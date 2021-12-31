U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

Don’t Sleep on This Canon Camera, It’s Seriously Great!

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

Go get one! We’ve talked before about how good the Canon EOS R is. And we’re sticking to that statement! If you’re photographing people or landscapes, it’s a true sleeper of a camera. Folks are mad at it for the magic touch bar. But in reality, Canon’s face detection is so good you don’t need a dedicated joystick all the time. Of course, if you’re photographing other things, then it gets a bit more complicated. But the essential Canon deals you want and need are here, right after the jump. Also, check out our Canon EOS R review.

  • The Canon EOS R is enjoying $200 off in various configurations. It’s genuinely one of those cameras you shouldn’t sleep on.

  • The Canon EOS RP is also being discounted.

  • The Canon EOS M50 II has a discount.

