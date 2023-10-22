Don’t Waste Your Money at These Worst Tourist Traps in Every State

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

The United States has a treasure trove of attractions, cities, and a multifaceted landscape that attracts millions of local and foreign tourists every year.

But like all places where visitors flock, tourist traps are far from uncommon, and they come in all shapes, sizes, and, in some cases, vehicle tours.

Below is a list of some of the top tourist traps in every state in the U.S., with some perhaps raising an eyebrow or two. While everyone has a different opinion, this list factors in pricing, amenities, and overall customer service based on reviews, pricing, ratings, and overall vibe.

Alabama: Point Mallard Park

During Alabama’s sweltering summer months, you may want to take a mini waterpark vacation to cool down. But if you’re thinking of going to Point Mallard Park, it might be a better idea to visit one of the state’s beaches instead. While the park does have a lazy river and a few slides, admission prices are not worth what you pay for, especially given the park’s size and amenities. There are no refunds or cancellations, and the park may stop operation during stormy or rainy weather.

Alaska: Red Onion Saloon

The Red Onion Saloon is a brothel museum and restaurant where visitors can — briefly — learn about the history of the Klondike Gold Rush brothel scene and the saloons that opened to accommodate weary fortune seekers. The guided tour, aptly named the “Quickie” Brothel Museum Tour, takes just about 20 minutes.

Food portions are small and don’t come cheap, either — especially if you plan on grabbing a few drinks. If you’re not into theatrics, costumes, and saloon culture and want less of a touristy vibe, you can find better dining and bar experiences in Skagway.

Arizona: Any Off-Road Jeep Tour in Sedona

Sedona’s gorgeous scenery and natural attractions are one of the top reasons why people in the U.S. and around the world flock there every year. While the scenic landscape is breathtaking, there is nothing on these tours that you can’t see yourself. Prepare to spend at least $80-$110 per person for a trip that’s two hours or less, depending on the company you choose.

While you have private options, others will include lots of bumps and jumps in vehicles with others onboard. If you want to experience the stunning landscape with a more personal flair, you can do it for much cheaper yourself without the added cost.

Arkansas: Crater of Diamonds State Park

Crater of Diamonds State Park is a 37-acre field where people can dig for diamonds, gemstones, and minerals. The site claims that it is one of the only diamond-producing sites in the world where people can look for diamonds from a volcanic source. While the idea may seem tempting, it’s difficult to find these precious stones if you have no experience, and you may leave with not much of anything after your stay.

Adults pay $13, and admission for children is $6.20. You can rent equipment and tools or bring your own, but some restrictions apply. Unless you are a diamond-mining buff and have experience, it may be quite challenging to spot a valuable find.

California: Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a popular tourist destination where people take pictures of the embedded stars dotting 6644 Hollywood Boulevard. But the influx of visitors makes the Walk of Fame a prime target for scammers.

Con artists will go to elaborate lengths to get your attention. While it may make for a fun outing, never accept any trinket or CD handed to you by a stranger.

Colorado: Four Corners Monument

The Four Corners Monument in Colorado has an intersection where Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah meet. It takes quite a while to get there, with no accommodations, and the nearest gas station, according to the official park site, is 30 miles away.

Due to the long wait times, lack of electricity and water, and park closures due to inclement weather, it may take quite a while to arrive, wait, and take a coveted picture, which ends the experience after the first few clicks.

Connecticut: Olde Mistick Village

The Olde Mistick Village is an open-air venue made to look like a village, with peak visiting times during the autumn months. The site is essentially a shopping mall that gets immensely crowded during peak times, making it a hassle to navigate and go through the long lines.

But it’s not just about the crowds — the vastly overpriced shops and less-than-desirable food quality make Olde Mistick a place to avoid on your next trip to Connecticut.

Delaware: Boardwalk at Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach is a popular tourist destination with plenty of crowds every year that flock during the summer months. While it has a sizable stretch of beach, the boardwalk’s overpriced items make it a quintessential tourist trap for families.

If you don’t mind greasy, overpriced food, the boardwalk can be a fun place for a quick bite before heading off for a walk. But to sample local cuisine and homemade goods, you can find less pricey and higher quality options elsewhere.

Florida: Ripley’s Believe It Or Not

The Ripley’s Believe it Or Not Museum in Orlando may seem like a fun place for the family, but it falls short of expectations in every way. The museum is small, with mediocre attractions and extra charges for different experiences. The fee for the Odditorium alone is $28.99 for adults and $19.99 for children.

With so much to do in Orlando, the Ripley’s Believe It or Not experience is not worth the inflated admission fee, especially if you have a large family and want to spend more than an hour visiting an attraction.

Georgia: Savannah City Market

The Savannah City Market is a busy place to spend a night in the town if you don’t mind the large crowds and the overpriced shops dotted throughout the area.

