594 Livability score: 84

Shawnee Median list price: $314,221 Livability score: 84

Hays Median list price: $197,153 Livability score: 82



Bill Eichelberger / Wikimedia Commons

Kentucky

Fort Thomas Median list price: $279,642 Livability score: 95

Mount Washington

Median list price: $244,451 Livability score: 87

Jeffersontown Median list price: $259,748 Livability score: 83

Berea Median list price: $173,211 Livability score: 81

Georgetown Median list price: $227,882 Livability score: 80



Infrogmation of New Orleans / Wikimedia Commons

Louisiana

Mandeville Median list price: $314,411 Livability score: 89

Youngsville Median list price: $220,564 Livability score: 87

River Ridge Median list price: $314,492 Livability score: 85

Broussard Median list price: $214,074 Livability score: 83

Belle Chasse Median list price: $319,145 Livability score: 82



Kenneth C. Zirkel / Wikimedia Commons

Maine

Brunswick Median list price: $372,913 Livability score: 79

Saco Median list price: $375,304 Livability score: 78

South Portland Median list price: $396,351 Livability score: 74

Auburn Median list price: $214,345 Livability score: 74

Westbrook Median list price: $340,668 Livability score: 71



Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Maryland

Bethesda Median list price: $1,162,766 Livability score: 82

North Potomac

Median list price: $755,194 Livability score: 81

Bel Air

Median list price: $391,211 Livability score: 79

Severna Park Median list price: $595,848 Livability score: 78

North Bethesda

Median list price: $782,389 Livability score: 78



Peter August / Shutterstock.com

Massachusetts

Belmont Median list price: $1,348,260 Livability score: 89

Arlington Median list price: $925,264 Livability score: 88

Winchester Median list price: $1,300,854 Livability score: 88

Brookline Median list price: $2,074,947 Livability score: 86

Dedham Median list price: $627,526 Livability score: 86



Google Maps

Michigan

East Grand Rapids

Median list price: $493,726 Livability score: 97

Berkley Median list price: $261,599 Livability score: 96

Grosse Pointe Woods

Median list price: $299,503 Livability score: 95

Grosse Pointe Park Median list price: $439,322 Livability score: 95

Farmington Median list price: $264,063 Livability score: 94



LawrenceSawyer / Getty Images

Minnesota

Champlin Median list price: $311,520 Livability score: 93

North Mankato

Median list price: $246,229 Livability score: 92

Chaska Median list price: $393,263 Livability score: 88

Elk River

Median list price: $317,872 Livability score: 88

Stillwater Median list price: $366,853 Livability score: 87



Ditch Fisher / Wikimedia Commons

Mississippi

Petal Median list price: $158,485 Livability score: 83

Brandon Median list price: $217,876 Livability score: 81

Ocean Springs

Median list price: $193,661 Livability score: 81

Madison Median list price: $295,591 Livability score: 80

Starkville Median list price: $189,658 Livability score: 79



Side Hustle City: 30 Cities Where You Can Thrive Without a Full-Time Job

Fredlyfish4 / Wikimedia Commons

Missouri

Webster Groves Median list price: $354,201 Livability score: 95

Ballwin Median list price: $349,205 Livability score: 95

Kirkwood Median list price: $394,054 Livability score: 92

Eureka

Median list price: $321,055 Livability score: 92

Crestwood Median list price: $275,440 Livability score: 91



