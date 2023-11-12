You Don’t Need to Wait Until Black Friday for These 7 November Clothing Deals at Costco

BING-JHEN HONG / Getty Images

The holiday shopping season is in full swing at Costco. Members visiting the warehouse club this November can stock up on winter clothes for everyone in their family. From flannel shirts to name-brand pajamas, Costco has the apparel you need to stay warm all winter long and at affordable prices.

Best of all, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday for these sales to start. Every clothing item mentioned in this roundup is on sale now through November 19. Add these seven Costco clothing deals to your shopping cart this November.

Andrew Marc Ladies’ Walker Jacket

Price: $37.99

Costco members receive $15 off in manufacturer’s savings on this Andrew Marc ladies’ walker jacket. Originally priced at $52.99, shoppers only pay $37.99.

This jacket features a snap front placket, a stand collar with an attached hood, two front zipper pockets and an adjustable drawcord at the hood. Choose from a variety of colors including pink, black and dark blue.

Nautica Ladies’ Pajama Set

Price: $16.99

Score a Nautica ladies’ pajama set at Costco for under $20. This two-piece set includes a long-sleeved shirt and pants. Shoppers can choose from several colors including blue, red and gray.

Originally priced online for $21.99, Costco members receive $5 in manufacturer’s savings off their purchase.

Jachs Men’s Flannel Shirt + Thermal

Price: $14.99

Get two shirts for a little under $15 when you purchase Jachs men’s flannel shirt and thermal at Costco. Originally priced online for $21.99, Costco shoppers receive $7 off in manufacturer’s savings and only pay $14.99.

The thermal shirt has a ribbed cuff and neck while the flannel shirt has two front flap pockets. Colors to choose from include blue, green, and gray which are available in a wide variety of sizes.

Hurley Men’s Graphic Hoodie

Price: $16.99

Stay stylish and warm all winter long in the Hurley men’s graphic hoodie. Originally priced online at $21.99, Costco members receive $5 off in manufacturer’s savings this month.

The Hurley men’s graphic hoodie features a kangaroo pocket, a rounded drawcord and ribbed cuffs and waistband. This hoodie is available in a wide variety of sizes and colors including gold, black and blue.

Kids’ Headquarters Blanket Sleeper

Price: $13.99

Costco members will receive not one, but two micro fleece blanket sleepers when they purchase the Kids’ Headquarters blanket sleeper. These sleepers zip from ankle to neck, come in a wide variety of colors and the micro fleece ensures little ones stay warm all throughout the winter months.

Originally priced online at $17.99, members receive $5 off in manufacturer’s savings. This means you only pay $13.99 for the set of two — and if we do the math even further, Costco shoppers only pay around $6.99 per sleeper.

HEAD Women’s Waterproof Hybrid Gloves

Price: $17.99

All the warmth without the bulk. Costco members save $4 in manufacturer’s savings on these HEAD women’s waterproof hybrid gloves. Originally priced at $21.99, shoppers only pay $17.99 per pair.

Each pair of these HEAD women’s waterproof hybrid gloves is made using a waterproof/windproof hybrid construction. This utilizes poly mini-ripstop fabric, DuPont

Sorona® insulation and a waterproof/windproof/breathable insert.

Lucky Brand Ladies’ Boot Sock

Price: $7.99

Shoppers will score a major deal at Costco this month when they buy the six-pack of Lucky Brand ladies’ boot socks. Each pair of cozy socks is made of sustainable yarn and may be purchased in black or red colors.

You’ll receive $3 off in manufacturer’s savings and only pay $7.99 on this purchase. With six pairs of socks in each set, this means Costco members pay around $1.33 per sock pair.

