U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.06
    +93.76 (+2.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,861.80
    +828.52 (+2.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,102.45
    +309.78 (+2.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.92
    +40.60 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.38
    -0.70 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,648.30
    -17.30 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.20
    -0.29 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9966
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0730 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1615
    +0.0050 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4200
    +1.1490 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,717.09
    +478.29 (+2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.83
    +13.47 (+2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.67
    -26.02 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

Will Donald Trump go back on to Twitter?

James Clayton - North America technology reporter
·3 min read
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Robstown, Texas, U.S., October 22, 2022.
Donald Trump speaking during a rally in Robstown, Texas, this month

Donald Trump was fiercely critical of Twitter when he was banned, supposedly for life.

After the Capitol Hill riots Twitter said the permanent suspension was "due to the risk of further incitement of violence".

Mr Trump even sued Twitter, about what he described as "censorship".

However that "permanent" suspension now looks a lot less certain.

Elon Musk tweeted that he would introduce a "council' that would take a decision on whether Donald Trump would be allowed back.

But if Mr Trump is invited back on to the platform, you might think it would be a no-brainer for him to make a return.

After all, just like Elon Musk, Donald Trump loves Twitter. For Mr Trump it was his way of connecting directly with voters, bypassing the traditional media.

Ironically, it was also a way of getting attention from the media he claimed to shun. "He's tweeted" was a regular refrain across the world's newsrooms.

But times have changed. There are now several reasons why Mr Trump may not come running back to Twitter.

Firstly he now owns and runs his own social media company, known as "Truth Social".

Truth Social
Truth Social

It looks almost exactly like Twitter - and allows people to post "Truths". It's owned by Mr Trump - so he has a direct financial interest in the success of the company.

And by far the biggest asset that Truth Social has is Donald Trump.

Donald Trump won't get paid a cent for tweeting on Twitter. He could benefit hugely if Truth Social becomes a major social media platform though.

At the moment - Truth Social is not that.

According to the app analysis company Sensor Tower, Truth Social had just 92,000 installs last month.

To put that into context, Sensor Tower estimates that Twitter was installed more than 14 million times over that period.

It's anaemic, miniscule growth for a social media company.

But if Truth Social does have a shot at being relevant, Mr Trump needs to be on there - and exclusively so.

It helps to explain why, in a statement from Mr Trump, he didn't say he was thinking about coming back on to Twitter.

Money isn't the only consideration for Mr Trump and his advisers though.

There is also a school of thought that Trump off Twitter is better for his polling.

The theory goes that Twitter served Mr Trump well when he was establishing himself.

But now, does he really need Twitter?

And some Republicans believe the public can have "too much Trump", that wild statements and claims that catch people's attention can distract from Republican talking points.

And even if Mr Trump wanted to come back, it seems it's now possible that the door won't be opened for him.

In a tweet on Friday, Elon Musk said a council would decide whether banned people could return.

This sounds a lot like the Facebook Oversight Board, that made a decision that Mr Trump should be banned from Facebook for two years (they will need to make a decision on whether he can return in January).

It's possible they will conclude Mr Trump's ban should remain.

Mr Trump and Mr Musk are both brilliant users of Twitter. But they are also hard to predict. For all we know, Donald Trump will be happily tweeting away in no time.

But there are plenty of reasons to believe that he won't be back using his favourite megaphone any time soon.

Recommended Stories

  • Deebo Samuel’s absence not expected to last long

    How long will Deebo Samuel be out? Kyle Shanahan is hopeful it's not long.

  • Here’s Why Dolly Parton Won’t Tour Again

    Dolly Parton's career has spanned 56 years, won her 11 Grammy Awards and amassed millions of fans. Now, the country music legend is hanging up her Coat of Many Colors and not planning to tour again.

  • VISION QUEST Series Will Continue the Saga of the Android Avenger

    Paul Bettany will return at last as the Android Avenger known as The Vision, in a new Disney+ series titled Vision Quest.

  • David Foster Doesn't Regret Having Son With Katharine McPhee At 71: 'I've Loved Every Single Day'

    David Foster is getting honest about welcoming a baby with his wife, Katharine McPhee, at the age of 71 and revealed that he doesn't regret having his son later in life. "I've loved every single day…even though I'm working a lot now, I'll cancel anything just to hang with him. It's just different," he told People. David, who is already dad to five daughters from previous relationships, welcomed his only son, Rennie, with the "American Idol" alum in February 2021.

