Snap permanently closes Donald Trump's account

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

Last week, as many social networks took steps to ban or restrict President Trump’s posts in the wake of violent riots that attacked Capitol Hill, Snap indefinitely suspended his account on its service. Today, the company announced that shutdown is permanent, in the following statement.

Snap:

“Last week we announced an indefinite suspension of President Trump’s Snapchat account, and have been assessing what long term action is in the best interest of our Snapchat community. In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account.”

Snapchat’s first steps to limit Trump began in June, when it stopped promoting his feed in its Discover section. The service has since recorded dozens of times where his posts violated its policies on hate speech or incitement of violence, and removed the posts. Unlike other social networks that promote themselves as akin to a town square, Snap does not offer itself as an unmoderated news feed. Whatever you’d like to call it, it’s now on the list with Twitter, Twitch, Facebook and others that no longer offer access to Donald Trump.

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. officials deliberated but ultimately decided against banning American investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd., a person familiar with the discussions said, removing a cloud of uncertainty over Asia’s two biggest corporations.The Treasury Department blocked a Pentagon effort to add the two internet firms on grounds they aided the military, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing private talks. Officials also debated blocking search leader Baidu Inc. but dropped the plan, the person added. Alibaba’s U.S.-listed shares rose 4.3% while Tencent’s American Depositary Receipts climbed 2.9% on news of the reprieve, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.The decision removes uncertainty hanging over Chinese social media and gaming leader Tencent and Alibaba, the e-commerce titan founded by billionaire Jack Ma that’s now under intense regulatory scrutiny by Beijing regulators. Imposing a ban on the pair would have marked the most dramatic escalation yet by President Donald Trump’s administration, given the sheer size of the two firms and the difficulty unwinding positions. At more than $1 trillion, their combined market value is nearly twice the size of Spain’s stock market, while the firms together account for about a 10th of the weighting for MSCI Inc.’s emerging markets benchmark.Read more: Alibaba’s Jumbo Bond Deal Goes Quiet With Ma Out of SightCiting national security, Trump previously signed an executive order in November requiring investors to pull out of Chinese companies linked to that nation’s military. The Defense Department will add more companies to the roster, the person said without elaborating.That would further fray the relationship between the world’s two largest economies, which have clashed over everything from Covid-19 to Hong Kong. Authorities in Washington have ramped up efforts to deprive Chinese companies of U.S. capital in the final months of the Trump administration, adding to economic tensions as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take over this month.Hasty measures have at times sown confusion in markets and prompted price swings, such as when the New York Stock Exchange reversed course twice on a decision to delist three Chinese telecommunications companies. The NYSE is now proceeding with its original delisting plan after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin disagreed with its decision to give the firms a reprieve.Trump’s order banned trading in affected securities starting Jan. 11. If Biden leaves Trump’s executive order in place, U.S. investment firms and pension funds would be required to sell their holdings in companies linked to the Chinese military by Nov. 11. And if the U.S. determines additional companies have military ties in the future, American investors will be given 60 days from that determination to divest.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    "Shark Tank" host Mark Cuban revealed that he has been holding cryptocurrencies for years, without ever diluting the holdings.What Happened: The Dallas Mavericks owner let out multiple tweets on cryptocurrency-related topics Tuesday and revealed that he was a long-term holder of cryptocurrency in a social-media interaction with Gokhshtein Media founder David Gokhshtein.> I don't think people realize I try to test and use all this stuff and have for years. I still have crypto from the early days of coinbase. I've never sold anything> > -- Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 12, 2021The billionaire touched upon topics ranging from decentralized finance (DeFi), supply and demand, and the cost of cryptocurrency transactions.Cuban had a back and forth with Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss on monetary supply during which the latter brought up the value of Cuban's basketball team.> You are making my point. Supply and Demand is the ONLY thing that values BTC. As far as balance sheets and debasement, we disagree. One of the challenges of sovereign BSs is valuing IP, intangibles and cost based assets. But maybe you can tell me why inflation is minimal ? https://t.co/3ujTVFhlSx> > -- Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 12, 2021Cuban credited Winklevoss for generating demand for Bitcoin (BTC)."My only mistake on Bitcoin in particular was underestimating your ability, and you get credit for this, to create a narrative and generate demand for it," the billionaire said. "You are the King of Get Long and Get Loud for BTC and that's not a bad thing."Why It Matters: The famed investor joked last week that he would run for the office of president of the United States if BTC hit $1 million.See Also: SPAC King Chamath Palihapitiya On Facebook, Tesla And BitcoinCuban also warned potential investors not to pile on debt to invest in Bitcoin and cautioned there was a 99% chance "you will lose EVERYTHING. Personal disaster stories are built on leverage."Price Action: Bitcoin traded 0.12% lower at $33,707.40 at press time. On Tuesday, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) closed 4.06% higher at $38.92.Photo by Gage Skidmore on FlickrSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Unfazed By A Plunging Bitcoin, Proponents Dub Pull-Back 'Necessary,' 'Healthy' * Bitcoin Trading Volume, Active Addresses Hit Record High Despite Slump — What That Means(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Large numbers of American households were forced to plunder their retirement accounts to make ends meet during the last year, even as the federal government plunged trillions of extra taxpayers’ dollars into the economy to keep it afloat. Oh, and the median retirement savings among these upper middle class savers was $189,000—about enough to generate a lifetime annuity income for a 65-year-old couple of $760 a month.

