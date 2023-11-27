Donald Trump Said He Brought Back The Phrase 'Merry Christmas' Because He Fought The 'Woke Culture' That Tried To Eliminate It: 'You're Going To Say Merry Christmas Again. And Now People Are Saying it'

Former President Donald Trump claims he is responsible for bringing the phrase “Merry Christmas” back into prominence at the White House.

Trump suggested that the phrase was not commonly used during the Obama administration and that he made it a priority to restore its use. But Trump's claim has been a subject of debate. Some argue that the phrase was never absent, while others believe Trump’s emphasis on it created more division than unity.

During a Newsmax Media Inc. interview with Mike Huckabee, Trump discussed his efforts to reinstate the phrase “Merry Christmas." Huckabee, who had run for president alongside Trump in 2016, noted that there had been a lengthy period where “Merry Christmas” was seldom used and was replaced by “Happy Holidays.”

Trump responded, saying, “That was part of my campaign. The country had started with this ‘woke’ culture, and it was embarrassing for stores to say ‘Merry Christmas.'”

Trump continued, explaining his influence on this shift. “When I started campaigning, I said: ‘You’re going to say Merry Christmas again.’ And now people are saying it.”

He elaborated on the broader cultural context, mentioning that names like “George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson” were being forgotten in what he termed “craziness.”

“But they are saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again," Trump said. "That was a big part of what I was doing. I would say it all the time during that period, that we want them to say ‘Merry Christmas.'”

He concluded by encouraging people to shop at stores that openly wish people “Merry Christmas,” claiming that this approach is helping to bring the phrase back into common use.

Trump reiterated his stance, saying, “America loves Christmas. Whether you're Muslim, whether you're Christian, whether you're Jewish — everyone loves Christmas.”​

Although Trump insists he deserves credit for bringing back the phrase, a fact check conducted by WABE tells a different story. It points out that former President Barack Obama regularly used “Merry Christmas.” For example, in his weekly address on Christmas Eve 2016, Obama began with the words, “Merry Christmas, everybody!” This contradicts the narrative that the phrase had vanished from presidential vernacular under Obama’s watch​​.

Obama’s consistent use of “Merry Christmas” during his presidency is further evidenced by archived records from the White House. In the 2016 Christmas address, the Obamas extended “Merry Christmas” wishes to all Americans, reflecting on their honor of serving and recognizing the contributions of U.S. troops and their families​​.

Christmas celebrations at the White House date back to 1800. Presidents have typically used greetings like “Merry Christmas,” “Happy Holidays” and “Season’s Greetings.” This tradition demonstrates the inclusive nature of holiday messages from the White House, accommodating the diverse fabric of American society.

Trump’s assertion about “Merry Christmas” sparked mixed reactions, illuminating the politicization of holiday greetings in American cultural and political discourse. His supporters applauded his commitment to traditional values and opposition to political correctness.

Critics argue that Trump’s stance, aimed at appeasing his base, potentially alienated non-Christian communities and used holiday greetings as a political tool. Critics accused him of fabricating a “war on Christmas.”

