Donald L. Mansfield, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

DUNWOODY, Ga., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Donald L. Mansfield, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Doctor for his decades of service in Weight Loss Counseling, Obstetrics, and Gynecology.

As the founder of the Dramatic Weight Loss® Center, Dr. Mansfield spends his days guiding his patients to a healthier and happier life.

Dr. Mansfield received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Western Kentucky University in 1958. Next, he attended the University of Louisville School of Medicine in 1962, graduating with his MD Degree. He next completed an internship from 1962-63 at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, Virginia. Dr. Mansfield served as a Naval Medical Officer overseas from 1963-66. In 1970, he did his first year of residency training in Obstetrics and Gynecology in Atlanta, GA.

Dr. Mansfield delivered more than 5,000 babies over the course of his 20 years in Obstetrics and Gynecology. While he stopped delivering babies in 1990, he continued practicing Gynecology until 2009.

In 1996, he became inspired to start a serious search, trying to find a weight loss program that would work for his patients. That year, he added Bariatric Medicine (weight loss) to his Gynecology practice, and developed his Dramatic Weight Loss® Program. He became a member of the American Society of Bariatric Physicians in 1997.

In 2009, Dr. Mansfield stopped practicing Gynecology in order to focus full-time on safe and effective weight-loss solutions. He found that many of his clients were frustrated with weight loss, saying they had tried every diet and exercise without seeing results. After developing the Dramatic Weight Loss® Program, patients were shocked at the intense weight-loss results, leading to lots of referrals to his program. His patients regain personal confidence, triumph over mental health issues, and eliminate weight-related health issues they may be suffering from. The DWL® Program involves weight-loss protein shakes, Super Vitamin Packs full of vitamins and minerals, and appetite suppressants if needed, along with proper diet, drinking lots of water, and exercising. Dr. Mansfield finds this work so rewarding that he may never retire.

Dr. Mansfield has been a member of the American Society of Bariatrics since 1996, a member of the American Medical Association since 1970, and the Georgia Medical Association since 1970. He has been a Fellow of the American Society of Obstetrician and Gynecology since 1973.

He was featured in an IssueWire article in March 2021. His goal is to make Dramatic Weight Loss® treatments available to everyone worldwide.


Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/donald-l-mansfield-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301370846.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

    Baxter manufactures medical products across seven major reported business segments. The renal segment (32% of 2020 sales) includes peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis products for chronically ill patients while the acute therapies segment (6%) offers kidney or other organ support tools in intensive care situations. The medication delivery segment (23% of sales) sells IV pumps, administrative sets, and solutions while the nutrition segment (8% of sales) offers parenteral nutrition therapies. The pharmaceuticals segment (18% of sales) offers injectable drugs, anesthetic gases, and compounding services. The advanced surgery segment (8% of sales) provides hemostatic products and biosurgical sealants. Contract manufacturing rounds out the remaining sales.