    Basic physics, and the evidence of our own eyes, tells us that what goes up must come down. But the NASDAQ is over 13,000, and the S&P 500 is over 3,800, and some market watchers are starting to wonder where the ceiling is. Banking giant JPMorgan investigates that question, seeking to find out just how much room the bulls have left to run in the current market conditions.Looking back to the collapse of Lehman Brothers, and the financial crisis of 2008, the bank’s global markets strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou notes that, among stocks, bonds, and cash, the average equity holding has been 42.3%. He points out that this ‘neutral’ level was breach in November, and equity allocations now are nearer 43.8%.This increase from the average would imply that there may not be much room for stocks to keep going up – except that the post-Lehman equity allocation high, reached in January 2018, was 47.6%. To state the obvious, we’re not there yet. Panigirtzoglou sees the ongoing expansion of the M2 monetary base fueling the stock boom, and insulating it from changes in the bond markets.Against this backdrop, JPMorgan analysts are pounding the table on two stocks in particular, noting that each could surge over 30% in the year ahead. We ran the the two through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about them. ContextLogic (WISH)We will start with ContextLogic, the parent company of Wish.com. This e-commerce marketplace has become known for its social media ads, both for their ubiquitous presence and their entertainment value. Wish has a knack for drawing traffic and customers – it has become the third-largest online retail site it the US, with over 100 million monthly visitors and more than 150 million items listed for sale. The company’s revenue exceeds $2 billion annually.The company's growth is being driven by several factors: the high monthly traffic, the large – and largely untapped – e-commerce customer base of low-income households looking for budget goods, and worldwide network of more than 500 million merchants.WISH ran up a great deal of hype in December, when it held its IPO – and saw the price drop nearly 17% in the first trading day. The offering was priced at $24 per share, but the stock closed its first day trading at $20.05. Even so, the company still raised $1.1 billion in its first day on the market, and currently boasts a market cap of $14.5 billion.Covering the stock for JPM, 5-star analyst Doug Anmuth wrote: "We believe Wish has significant growth potential with current penetration of ~3% of the global target market estimated at 1B+ households, and less than 1% share of the overall $2.1T global mobile commerce market. Wish utilizes data science to drive all aspects of its business from user acquisition to pricing to logistics, which helps the company stay nimble and should drive greater global scale over time. We expect Wish to deliver more consistent 20s%+ growth over the next couple years…”To this end, Anmuth rates WISH an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $30 price target implies a 43% upside potential for the next 12 months. (To watch Anmuth’s track record, click here)Wall Street is quite positive on this 'Moderate Buy' stock: WISH has received 8 'buy' and 4 'hold' ratings in the last three months. Running the numbers across the Street, the 12-month average price target lands at $26, representing about 24% upside potential. (See WISH stock analysis on TipRanks)Passage Bio (PASG)The second JPM pick we’re looking at is Passage Bio, a genetic medicines company. Passage is focused on developing treatments for rare, life-threatening, monogenic central nervous system disorders, using an adeno-associated virus delivery system. Monogenic disorders are caused by a mutation or defect in a single gene; the adeno-associated virus system is tailored to deliver a corrected gene directly into affected cells.The company currently has three main drug candidates under development: PBGM01, a treatment for GM1 gangliosidosis; PBFT02, to treat frontotemporal dementia; and PBKR03 as a treatment for Krabbe disease. All three are in the IND-enabling phase of the development cycle, and the company announced earlier this month that PBGM01 has received FDA approval to advance to Phase 1/2 trial. PBFT02 and PBKR03 are both scheduled to initiate Phase 1/2 later in 1H20. The upbeat outlook for Passage’s research program underlies the JPM stance on the stock. 5-star analyst Anupam Rama has upgraded his firm’s rating from Neutral to Overweight and set a price target of $35, indicating a potential ~34% upside on the one-year horizon. (To watch Rama’s track record, click here)Backing his upgrade, Rama notes the FDA clearance on PBGM01 and writes, “[We] expect focus to return to the upcoming GM1 data mid-year, which will represent the key initial clinical catalyst for the company. Based on known pre-clinical data, we would look for the initial PBGM01 GM1 data to not only de-risk the program itself but also the company’s broader platform.”The analyst consensus on PASG is not unanimous, but almost. The Strong Buy consensus rating is supported by 3 Buys against a single Hold. Shares sell for $26.25, and the average price target of $32.83 indicates an upside of ~25%. (See PASG stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As McConnell Blocks Early Trump Impeachment; Airbnb Hits Buy Zone

