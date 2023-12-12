Donald Trump says he'll sell you a piece of the 'priceless' suit he wore in his mugshot — but make sure to read the fine print

A new promotion guarantees a piece of Trump's suit if you buy 47 $99 NFTs.

The $4,653 purchase also promises a dinner at Mar-a-Lago with the former president.

The fine print on the website, however, says there's no guarantee you'll get either.

Former President Donald Trump is selling pieces of the suit he wore when his mugshot was taken and a dinner at Mar-a-Lago with the man himself — but you should probably read the fine print before purchasing.

Trump wore a navy suit and red tie when he was arrested and booked at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on August 24, 2023, in a sprawling RICO case that accused him and 10 co-defendants of trying to overturn the 2020 election.

To get a piece of the suit — "the most historically significant artifact in United States history," according to the site — you have to purchase 47 Trump-themed digital trading card NFTs.

Each one, including the latest "MugShot edition," currently sells for $99 apiece. That means, to get a small piece of the former president's suit, you'd have to spend $4,653 in NFTs (and that's not including "gas fees").

According to the site promoted by Trump on Truth Social, buying 47 digital cards also promises the buyer an "extraordinary" dinner with him at Mar-a-Lago.

The fine print, however, notes that there's a chance the cards' purchaser never receives a physical card or piece of Trump's suit at all.

"In the event the Bonus Physical Card cannot be fulfilled due to an issue in the manufacturing, production, or delivery on the Bonus Physical Cards, individuals who qualified for the Bonus Physical Card will be awarded a limited edition Trump NFT in lieu thereof, as determined by us in our sole discretion," the terms and conditions say.

It also says that winners of the Mar-a-Lago dinner will be responsible for all of their travel expenses, including transportation and lodging.

The possibility also exists that Trump may not be able to make it to the dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

"In the event President Trump is unable to attend the Bonus Gala Dinner," or the dinner cannot happen for any other reason, "then we may reschedule the Bonus Gala Dinner or individuals who qualified for the Bonus Gala Dinner will be awarded a limited edition Trump NFT in lieu thereof, as determined by us in our sole discretion," according to the terms.

Trump's push to get his supporters to buy NFTs comes just under a year after he first announced the digital cards in December 2022, which he revealed after previously teasing a "MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT."

