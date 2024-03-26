Don’t Visit Amusement Parks at This Time of Year for Your Wallet’s Sake

kuri2000 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you plan to visit any amusement parks soon, you’ll want to find the ideal time to avoid overpaying. As exciting as planning your dream family vacation to an amusement park, you also want to ensure that this visit doesn’t crush your budget and leave you stressed about how you’ll pay off your credit card balance.

We will examine the worst times of the year to visit amusement parks and share tips on saving money to help you stretch your money a little further.

What Are The Worst Times to Visit Amusement Parks?

“The worst time to visit amusement parks, as one may assume, is during any holiday period,” said David Triana, a public relations consultant and a former Walt Disney World cast member.

Popular Holiday Times

“People are taking time off, families are traveling from all over the world, and there are only so many times throughout the year when these plans can be made,” said Triana.

As you can imagine, popular holiday times may be the most expensive when planning an amusement park visit since many people worldwide will also have free time.

“From my experience as a Walt Disney World cast member, the busiest times were during Christmas break, Thanksgiving break, spring break, and as a surprise to some, July 4th,” said Triana.

Any Special Event

“Anytime there is an ‘event’ attached to an amusement park, it will drastically increase crowd volume and make it a less than ideal time to visit,” said Triana.

If you hear buzz about a special event, you’ll likely want to assume that the amusement park will be crowded and that your visit will cost more.

“While these events can add an extra layer of excitement and entertainment to your trip, they often attract even larger crowds than usual,” said Matt Little, owner of Festoon House. “Whether it’s a themed concert or a promotional discount day, the allure of these events can draw large crowds eager to join in the fun. As a result, ride lines may become longer, popular attractions may fill up faster, and navigating the park’s pathways may become a test of patience and perseverance. While these events can provide unique experiences, they may not be suitable for those who prefer a more relaxed and leisurely visit to the park.”

Summer Holidays

“When schools are out for summer vacations, amusement parks tend to be particularly busy since families take advantage of the school break to plan trips,” said Little. “Not only are the parks more crowded, but ticket and accommodation prices can also be higher during these peak times.”

Parents will want to plan a family vacation with students out for summer break, driving prices up for everyone.

Tips For Saving Money on Amusement Parks

Here are a few ways you can save money on your next amusement park trip

1. Stay Off Property

“If you’re traveling to Disney World, stay at a hotel off-property,” said Triana. You can save hundreds of dollars on your vacation by staying at a nearby Holiday Inn or similar hotel less than five miles away from Disney property.”

While you may want to be as close as possible to the amusement park, remember that proximity comes with a premium. Commuting a bit could reduce your holiday budget.

“Some hotels also offer bus service to the parks, which is a nice perk,” added Triana.

2. Pack Your Own Snacks

Since families spend a lot on food and beverages at amusement parks, save by packing your own. With this strategy, you skip the long lines and have more time for other activities.

“Just be sure to check the park’s policies on outside food and beverages before you go, as some may have restrictions or limitations,” warned Little.

3. Purchase Tickets in Advance

“One of the best ways to save money is to plan ahead and purchase tickets online in advance,” said Little. “Many parks offer discounted online rates, and you may also find special promotions or bundled deals that can save you even more cash.”

A little planning goes a long way here, as you don’t want to scramble at the last minute to find accommodations.

4. Buy a Season Pass

“Consider investing in multi-day passes or season passes if you plan on visiting the park multiple times throughout the year,” said Little. “These passes often provide significant savings compared to purchasing single-day tickets each time you visit.”

You can get more value by purchasing a season pass, allowing additional visits to any nearby amusement park.

When Should You Visit Amusement Parks?

“I have always recommended visiting amusement parks during the week, outside of any holiday breaks,” said Triana. “That will usually give you the best chance to have a stress-free time.”

If your family can swing it, you’ll want to avoid the busy times when planning your next amusement park visit so that you can save money and avoid the long lines. While you may not always get the vacation time granted, it’s worth looking into alternative travel times when planning.

Closing Thoughts

“Saving money at amusement parks has become increasingly difficult due to overall price increases, but there are still a couple of things you can do,” said Triana.

You can still plan that memorable family vacation to an amusement park without busting your budget. A little planning helps you save a decent amount of money to get more out of your budget.