    The Dow Jones rallied as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a rapid impeachment trial for President Donald Trump. Airbnb stock hit buy zone.

  • Why Plug Power's Lead In Fuel Cell, Hydrogen Space Could Create 'Outsized Winner'

    Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are primed for further gains, according to H.C. Wainwright, which issued a new Street-high price target for the fuel cell manufacturer.The Plug Power Analyst: Analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Plug Power and increased the price target from $60 to $85.The Plug Power Thesis: Plug Power announced a second major partnership within the span of a week, cementing its position as the leading hydrogen and fuel cell play in the world, Dayal said in a Wednesday note.The company forged a joint venture with Renault ADR (OTC: RNLSY) in France to achieve a 30% share of fuel cell-powered light commercial vehicle market in Europe, the analyst said. The partnership is driven by a favorable regulatory environment for non-ICE adoption in Europe, he said. A revenue contribution of around $10 million will materialize from the venture as early as 2022, with a more meaningful ramp taking place by 2024, Dayal said.Related Link: Option Trader Bets .1M On Plug Power Following South Korea DealH.C. Wainwright raised its net revenue and EBIT estimates for 2024 from $1.7 billion and $347.9 million, respectively, to $1.9 billion and $418.1 million.The contribution from the partnership will increase the company's revenue growth rate to a 10-year CAGR of 50%, the analyst said. "We believe with partners such as SK Group and Renault, the company essentially has state-level backing to accelerate hydrogen and fuel cell commercialization in Asia and Europe." Dayal also sees the possibility of the company entering into similar partnerships with heavy truck OEMs.H.C. Wainwright said it expects hydrogen and fuel cells to take meaningful share of the energy and transportation markets over the next decade, and Plug's lead in the fuel cell and hydrogen space could make it an outsized winner.PLUG Price Action: Plug Power shares were trading 6.26% higher to $70.15 at last check Wednesday. Latest Ratings for PLUG DateFirmActionFromTo Jan 2021HC Wainwright & Co.MaintainsBuy Jan 2021Truist SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy Jan 2021Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for PLUG View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Plug Power Rallies On JV Partnership With Renault For Hydrogen-Powered Vehicles In Europe(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) shares are trading higher on reports the U.S. is expected to allow Americans to continue investing in China-based stock like Alibaba, Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) and Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), according to a Wall Street Journal report.Earlier this month, the U.S. State Department and Department of Defense officials had been holding discussions on whether to expand its blacklist of companies that are barred from U.S. investments because of ties to China's military.Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV. It operates China's most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao and Tmall.Alibaba ADR shares were trading up 5.52% at $238.01. The stock has a 52-week high of $319.32 and a 52-week low of $169.95.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Chinese Stocks Fall On Report US Is 'Considering' Alibaba, Tencent Ban(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    It’s business as usual for Plug Power (PLUG) stock. Following last year’s unseemly market gains, barely two weeks into 2021, shares are already up by a staggering 111%. At this rate, last year’s 956% share haul could yet be surpassed.The latest surge comes after the hydrogen fuel cell maker announced a new partnership to add to its expanding list of collaborations.The company has signed an MOU (memorandum of understanding) with Groupe Renault to jointly develop several vehicle types and infrastructure in the EU. These include light commercial, taxi, and commercial people transportation and hydrogen turn-key solutions, with the 50/50 joint venture expected to kick off in 1H21.Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch believes the latest deal further strengthens PLUG’s standing in the Hydrogen industry.“With PLUG announcing another strategic partnership today, we believe the company has quickly become a global company servicing three continents and positioning itself as a critical enabler of the hydrogen economy,” the 5-star analyst said. “In working with Renault PLUG now is partnered with the No. 2 play in Europe for light commercial vehicles. We also note Renault's ownership position in Nissan and Mitsubishi as potential avenues for PLUG to expand its vehicle opportunity.”Rusch anticipates the initial delivery of vehicles will begin late this year or early 2022 with a “goal of reaching as many as 500K vehicles by 2030.”PLUG’s business has expanded to include most vehicle types, and Rusch notes that Class 8 trucks remain one area in transportation to which PLUG now lacks “significant exposure.”“We would not be surprised to see the company target this segment with another partnership,” the analyst summed up.Following the news, Rusch reiterated an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on PLUG shares. (To watch Rusch’s track record, click here)The Street’s current assessment of PLUG presents an interesting conundrum. While 10 Buy ratings add up to a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating, the average price target tells a rather disconnected story. At $47.78, shares are poised to tumble nearly 33%, should it be met over the next 12 months. It will be interesting to see how much battery power there will be left to push shares higher after the recent surge. (See PLUG stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s tumultuous relationship with the financial industry is once again under pressure after his top creditor, his hometown bank and even his mortgage lender spurned him in the wake of riots at the U.S. Capitol.The question is whether his other banks and financial backers -- including giants Capital One Financial Corp. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. -- plan to keep him as a client.Fresh strains in Trump’s relationship with the industry began emerging late Monday. Deutsche Bank AG decided not to conduct more business with Trump or his family company while waiting for him to pay off roughly $300 million in loans in years ahead, a person with knowledge of the situation said. Manhattan-based Signature Bank, a mere 10-minute walk down Fifth Avenue from Trump Tower, announced it’s closing Trump accounts holding about $5.3 million.Then on Tuesday, Professional Bank, which once gave him an $11 million mortgage, said it won’t do more deals with the Trump Organization and “will be winding down the relationship effective immediately.”Eric Trump, one of the president’s sons running the family business while his father is in the White House, didn’t respond to a request for comment.With New York City joining an onslaught of companies and entities looking to pull back from doing business with Trump after he encouraged a mob of supporters to storm the Capitol, here’s a look at the firms that provide him with credit or hold his money, and what they have said about those ties:Capital OneThe firm known for its credit cards holds as much as $75 million of Trump’s money across four checking and savings accounts, mostly for his revocable trust, according to the president’s July 31 financial disclosure form. Capital One paid Trump and his trust as much as $2 million in interest the prior year. Until recently the bank had a branch next to a Trump condominium building at Park Avenue and 59th Street in Manhattan. Some Twitter users have posted that they’ll close their accounts with the bank if it doesn’t take action against Trump. “As a matter of policy we do not discuss current or former customer relationships,” the bank said in a