Don’t Shop Online on This Day of the Week

Shopping online becomes more convenient every year. Not only are there popular e-commerce sites like Amazon, where you can get nearly anything you need, but many storefront retailers also have set up an online shopping option.

If you plan to shop online, here’s what you should know about the best and worst times to shop and how to optimize your experience — and money.

Weekends Could Be the Worst Time

Many people shop online during the weekend. This might not initially seem like an issue, since there’s no foot traffic to deal with, but you might still face increased demand or higher prices.

“Saturdays and Sundays commonly see a surge in demand, often diminishing both stock availability and the likelihood of securing any substantial discounts,” said Virginia Miller, a spokesperson at Simpl Fulfillment, an e-commerce company.

Depending on where you live and the platform you’re using, you might also experience delays in shipping times. This is more often the case with smaller retailers, or certain stores on sites like Etsy where the shop owner might not fulfill or ship your order until after the weekend.

Midweek Online Shopping Often Means Discounts

You might see more deals if you shop during the week as opposed to the weekend.

“Online shopping patterns do follow certain trends! Based on data analytics, Tuesdays and Wednesdays tend to be the best days to shop,” said Miller. “With many retailers launching mid-week promotions, the potential for discounts and deals is relatively high.”

Plus, many online retailers have more stock during the week, since there’s a little less demand. Not only that, but you could receive your goods sooner if you shop on a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.

Keep an Eye On Sales Cycles

Since every retailer is different, there’s not a specific “best” or “worst” day to shop. That being said, many retailers still follow a specific sales cycle. Knowing that cycle could help you save the most money while shopping.

“Retailers often follow the same calendar of sales each year, also known as their ‘sales cycle,'” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback. “Sales often take place around long weekends and holidays, such as Presidents Day in February or Memorial Day in May. If you’re planning a large online purchase, consider when the items will go on sale next before paying full price.”

You can also find some great deals around Black Friday or Cyber Monday. The main issue with this is that items often go out of stock, as other people are trying to score those same deals. You might also face longer shipping and delivery times with the increased competition.

Time of Day Matters, Too

If you want to beat the crowd, Miller suggested making your purchases early in the mornings or late in the evenings, when there are fewer online shoppers around. If you want to get your items sooner, shop early and you could get them shipped to you sooner.

Use a Rewards Card

Regardless of when or where you’re shopping, saving money is always a win. One way to do that is with the right credit card.

“For example, you might have a credit card that offers extra cash back or points per dollar spent online,” said Landau. “Look into the terms of your credit card’s program to determine if it offers these rewards, and make note to use that card for your online purchases. Depending on the program, you may be able to use the earned rewards towards a statement credit on your next credit card bill.”

Use Cash-back Sites

“Whenever you shop online, make sure you’re using a cash-back site. Otherwise, you’re essentially leaving free money on the table,” said Landau. “TopCashback is a great choice, since it’s the only free cash-back site in the U.S. that gives 100% of the cash back earned from purchases through its site back to members.”

On Amazon, you can use the CamelCamelCamel browser extension, The Camelizer. This extension tracks prices and will notify you when the things you want go on sale.

Plan Ahead

If there’s something specific you want to buy online, but you don’t need it right away, make a plan. Shop around, look for coupons or other ways to save money, and do product comparisons to ensure you’re getting the best deal.

“You can typically find a coupon, discount or some other type of promotion when shopping online, so there really is no bad day to shop,” said Landau. “Just make sure you’re looking for all of the potential ways to save money before you click ‘checkout’ from your online shopping cart.”

Take your time and make sure you’re getting the best deal. As an added bonus, this helps prevent impulse buys.

