Don’t Schedule Home Repairs on This Day of the Week

If you’re a homeowner, you already know how important it is to keep up with home maintenance and get those repairs done quickly. But whether you’re talking about fixing a leaky faucet or a crack in the foundation, you might not know when the best time to schedule repairs is.

Certain days of the week might be more expensive than others. The general contractor or handyperson you hire might also be in greater demand at certain times, which could lead to longer wait times or more costly service.

If you need to get home repairs done, these are the best and worst times to schedule them — and some ways to save money and time as a homeowner.

Worst Days To Schedule Home Repairs: Weekends and Mondays

It might not surprise you to learn that weekends are among the worst days to schedule home repairs. But Mondays can also be tricky, as many contractors are still dealing with customer demands from the weekend.

“Avoiding weekends is generally advisable due to increased demand, potentially resulting in higher service fees,” said Isabella Maria, home improvement expert and co-editor at Coupon Keg. “Mondays might also pose challenges, as contractors often handle the backlog from the weekend.”

It doesn’t necessarily matter which season you’re in, either. Weekends, and especially Saturdays, tend to be busier than the rest of the week, since many other homeowners are also looking to get repairs done.

“Saturday will likely be the busiest day for most home repair technicians during any season,” said Glenn Wiseman, an experienced HVAC repair specialist and sales manager at Top Hat Home Comfort Services. “Often, technicians can be overbooked on these days, and one minor inconvenience can lead to delays for all the following appointments, which may be inconvenient for homeowners.”

Best Days To Schedule Home Repairs: Midweek

There’s no guarantee that costs will be higher on weekends, but if you have availability during the week, you might be better off waiting until then to schedule your repairs. Not only will demand usually be lower, but costs might be, too.

“Most people want to be home when their home repair technician is working, so this means evenings and weekends tend to be the busiest,” said Wiseman. “Depending on your location, the time of year and what the job is, your technician or company may offer a discount if you schedule the repair during non-peak hours, such as during the day on a weekday.”

And if you’re looking for the best days to schedule your repairs, go with Tuesdays or Wednesdays.

“When considering cost-effectiveness, weekdays, specifically Tuesdays and Wednesdays, tend to be optimal for scheduling home repairs,” said Maria. “During these days, contractors often have more availability, leading to competitive pricing. Additionally, starting a project mid-week allows for smoother coordination, ensuring timely completion.”

Methods To Implement When Scheduling Home Repairs

While choosing the right day of the week could save you money and headaches, it’s not the only way to get the most out of your home repair service. Here are some strategies you can use to save time and money.

Buy a Bundle

Many general contractors offer bundle pricing, which can be cheaper than individual services.

“If you have multiple repairs or renovations, consider bundling them together,” said Maria. “Contractors may offer discounts for combined projects, saving you money in the long run.”

Look for Discounts

You might find special discounts, especially if you schedule repairs during the off-season or you’re a new customer.

“Many companies offer seasonal promotions or discounts for new customers that can help reduce costs,” said Andrew Hancock, home repair specialist and president of Gilman Heating, Cooling & Plumbing.

Negotiate With Contractors

Don’t choose the first company you find — shop around for the best deal. You might find someone willing to perform the same task for less.

“Don’t hesitate to gather quotes from multiple contractors,” said Maria. “This allows you to compare pricing structures and negotiate for the best deal.”

And negotiate for lower prices or deals while you’re at it.

“Don’t be afraid to negotiate prices with contractors and service providers,” said Hancock. “Sometimes, they may be willing to offer discounts or lower rates, especially if you are a repeat customer or are hiring them for multiple projects.”

Do Smaller Tasks Yourself

You’ll probably want to leave electrical, plumbing or foundational issues to the pros. But if you’re handy, you could always do a little DIY maintenance.

“For smaller repairs, explore DIY options,” said Maria. “Simple tasks like painting or minor plumbing fixes can be tackled independently, reducing overall costs.”

Keep Up With Regular Maintenance

Falling behind on home maintenance could lead to costly repairs later. To prevent this, have your major home systems routinely checked out. It’ll cost you some money upfront, but could save you thousands of dollars later.

“Things like your HVAC and electrical system can be checked on by a technician annually, even if there are no obvious problems, to ensure everything is running smoothly and note any early warning signs that could lead to bigger issues down the road,” said Wiseman.

With preventative maintenance, you can catch potential or minor issues before they become costly.

Schedule Home Repairs During the Off-Season

You might save more money or get your repairs done sooner by scheduling them during the off-season.

“Plan major repairs during the off-season when demand is lower. Contractors may be more inclined to negotiate prices during these times,” said Maria.

“For example, replacing an air conditioner in winter or autumn will cost much less than in the warmer months,” said Hancock. “In this case, you can buy the unit at a lower price and save on the installation.”

Avoid Holidays

Last but not least, try not to schedule any appointments over the holidays or holiday weekends — unless you absolutely have to.

“National holidays are the worst days to schedule home repairs, as service providers oftentimes have a raised price for their jobs,” said Hancock. “Additionally, some home repairs may lead to unpleasant consequences that will require professional help. If it’s a holiday, it can take a bit more time before professionals arrive and fix issues.”