DianeBentleyRaymond / Getty Images

Montana

Bozeman Median list price: $615,225 Livability score: 84

Missoula Median list price: $434,665 Livability score: 65

Kallispell Median list price: $409,790 Livability score: 65

Great Falls

Median list price: $226,934 Livability score: 63

Helena Median list price: $351,243 Livability score: 62



Aspects and Angles / Shutterstock.com

Nebraska

Papillion Median list price: $303,892 Livability score: 94

La Vista

Median list price: $236,369 Livability score:92

Beatrice Median list price: $113,406 Livability score: 92

Hastings Median list price: $137,298 Livability score: 91

Norfolk Median list price: $171,884 Livability score: 91



Shutterstock.com

Nevada

Boulder City Median list price: $377,103 Livability score: 82

Mesquite Median list price: $327,128 Livability score: 77

Carson City

Median list price: $394,375 Livability score: 72

Elko Median list price: $310,361 Livability score: 71

Spring Creek

Median list price: $304,876 Livability score: 64



DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

Plymouth Median list price: $253,289 Livability score: 87

Dover Median list price: $378,813 Livability score: 86

Derry Median list price: $397,838 Livability score: 81

Durham Median list price: $466,835 Livability score: 80

Concord Median list price: $309,657 Livability score: 80



James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com

New Jersey

Summit Median list price: $1,028,896 Livability score: 86

Pompton Lakes

Median list price: $375,951 Livability score: 85

Princeton Median list price: $729,550 Livability score: 85

Haddonfield Median list price: $586,796 Livability score: 84

New Providence

Median list price: $666,795 Livability score: 84



James_Gabbert / Getty Images

New Mexico

Los Alamos

Median list price: $360,222 Livability score: 83

Lovington Median list price: $360,046 Livability score: 83

Alamogordo Median list price: $143,845 Livability score: 72

Hobbs Median list price: $190,448 Livability score: 66

Sunland Park

Median list price: $144,041 Livability score: 65



Pierre Williot / Shutterstock.com

New York

Tonawanda Median list price: $165,303 Livability score: 87

West Seneca

Median list price: $1202,160 Livability score: 87

North Tonawanda

Median list price: $194,590 Livability score: 85

Depew Median list price: $189,014 Livability score: 84

Saratoga Springs

Median list price: $406,648 Livability score: 83



Need To Make More? Cities Where the Average Salary Isn’t Enough To Get By

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

North Carolina

Morrisville Median list price: $370,976 Livability score: 91

Holly Springs Median list price: $386,465 Livability score: 91

Apex Median list price: $423,663 Livability score: 90

Cornelius Median list price: $394,724 Livability score: 90

Wake Forest

Median list price: $381,110 Livability score: 89



Nagel Photography / Shutterstock.com

North Dakota

West Fargo Median list price: 268,999 Livability score: 90

Jamestown Median list price: $172,343 Livability score: 80

Bismarck Median list price: $313,363 Livability score: 79

Dickinson Median list price: $277,421 Livability score: 78

Grand Forks

Median list price: $227,089 Livability score: 75



TrentGarverick / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Hilliard Median list price: $316,808 Livability score: 98

