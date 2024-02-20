Don’t Sign a Lease at a Car Dealership on This Day of The Week

martin-dm / Getty Images

Leasing a car comes with a few advantages over buying, like potentially lower monthly payments and the ability to try out different makes and models with minimal commitment. When you’re done with the vehicle, you can return it to the dealership without much hassle.

If you’re thinking about leasing a vehicle, do your research first. Certain times of the week and month are better than others when it comes to saving time and money — and getting the best deal. This is what you need to know before signing a lease at a car dealership.

Don’t Sign a Lease on Non-Holiday Weekends

Fridays and weekends tend to be busiest at car dealerships, so steer clear unless you don’t have any other options.

“End of the week and weekends will be busier, so expect wait times and a possibly fractured service experience as there will be many more shoppers during those times,” said Julie Bausch Lent, automotive expert at Car Talk.

“Weekends that are not part of a holiday sale will be a difficult time to get good service. I would avoid shopping for cars during these times and choose a slower day instead,” she continued. “This will allow you more time to make your decisions, more personal attention, more opportunity to test drive and compare vehicles and less pressure to make a purchase.”

Consider Holiday Weekends, Though

While it’s best to avoid most weekends, dealerships often have special promotions or deals on or around long holiday weekends.

“Many of the best sales happen on 3-day weekends, near holidays,” said Lent. “So, in this case, Fourth of July, Presidents Day, Memorial Day … sales like these might necessitate visiting the dealership on a weekend or holiday, to take advantage of lease programs with advantageous terms.”

Lease a Car Early in the Week

Right after the weekend is when car dealerships are usually less busy and you’ll get the best service. This is also usually the best time to sign a lease for a vehicle.

“Early in the week, particularly Mondays, typically bode well for shoppers, as they are typically slower, allowing salespeople to spend more time to work with you in getting the right deal,” said Renee Horne, chief marketing officer at Chase Auto. “Following the weekend rush, salespeople tend to take a more relaxed approach to negotiations as they are not rushed to meet the volume of visiting customers.”

Head to the Dealership at Month’s End

If you want to get the best service and score the best deals, you might want to wait until the end of the month to visit the car dealership.

“In my experience, the specific day of the week is less important than if that day falls at the end of the month,” said Lent. “Dealership salespeople have monthly sales goals they are encouraged to hit. So, they are more likely to work with you on a better deal if it is closer to the end of the month.”

Ways To Save Time and Money at the Dealership

Besides choosing the least busy day — or time of day — at the dealership, there are other ways to save time and money when leasing a car. Here are some of the big ones:

Do the process online. “If you want to save the most time possible, do as much as you can online and remotely, so when you go to the dealership you’re just there to take delivery,” said Jon Albert, automotive expert, VP and partner at JKR Advertising & Marketing.

Don’t rush into anything. “Overall, I always suggest that people do not rush this decision,” said Lent. “Rushing the sale is one of the key ways that salespeople get an emotional buyer in need of a car to sign a lease before they have really thought through the actual cost of owning the car.”

Negotiate. Learning to negotiate could save you money and prevent buyer’s remorse. “Focus on negotiating the cap cost, which directly impacts monthly payments, rather than the payments themselves,” said Horne. “Always approach negotiations with patience, politeness, and professionalism.”

Choose less in-demand cars. These vehicles often cost less money as lease programs are based on manufacturer supply and demand. “If there is an excessive inventory of a certain vehicle and sales are softer than they’d like, an attractive lease program will be built around that vehicle to relieve the overstock,” said Albert.

Come prepared. “Do a ton of research as to exactly which car you want and why. Arming yourself with this knowledge will help keep you from being persuaded or convinced to take a different car, just to help fill the sales quota of the dealership,” said Lent. Be aware of things like mileage caps and factory warranties, too.

Check for new deals. Car dealerships often have new lease programs at the start of every month, so be patient. “If you don’t find an enticing deal this month, you could try again in a month or two and there’s always a chance you’ll see something you like better,” said Albert. “New lease programs typically come out on the 2nd or 3rd of every month.”

Don’t be afraid to ask questions. “Asking the right questions upfront and understanding why they matter can save you some regrets down the road and maybe even save you some money in the process,” said Horne. Ask about leasing specials, mileage limits, lease duration, upfront and drive-off costs, residual value, and end-of-lease procedures.