While it can be fun to walk around and explore the promenade, shops, and stores, expect to spend more than usual on trinkets and dining.

Hawaii: Waikiki Beach

Waikiki Beach is a popular tourist destination for people around the world seeking fun in the sun and a relaxing view of the ocean. The truth is that you can neither relax nor find a spot to yourself as the massively overcrowded beach is full of people, litter, and microplastics galore.

With headache-inducing traffic mixed with loud and large crowds, Waikiki Beach is no place for a relaxing vacation, even in the more expensive — and similarly crowded — resorts.

Idaho: Craters of the Moon

Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve is a park in Southern Idaho with cooled lava and sagebrush landscapes that look like the moon’s surface. But if you want to see them, you need to pay a separate fee besides the entry fee, with visitors griping that it’s not worth the long drive times for the limited attraction.

After the initial wonder at the landscape, you’ll find that there isn’t much to do, and complaints of litter dotting the park decrease the quality of the experience.

Illinois: Navy Pier

The Navy Pier in Chicago is the perfect place to go if you enjoy heavily industrialized areas with large crowds, overpriced food, and tourist traps galore. Like any pier in a big city, it’s most popular when the weather is mild and when families can travel with their children without worrying about school.

The pier is for tourists first and locals second, which means prepare to pay more for products, services, and food items that you can find for much less elsewhere.

Indiana: NCAA Hall of Champions Indiana

The NCAA Hall of Champions in Indiana celebrates collegiate athletes and their achievements. While it does offer mild entertainment for sports buffs, it disappoints many visitors due to its relatively small size and outdated aesthetics.

Some customers allege that many of the interactive attractions do not work, frustrating visitors who look forward to a complete and uninterrupted experience.

Iowa: Antique Archeology

The Antique Archeology store in Le Claire, Iowa, is a small store that opened with much fanfare and then steadily regressed into a visible tourist trap over the years. There are very few antiques in the store, with many overpriced items and some placed just for show.

If you have a genuine love for antique items, this is not the store to score significant deals or finds. Fans of reality TV may find the store charming, while others see it as no more than an overpriced tourist trap.

Kansas: Oz Museum

The Oz Museum is a Wizard of Oz-themed museum in Wamego, Kansas. The museum heavily capitalizes on the movie’s fame, and its small size is a disappointment to visitors who expect a more in-depth immersive experience. Or, at the very least, a satisfying yellow brick road to walk on.

Unless you are a staunch Wizard of Oz fan, forgo the limited attractions and the gaudy overcharged merchandise for a more exciting afternoon in Wamego.

Kentucky: Ark Encounter

The Ark Encounter, in theory, sounds like an interesting place to visit with a life-sized Noah’s Ark based on the Biblical story and a museum. In reality, the large crowds limit the way you can interact with the exhibition, making it a hassle and pain for families looking for a structured experience.

The main gripe seems to be the signage issue, where if you cannot see the signs, you may not get the whole experience and understand what you are seeing. When the crowds are particularly large, signage viewing is nearly impossible.

Louisiana: Souvenir Shops on Bourbon Street

Bourbon Street is a thrilling and exciting place to visit during your trip to Louisiana. What isn’t as fun is navigating through the many souvenir shops that sell overpriced, cheap items at top dollar and the lengths scammers may go to ruin your experience.

If you want to enjoy the experience and your time on Bourbon Street with minimum hassle, avoid the souvenir shops and the potential scammers that can turn your experience sour.

Maine: Red’s Eats

It’s no surprise that many Maine eateries cater to the seafood and lobster hype, charging ridiculous amounts for mediocre lobster rolls that you can get for significantly less elsewhere.

One example is Red’s Eats, famous for its massive lines, overhyped food, and, as of 2023, its $36 lobster rolls A family of four eating one roll each sets you back $144.00, not including drinks or other items.

Maryland: Ocean City Boardwalk

Ocean City Boardwalk in Maryland is famous for its shops, restaurants, and arcades. But like most popular boardwalks in the US, these attractions overcharge tourists and sell low-value trinkets and souvenirs.

Summer crowds are loud and overwhelming, with some vendors employing aggressive sales tactics to sell their wares.

Massachusetts: Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum

The Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum in Massachusetts is a commercialized representation of one of the most significant events in American history.

The interactive exhibits and reenactments are more entertaining than historically accurate. While certainly not a traditional experience, the museum caters to tourists and may not offer the best educational experience.

Michigan: Mystery Spot

The Mystery Spot in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has optical illusions and displays that make for a fun, yet lackluster, short stay.

Keep in mind that the attraction is not easily accessible for those with mobility issues. Some visitors also complain that the Mystery Spot often closes without warning.