Upper Arlington

Median list price: $547,491 Livability score: 97

Mason Median list price: $383,882 Livability score: 96

Worthington Median list price: $388,274 Livability score: 96

Westerville Median list price: $366,178 Livability score: 95



cineman69 / Getty Images

Oklahoma

Jenks Median list price: $249,865 Livability score: 88

Moore Median list price: $166,556 Livability score: 87

Bixby Median list price: $240,337 Livability score: 87

Weatherford Median list price: $173,349 Livability score: 86

Yukon Median list price: $194,221 Livability score: 86



bradleyhebdon / Getty Images

Oregon

West Linn

Median list price: $656,193 Livability score: 86

Sherwood Median list price: $542,575 Livability score: 85

Cedar Mill

Median list price: $734,792 Livability score: 85

Lake Oswego

Median list price: $801,453 Livability score: 84

Oak Hills

Median list price: $559,506 Livability score: 84



Did You Know? Life in These 25 Waterfront Cities Is Surprisingly Affordable

Cascade Creatives / Shutterstock.com

Pennsylvania

Bethel Park Median list price: $256,103 Livability score: 93

Hershey Median list price: $307,448 Livability score: 88

Murrysville Median list price: $315,462 Livability score: 88

Ardmore Median list price: $404,998 Livability score: 88

Lower Burrell

Median list price: $176,821 Livability score: 85

Whitehall Median list price: $176,821 Livability score: 85



DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Rhode Island

East Providence Median list price: $303,170 Livability score: 75

Newport Median list price: $678,740 Livability score: 69

Westerly Median list price: $441,923 Livability score: 68

Pawtucket Median list price: $277,312 Livability score: 64

Woonsocket Median list price: $271,873 Livability score: 59



Steven Starr Photography / Shutterstock.com

South Carolina

Mauldin Median list price: $223,470 Livability score: 86

Hanahan Median list price: $292,934 Livability score: 86

Mount Pleasant

Median list price: $562,733 Livability score: 85

Simpsonville Median list price: $273,089 Livability score: 85

Fort Mill

Median list price: $376,495 Livability score: 84



Shutterstock.com

South Dakota

Brookings Median list price: $221,760 Livability score: 84

Watertown Median list price: $217,882 Livability score: 82

Vermillion Median list price: $190,075 Livability score: 80

Pierre Median list price: $223,977 Livability score: 79

Mitchell Median list price: $175,220 Livability score: 76



KennStilger47 / Shutterstock.com

Tennessee

Spring Hill Median list price: $359,624 Livability score: 90

Franklin Median list price: $588,549 Livability score: 89

Collierville Median list price: $407,921 Livability score: 89

Hendersonville Median list price: $367,303 Livability score: 88

White House

Median list price: $290,480 Livability score: 87



Mark Taylor Cunningham / Shutterstock.com

Texas

Keller Median list price: $476,054 Livability score: 95

Cinco Ranch

Median list price: $401,305 Livability score: 95

Trophy Club

Median list price: $510,037 Livability score: 94

Rockwall Median list price: $339,535 Livability score: 94

Seabrook Median list price: $302,223 Livability score: 93



Check Out: 40 Top Cities Where Your Paycheck Goes the Furthest

Don LaVange / Wikimedia Commons

Utah

Centerville Median list price: $482,660 Livability score: 83

Holladay Median list price: $714,567 Livability score: 83

Pleasant Grove

Median list price: $467,391 Livability score: 83

Bountiful Median list price: $468,192 Livability score: 83

Kaysville Median list price: $524,685 Livability score: 83



SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Vermont

Middlebury Median list price: $297,627 Livability score: 78

Essex Junction

Median list price: $431,357 Livability score: 78

South Burlington Median list price: $409,915 Livability score: 76

Montpelier Median list price: $308,730 Livability score: 73

Burlington Median list price: $406,866 Livability score: 69



Alfred Wekelo / Shutterstock.com

Virginia

Tuckahoe Median list price: $344,421 Livability score: 86

Bon Air

Median list price: $299,353 Livability score: 85

McLean Median list price: $1,301,030 Livability score: 85

Reston Median list price: $631,900 Livability score: 84

Glen Allen Median list price: $385,903 Livability score: 84



Shutterstock.com

Washington

Samamish Median list price: $1,189,340 Livability score: 86

Mercer Island

Median list price: $1,921,801 Livability score: 85

Mill Creek

Median list price: $774,643 Livability score: 85

Maple Valley

Median list price: $613,947 Livability score: 84

Bainbridge Island

Median list price: $1,084,170 Livability score: 84



Steve Heap / Shutterstock.com

West Virginia

Vienna Median list price: $140,718 Livability score: 85

Morgantown Median list price: $230,120 Livability score: 78

Weirton Median list price: $95,574 Livability score: 77

Wheeling Median list price: $108,225 Livability score: 76

South Charleston

Median list price: $126,857 Livability score: 75



Freekee / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 1

Wisconsin

De Pere Median list price: $266,106 Livability score: 93

Greendale Median list price: $289,902 Livability score: 92

Grafton Median list price: $323,853 Livability score: 91

Whitefish Bay

Median list price: $508,806 Livability score: 91

Sun Prairie

Median list price: $321,116 Livability score: 89



Sandra Foyt / Shutterstock.com

Wyoming

Sheridan Median list price: $296,049 Livability score: 84

Green River

Median list price: $251,025 Livability score: 82

Rock Springs

Median list price: $245,650 Livability score: 82

Gilette Median list price: $278,103 Livability score: 81

Jackson Median list price: $1,020,604 Livability score: 80



More From GOBankingRates

Alexandria Bova contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at the cities in every state that: (1) have a population between 10,000 and 75,000 according to AreaVibes

and (2) have information on the average 2021 home value in their area available from Zillow.

GOBankingRates then ranked the cities in every state that met the above criteria by their livability scores from AreaVibes. This allowed GOBankingRates to idenitfy the 5 hidden gem cities in every state with the highest livability scores.

The population requirement was relaxed to include cities with a population of over 5,000 in states where there were so few cities with populations between 10,000 and 75,000 that 5 cities that met our 2 criteria for inclusion could not be found among the top 25 cities with the highest livability scores in their state.

States for which the population requirement was relaxed: Alaska, Hawaii and Vermont.

All data was collected on and is up-to-date as of July 19, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Don’t Overlook These Hidden Gem Cities With a High Quality of Life