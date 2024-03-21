Donald Trump Says the Ruling Against Him is 'Horrible for New York' and 'Businesses are Fleeing' in New Post on Truth Social

In a post on Truth Social today, which is in the process of going public via a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC), former President Donald Trump aired out his frustrations about the $355 million fine, plus interest, he is currently facing.

Here’s the full post:

“Even though I did nothing wrong, a Radical Left New York Judge, a true Trump Hater, Arthur Engoron (Are we allowed to speak about his Unconstitutional Gag Order?), picked a number out of THIN AIR, $355,000,000, plus interest (reminiscent of John Lovitz, "The Liar," on SNL when it was good), & wants me to bond it, which is not possible for bonding companies to do in such a high amount, before I can even Appeal. That is CRAZY! If I sold assets, and then won the Appeal, the assets would be forever gone. Also, putting up money before an Appeal is VERY EXPENSIVE. When I win the Appeal, all of that money is gone, and I would have done nothing wrong. The Crooked Judge, who has already been overturned 4 times on this case (a record!), fully understands this. He gave us a demand which he knows is impossible to do. This Witch Hunt, between a bad Judge and a Corrupt & Racist Attorney General, is horrible for New York. Businesses are FLEEING, while Violent Crime flourishes. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!“ @realDonaldTrump on Truth Social

Kevin O’Leary of Shark Tank fame has been very vocal on the ruling as well. In a recent interview with CNN, he said that Trump’s fine, which is now over $460 million, “may be great for the attorney general, but this is not good for America.”

Former President Trump recently had 30 surety companies decline his request for a bond, as Benzinga previously reported, which puts his assets at risk.

“Judge Engoron actually wants me to put up Hundreds of Millions of Dollars for the Right to Appeal his ridiculous decision,” Trump said in a March 19 post on Truth Social. “In other words, he is trying to take my Appellate Rights away from me when I have already won at the Appellate Division, but he refuses to accept their already made decision. Nobody has ever heard of anything like this before. I would be forced to mortgage or sell Great Assets, perhaps at Fire Sale prices, and if and when I win the Appeal, they would be gone. Does that make sense? WITCH HUNT. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"

“There are no half-a-billion dollar bonds," O'Leary said. "Never been done before. Never. This law has never been applied.”

O’Leary added that seizing Trump’s assets “like he was in Venezuela or in Cuba” is a very bad look for New York and that everybody around the world is watching.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

This article Donald Trump Says the Ruling Against Him is 'Horrible for New York' and 'Businesses are Fleeing' in New Post on Truth Social originally appeared on Benzinga.com