Minnesota: Mall of America

The Mall of America in Minnesota, just like the one in Jersey, is a tourist trap that promises to drain your finances and leave a lackluster impression.

In short, the destination is an oversized mall with seemingly much to do. However, there isn’t much to offer besides an aquarium and a few rides, with shops and dining options that aren’t much different from the thousands of other, smaller malls dotted throughout the country.

Mississippi: Elvis Presley Birthplace

Hey, it’s not as commercialized as Graceland. And the two-room house where Elvis grew up in Tupelo is certainly an interesting roadside stop for fans and curious travelers.

But you may be left wondering whether it’s worth the $10-$20 admission.

Missouri: Branson

Branson attractions are neither unique nor particularly thrilling. Standard prices for show tickets, dining, and hotel accommodations are pretty high, especially during peak season.

Since it is a tourist hotspot, expect generic merchandise, a formalized entertainment experience, and tons of restaurants and shops that cater to tourists.

Montana: 50,000 Silver Dollar

The 50,000 Silver Dollar Inn along Interstate 90 showcases an extensive collection of silver dollars. While it does have a unique display, the next-door giftshop completely overshadows the attraction with its high prices and mundane merchandise.

The bar offers food, drinks, and refreshments for weary travelers. But with not much to see or do, you can forgo the attraction as you won’t miss much.

Nebraska: Carhenge

As its name suggests, Carhenge is a place that mimics Stonehenge but uses vintage cars instead of stones. The site is missing genuine historical or cultural depth, making it more of a roadside pitstop for pictures than a meaningful destination.

If you happen to pass by, it’s not a bad idea to stop and take pictures. But wasting time and gas exclusively on the destination is not the best idea, especially with small children.

Nevada: Adventuredome

The Adventuredome at Circus Circus in Las Vegas is an indoor amusement park with a circus-meets-slightly-steampunk feel and vibe.

Although it is one of the few family-friendly attractions in the city, it is in need of sprucing up as some of the rides and attractions do not work properly, and admission charges are high for the experience.

New Hampshire: Story Land

Story Land is a fairytale-themed, family-friendly attraction that boasts large crowds and fewer entertainment options compared to other theme parks.

While it is not Disney World, the prices in the souvenir shops may remind you of it. Moreover, many of the attractions close without warning, and prices for some items are pretty inflated.

New Jersey: Atlantic City

Atlantic City, New Jersey, is a popular tourist destination with over 27 million annual visitors. While in the past it enjoyed high-quality attractions, casinos, and dining options, it is quickly becoming a trap meant to keep people indoors and spending instead of enjoying their time.

Unless you explicitly want to visit Atlantic City, making the trip to Las Vegas is more worthwhile and has plenty of other attractions in comparison.

New Mexico: International UFO Museum and Research Center

The International UFO Museum and Research Center, located in Roswell, New Mexico, capitalizes on the infamous 1947 “UFO” incident. But the dates exhibits, news articles, and aesthetics make it a prime tourist trap with very little value, not to mention the overly-inflated merchandise.

New York: Katz Delicatessen

The iconic eatery located in the Lower East Side, known for its famous pastrami sandwiches, has a rich legacy in the city and tastes as good as they say it does. But due to its fame, tourists and locals continuously flock in, with long lines and inflated prices that don’t reflect the authentic New York deli experience.

A pastrami sandwich costs $27.45 sans toppings or carving preferences. Those cost extra ($5.00 for an extra lean cut), and if you have a family of four, it’s not worth it when you can get similar — and for some — better sandwiches at other local delis.

North Carolina: The Biltmore

The Biltmore Estate, dubbed America’s largest home, may be charming for some. Still, you can easily forget to enjoy them due to the upsells, additional costs, and pricey merchandise.

Besides the entry fee, expect to pay extra for some tours and other interactive experiences. While the architecture is impressive, you won’t miss much if you decide to forgo a visit.

North Dakota: Enchanted Highway Gift Shops

The Enchanted Highway, known for its curious metal sculptures, has more than one tourist trap along its stretch.

Since many people visit to take pictures and experience the art, gift shops dot the highway with pricey merchandise, souvenirs, and trinkets.

Ohio: Cheese Haven

Cheese Haven in Port Clinton, Ohio, has an impressive cheese selection and a staunch following of cheese lovers. But prepare for a more retail-oriented experience as opposed to an interactive one if you decide to visit.

Expect to pay higher than average prices for similar products at other retailers and be in and out relatively quickly.

Oklahoma: Route 66 Museum

The Oklahoma Route 66 Museum pays tribute to the famed Route 66 Highway. The museum tries hard to immerse you in the aesthetic, but there isn’t much to do.

If you enjoy a nostalgic look into the lore and history of the highway, you may enjoy your time at the museum. Otherwise, skip the attraction for one that you enjoy.

