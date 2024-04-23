Donald Trump nabs additional $1.2 billion 'earnout' bonus from DJT stock

Trump Media & Technology Group stock (DJT) has hit a milestone that will secure Donald Trump an additional $1.2 billion.

According to a regulatory filing, Trump is entitled to an additional 36 million shares if the company's share price trades above $17.50 "for twenty out of any thirty trading days" over the next three years.

Trump secured his "earnout" bonus at the end of Tuesday's trading session, with the stock trading around $33 a share at the close.

Trump Media, the parent company of Truth Social, went public on the Nasdaq after merging with special purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corp. in a deal approved by shareholders late last month. Shares are down nearly 60% since the end of March.

Short interest in DJT stock — bets that the stock price will fall rather than rise — is about 13% of outstanding shares, according to the latest data from S3 Partners. The company recently attempted to fend off short sellers by advising investors on ways to prevent their shares from being loaned for short-interest positions.

Trump maintains a roughly 60% stake in the company. At current levels, Trump Media boasts a market cap of roughly $4.4 billion, giving the former president a stake worth around $2.6 billion. Right after the company's public debut, Trump's stake was worth just over $4.5 billion.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump does a little dance after speaking, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at a rally in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The former president founded Truth Social after he was kicked off major social media apps like Facebook (META) and Twitter, the platform now known as X, following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in 2021. Trump has since been reinstated on those platforms.

According to an updated regulatory filing released earlier this month, Trump Media reported sales of just over $4 million as net losses reached nearly $60 million for the full year ending Dec. 31. The company warned it expects losses to continue amid greater profitability challenges.

The filing also confirmed stakeholders are still subject to a six-month lockup period before selling or transferring shares. The only exception to the lockup period would be if the company's board votes to make a special dispensation. Although possible, experts told Yahoo Finance last month the attempt would likely result in multiple lawsuits on behalf of public shareholders.

Trump faces a $454 million fraud penalty and a campaign fundraising shortfall ahead of his 2024 election rematch against Biden.

Trump recently posted a $175 million bond in the fraud case, which puts the final payment on hold while he appeals the verdict.

He is also on criminal trial related to alleged payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Editor's Note: This article has been corrected to reflect Trump's expected payout of $1.2 billion, not $1.2 million. We regret the error.

