Donald Trump Owned Several Atlantic City Casinos That Went Bankrupt — Despite This, He Said, 'Atlantic City Fueled A Lot Of Growth For Me'

In the glittering world of Atlantic City’s casinos during the 1980s, Donald Trump emerged as a major player. His entry into the casino industry was timed with the booming popularity of Atlantic City as a gambling haven, second only to Las Vegas. Trump’s ambition led him to acquire three of the city’s major casinos, marking him as a significant presence in the thriving industry.

Then the landscape of casino gambling shifted dramatically. The legalization of gambling in other states gradually eroded the monopoly Atlantic City once enjoyed. The decentralization of the gambling industry started to draw crowds away, impacting the city’s and Trump’s casino revenues.

Trump’s challenges in the casino industry were not just external. The internal financial structure of his ventures, particularly the Taj Mahal, was fraught with risks. Heavily reliant on debt, these establishments faced immense pressure to generate substantial revenue. Financial analysts, like Mark Hoffberg of The Wall Street Journal, predicted early on that the seasonal fluctuations in tourism would severely impact these casinos’ ability to cover operational costs and debt payments.

Trump’s response to these challenges was varied and controversial. He initially dismissed critics and analysts who foresaw the impending financial troubles. As the predictions materialized, Trump’s strategy included blaming external factors and individuals, including contractors and business associates, for the failures.

By the early 1990s, the financial situation of Trump’s casino empire had become critical. Multiple bankruptcy filings ensued: the Trump Taj Mahal in 1991, followed by Trump Plaza and Trump Castle in 1992 and later Trump Hotels & Casino Resorts Inc. in 2004. These filings were a clear indication of the dire state of his casino ventures.

Despite the setbacks, Trump’s finances remained somewhat insulated from the turmoil of his business ventures. He managed to negotiate deals with creditors that allowed him to avoid personal bankruptcy and maintain a semblance of financial stability. The dichotomy between the failure of his casinos and the preservation of his wealth highlights Trump’s complex relationship with his businesses.

In 2009, Trump resigned as chairman of Trump Entertainment Resorts, just before the company filed for bankruptcy protection again. This move was in line with his past strategies, distancing himself from the financial failures while maintaining his brand and wealth.

“Atlantic City fueled a lot of growth for me,” Trump said, reflecting on the significant personal gains he managed to secure from these failing ventures through a combination of strategic financing and business maneuvers — a point he has often highlighted in defending his business record.

The eventual demolition of the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in 2021, using 3,000 sticks of dynamite, symbolized the physical and metaphorical end of Trump’s tumultuous journey in the casino business. What began as a venture full of promise and ambition in Atlantic City eventually succumbed to the changing dynamics of the gambling industry and financial mismanagement.

As Trump faces his current legal challenges in New York, his business legacy is under scrutiny. This trial represents a critical moment that could influence public perception and the future trajectory of his varied business interests. The implications of the trial extend beyond any single sector, potentially impacting the broader spectrum of his business empire.