Oregon: Tillamook Cheese Factory

The Tillamook Creamery used to enjoy a more educational-oriented reputation among cheese enthusiasts and tourists. Nowadays, the experience feels commercial, and the emphasis is on the gift shop as opposed to the process.

If the cheese-making process interests you, visiting the Tillamook Creamery may be worth your while. You can get quality dairy products from artisanal, less-known shops for less.

Pennsylvania: Betsy Ross House

The Betsy Ross House is allegedly the place where Betsy Ross sewed the first American flag. However, these claims are dubious, as there are no documented historical accounts that this event occurred.

While it may be an educational experience to visit the home, the contesting history and the gift shop souvenirs give the Betsy Ross House a more materialistic feel as opposed to a place where a significant event happened.

Rhode Island: Thames Street

Thames Street in Newport combines historic architecture, shops, eateries, and a gorgeous waterfront with common tourist traps. One glance shows many souvenir and gift shops with inflated prices that cater specifically to tourists.

Thames Street is a great location to visit for a night out. Still, try to avoid scammers and shops that sell merchandise, food, or experiences for unreasonably high prices.

South Carolina: Magnolia Plantation

Magnolia Plantation is a popular tourist trap with many places to take pictures and get a small taste of the aesthetics of architecture in the Antebellum South.

You can take one of the many available tours for an extra cost besides paying the steep entrance fee. Still, the experiences leave much to desire, with long lines, large crowds, and average customer service.

South Dakota: Crazy Horse Memorial

If you are visiting the Crazy Horse Memorial, expect to pay over $120 to see the attraction up close. Near the memorial are eateries, museums, and gift shops with overly inflated prices.

The contested history and ethics of the monument’s location, coupled with the high prices, make this tourist attraction more of a hassle than an experience.

Tennessee: Hard Rock Café

When you are in Music City, avoid the tourist trap that is the Hard Rock Café. The iconic Hard Rock does not offer an authentic Tennessee experience. It has about the same vibe as other chains in the U.S.

Texas: The Big Texan

The Big Texan is a popular restaurant and brewery in Amarillo, Texas, with Instagrammable décor that embraces the “everything is bigger in Texas” vibe. But during peak times, your experience may not be entirely positive due to the long wait times and average food.

With seemingly more emphasis on how the restaurant looks as opposed to quality and taste, other options are more worth your while.

Utah: City Creek Center Shopping Mall

City Creek Center Shopping Mall is one of the default shopping destinations for tourists visiting Salt Lake City. Prices are noticeably higher in many of the stores compared to other venues.

While it may be somewhere to visit on an odd night out, skip the shopping from here and make your way out to venues further away from the city center for lower prices and a more authentic Utah feel.

Vermont: Shelbourne Farms

Shelburne Farms in Vermont is a gorgeous estate, but it doesn’t come cheap and includes multiple upsells and add-ons.

If you want to explore the grounds or participate in tours, prepare to pay extra. The gift shop also has limited local items, and the selection is quite pricey.

Virginia: Virginia Beach Boardwalk

Virginia Beach boardwalk has plenty of attractions, restaurants, and things to do. However, while some vendors have niche and interesting products, they cost significantly more when buying them on the boardwalk as opposed to getting them at a local shop.

Enjoy the scenery, take in the crowds, and grab some snacks. To make the best out of your visit, keep the inflated prices in mind and avoid the souvenir shops that have little to offer.

Washington: Pike Place Market

Pike Place Market has an overly touristic vibe that experiences significant crowds during peak times. Vendors who once sold items reminiscent of the local vibe now cater more to the tastes of their customers, many of whom are tourists.

The overpriced restaurants, peak-time crowds, and areas that need better sanitation and maintenance take from their charm and can dull your experience.

West Virginia: Mothman Museum

The Mothman Museum in Point Pleasant pays homage to the alleged Mothman myth and caters to fans of the supernatural creature. If you are a fan, prepare for a less-than-thrilling experience as the space is relatively small. Besides the overpriced merchandise, you won’t remember much after your trip.

Wisconsin: The ‘Top Secret’ Attraction

The “Top Secret” attraction in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, presents itself as an upside down house replete with optical illusions and some places to take photos.

The outdated attractions are a stark contrast to the impressive exterior, and you can tour the entire attraction relatively quickly, with not much to do after an initial glance.

Wyoming: Buffalo Bill’s Irma Hotel & Restaurant

The Irma Hotel takes the name of Buffalo Bill’s daughter, with a restaurant and gift shop dedicated to the history and legend. Customers, primarily tourists, complain of long wait times, lackluster service, and average food.

With its steep prices, perhaps stop by for a quick bite if you’re curious. However, you may find that, like most tourist traps, the experience does not match the hype.