  • Piet Mondrian's Painting Has Been Displayed Upside Down for 75 Years

    "New York City I" has been displayed erroneously since 1945, but it will remain that way to protect the delicate nature of the painting.

  • ‘Wendell and Wild’ Review: Mild With a Side of Wild

    A spooky stop-motion animation flick, 'Wendell and Wild' follows two demons as their worlds collide with a 13-year-old girl.

  • How to Get Tickets to Shania Twain’s 2023 Tour

    Let's go, girls -- the country-pop icon is going on a massive North American and UK tour next year. Here's how to get tickets and pre-sale info. How to Get Tickets to Shania Twain’s 2023 Tour Wren Graves and Abby Jones

  • Preparations underway in Russia for Putins next presidential term

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 28 OCTOBER 2022, 17:44 The administration of the President of the Russian Federation has begun preparations for the 2024 presidential campaign, the winner of which should once again be the current president, Vladimir Putin.

  • As Elon Musk takes over Twitter, celebs consider clearing their accounts

    SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke out Friday about changes he plans to make.

  • Trump says he's 'very happy Twitter is now in sane hands' after Elon Musk's takeover

    But the former president made no mention of rejoining the platform even if his account were to be reinstated, insisting that he plans to stick with his fledgling social media network, Truth Social.

  • Elon Musk Has Already Fired the Woman Behind Twitter Banning Trump

    On Thursday night, billionaire and incredibly unfunny shitposter Elon Musk finally completed his acquisition of Twitter, and he immediately fired four top executives, including the CEO, chief financial officer, general counsel, and the head of legal policy, trust, and safety. That last (now former) executive is Vijaya Gadde, who was central to permanently banning President Donald Trump after he incited violence before and during the January 6 insurrection. Twitter was the first platform to ban T

  • Fed Seen Aggressively Hiking to 5%, Triggering Global Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials will maintain their resolutely hawkish stance next week, laying the groundwork for interest rates reaching 5% by March 2023, moves that seem likely to lead to a US and global recession, economists surveyed by Bloomberg said.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wip

  • Twitter Advertisers React to Possible Trump Return

    A major ad-buyer says clients are taking steps in the event the former president is allowed to tweet again.

  • Who funded Trump’s Truth Social? Some answers

    Ever since former U.S. President Donald Trump launched a new media company aimed at rivaling Twitter, there has been a mystery over who provided the money. Now there are some answers in a cache of documents provided by lawyers representing William Wilkerson, a former executive who filed a whistleblower claim with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against the media company and Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check firm taking it public. The documents show Truth Social’s early backers include six businessmen outside of the Silicon Valley mainstream — including two executives from an oil company and a gym chain, several Republican donors, a former U.S. ambassador to Portugal and the head of a mail-order fruitcake company.

  • General Electric's Next Big Nuclear Tech is Going Small

    Amid growing global energy challenges, nuclear power is making a comeback. Natural Resources Canada announced funding of roughly $710 million for a new project from Ontario Power Generation. The small modular reactor (SMR) technology could be supplying electricity to the grid by 2030, which could be a first among G7 nations.

  • ‘We are facing a retirement crisis in our country,’ says head of TIAA, as ‘40% of Americans run the risk of running out of money’

    Duckett says inflation, higher borrowing costs, doubts about the vitality of the U.S. economy and a tumble in stocks risks creating major retirement problems

  • Ukraine Latest: Lagarde Says Putin ‘Driven by Evil Forces’

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Russian President Vladimir Putin “must be driven by evil forces,” but that his invasion of Ukraine had united the Ukrainian people, NATO and Europe. Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainFed

  • Euro falls sharply as ECB vows to keep printing money until 2024

    The euro tumbled below parity against the dollar on Thursday night after the European Central Bank (ECB) vowed to continue its money printing programme despite surging inflation.

  • US Core PCE Inflation Picks Up While Consumers Show Resilience

    (Bloomberg) -- A core gauge of US inflation accelerated in September, while consumer spending stayed resilient, indicating widespread price pressures and solid demand that reinforce the Federal Reserve’s case for another big interest-rate hike next week.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $

  • Russian campaigner dies during shooting practice at training ground in Crimea

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 28 OCTOBER 2022, 19:11 Svetlana Babayeva, the head of division of Kremlin-aligned news agency Russia Today in Simferopol, and the former editor-in-chief of Gazeta.Ru outlet, has been killed in a gun mishandling accident at a training ground in occupied Crimea.