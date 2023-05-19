Donald Trump Sets Impossible Bar for Kevin McCarthy in Debt-Limit Talks

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump set an impossible bar for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in debt-limit negotiations with the White House in a post on his Truth Social network.

His 11:10 a.m. Friday post was timed minutes after key Republicans walked out of a meeting with White House negotiators claiming they weren’t being “reasonable.”

“REPUBLICANS SHOULD NOT MAKE A DEAL ON THE DEBT CEILING UNLESS THEY GET EVERYTHING THEY WANT (Including the “kitchen sink”). THAT’S THE WAY THE DEMOCRATS HAVE ALWAYS DEALT WITH US. DO NOT FOLD!!!” Trump posted.

McCarthy has told reporters he talks to Trump frequently and credited Trump for helping him secure the final votes to win the speakership in January. He told reporters at the US Capitol the government has to spend less money next year.

Trump has often criticized party leaders for cutting debt-limit deals, though he as president forged agreements with Democrats on his way to a record $7.8 trillion increase in the national debt. Democrats, however, didn’t demand “everything they want” in return, and there’s no prospect for the Senate or the White House to simply accept Republicans’ demands this time.

Democrats and the White House say the speaker must compromise to get a bill through the Senate and signed into law. Before Friday, there had been signs of progress and optimism a deal could be reached quickly, allowing a vote next week in the House.

Progressive Democrats are urging the White House to prepare to use the 14th Amendment to declare the debt limit unconstitutional if Republicans won’t back off demands for steep domestic spending cuts.

