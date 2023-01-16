Donald Houston joins the Competition Bureau Legal Services as Senior General Counsel

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Competition is pleased to announce that Donald B. Houston is bringing his extensive experience and expertise in Canadian competition law and litigation to the Competition Bureau.

Effective today, Mr. Houston starts a two-year term as Senior General Counsel with the Competition Bureau Legal Services (CBLS) and legal advisor to the Commissioner of Competition.

Mr. Houston is recognized as a leading expert in competition law and litigation in Canada. With unparalleled experience, he has advised on major competition law and policy related cases. This includes cartel investigations and prosecutions, mergers, civil cases before the Competition Tribunal and private actions in the Supreme Court of Canada, the Federal Court of Canada and all levels of Courts in Ontario. He has also frequently represented the Commissioner of Competition before the Courts.

In addition to his litigation experience, Mr. Houston has written and lectured extensively, and has been an adjunct professor at Western University Law School in London, Ontario.

Through the Interchange Canada program, the Bureau benefits from the knowledge and experience of talented individuals. The program also promotes dialogue and collaboration with the Canadian competition law community.

"We are very fortunate to add Don to the Competition Bureau Legal Services team. His extensive experience will further build on our legal team's solid foundation of competition law expertise and increase our litigation capacity. It is an exciting time for competition law and we look forward to working with Don as we continue to promote and protect competition in Canada."

Matthew Boswell,

Commissioner of Competition

Before joining the Bureau, Mr. Houston served as partner and counsel for 16 years at the Canadian law firm McCarthy Tétrault.

The Government of Canada's Interchange Program facilitates temporary assignments to or from the Federal Public Service.

CBLS is a dedicated legal service unit of the Department of Justice, housed in the same offices as the Bureau. It provides legal services to the Commissioner and represents the Commissioner on all matters other than those for which the Public Prosecution Service of Canada is responsible.

The Competition Bureau, as an independent law enforcement agency, ensures that Canadian businesses and consumers prosper in a competitive and innovative marketplace.

