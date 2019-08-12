Don’t Rely on German Fiscal Medicine to Fix Economy’s Ailments

(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Even with Germany mired in an industrial slump and possibly flirting with recession, don’t expect Chancellor Angela Merkel to loosen the purse strings just yet.

Europe’s largest economy probably suffered a contraction in the second quarter, inflicted by global trade tensions. The standoff between the U.S. and China has hit Germany in a vulnerable spot because industry plays such a significant role in driving its growth, with manufacturers from Daimler AG to BASF SE lowering their outlooks.

While the European Central Bank is readying monetary aid to combat the slowdown that’s also affected to broader euro area, the institution would rather Germany help out with a dose of fiscal stimulus from its ample state coffers -- not least since bond yields are so low that borrowers are effectively paid to take on debt. But Merkel and her colleagues are committed to a balanced budget and aren’t about to oblige.

“We’re going to get lower rates from the ECB at the September meeting but this will not be the big game changer -- the big game changer is the German government,” Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING-Diba AG, said on Bloomberg Television. “They should act. They should insert fiscal stimulus into the economy to get growth to a higher level again.”

Brzeski anticipates flat-lining during the past quarter in gross domestic product figures due on Wednesday. A quorum of his colleagues surveyed by Bloomberg are less optimistic, predicting a 0.1% contraction.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say:

“This will give the European Central Bank yet more reason to act in September. The latest indicators suggest below-trend growth will continue in the second half. But there’s a risk that weakness in the industrial sector spreads to services and begins to impact the job market.”

-- Maeva CousinRead the full EMEA WEEK AHEAD

That view of a shrinking economy is shared by the Bundesbank, which reckons growth for the whole year will amount to only 0.6%, the slowest since 2013.

While the domestic economy is holding up, with record-low unemployment buoying domestic demand, “you can say German industry is in a recession,” said Stefan Muetze, an economist at Helaba in Frankfurt.

With momentum below potential, an injection of government cash could aim to bolster growth by helping modernize the country’s creaking infrastructure -- from frequently delayed trains to patchy wireless connectivity. Such suggestions are regularly offered by international observers such as the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Germany could also do with developing new areas for the economy. As carmakers abandon combustion engines for electric motors, the country is a relative laggard compared with the U.S. as a location for the fast-growing technology sector.

Since the debt-to-GDP ratio is set to fall below 60% this year, in principle there’s room to boost government expenditure in line with ECB Chief Mario Draghi’s calls to deploy budget policies to aid expansion, where possible.

The Group of Seven industrialized nations, of which Germany is a member, also gave a cautious nudge to seek “growth friendly” fiscal policies at a meeting of finance officials in July.

But in Germany there are legal, political and cultural barriers to ramping up spending. They manifest themselves in a constitutionally enshrined debt-brake, which limits net new federal debt to 0.35% of nominal economic output in periods of growth.

Marcel Fratzscher, president of the Berlin-based German Institute for Economic Research and a well-known critic of the government’s fiscal rectitude, says the country’s guardians must work to overcome such qualms, however well entrenched they are among voters.

“The German government has really not understood that now is the right time to basically have a fiscal impulse in order to have a soft landing,” he told Bloomberg Television. “Germany’s economy is highly dependent on exports and that’s what’s hitting the German economy now.”

Debate has begun in Berlin on when fiscal stimulus might be warranted but there’s no consensus for action yet. Officials prefer to keep their powder dry until it’s clear how deep the downturn will be. The main proponents of spending so far are Merkel’s Social Democrat coalition partners, who want outlays to combat climate change.