statement issued by a spokesperson.JPMorgan ChaseThe biggest U.S. bank holds as much as $6 million across three accounts for the president, mostly in a savings account established by his father, Fred, for Trump’s benefit, filings show. JPMorgan paid Trump as much as $17,500 in interest for the year. “We’re going to decline to comment,” said bank spokesperson Amy Bonitatibus.BankUnited Inc.The Florida-based bank holds as much as $25.25 million across two money-market accounts for Trump, filings show. The vast majority of that is in an account for the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust. The bank paid Trump as much as $102,500 in interest for 2019. Trump’s commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross, was once part of an investor group that purchased BankUnited in the aftermath of the financial crisis. It later became a publicly traded company. The bank’s representatives didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.First Republic BankTrump had as much as $50,000 in a checking account at the California-based lender as of July 31, filings show. “There was a single account, which was inactive and is closed,” First Republic said in a statement provided by external spokesperson Greg Berardi. He declined to specify the timing or otherwise elaborate.Ladder CapitalThe nonbank lender specializing in commercial real estate loaned Trump $282 million from 2012 to 2016 for four Manhattan properties, according to city records and Trump’s personal financial disclosure. The loans, backed by property including his towers at 40 Wall St. and on Fifth Avenue, were bundled into securities and sold to investors. Jack Weisselberg, a loan-origination executive at Ladder, declined to comment, and there was no response to messages sent to other executives. He’s the son of Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer who previously worked for Fred Trump.Deutsche BankTrump borrowed $125 million from Deutsche Bank in 2012 for the Trump National Doral Miami resort, according to county records and Trump’s personal financial disclosure. The variable-rate debt, which is pegged either to Libor or the Prime rate, matures in 2023. He also borrowed $170 million for the Trump International Hotel in Washington in 2015 and has another 2012 loan from the German lender against his hotel/condo tower in Chicago. Both of those variable-rate loans come due in 2024. A Deutsche Bank spokesperson declined to comment.Signature BankMost of the $5.3 million that Trump had in checking and money-market accounts at Signature was held for Trump’s revocable trust, according to Trump’s personal financial disclosure. The bank paid him as much as $105,000 in interest the prior year. His daughter, Ivanka, once served on Signature’s board of directors. “We believe the appropriate action would be the resignation of the president of the United States, which is in the best interests of our nation and the American people,” the bank said in a statement.Professional BankThe Florida-based bank held as much as $25 million in a money market account for Trump’s revocable trust, paying as much as $1 million in interest for the year, according to the July filing. The bank only recently established a relationship with Trump: In 2018 it provided a mortgage for Trump’s $18 million purchase of his sister’s home in Palm Beach across the street from his Mar-a-Lago club. The $11 million loan carries a 4.5% interest rate and matures in 2048, according to county records and Trump’s personal financial disclosure.‘Under-Leveraged’Eric Trump has described the Trump Organization as a profitable company that’s able to partner with anyone it wants.“We are one of the most under-leveraged real estate companies in the country,” he told Bloomberg in 2019. “Virtually all of our assets are owned free and clear, and the very few that do have mortgages are a small fraction relative to the value of the asset.”Despite Donald Trump’s past conflicts with the financial industry -- he’s defaulted on loans, his companies have filed for bankruptcy and he has a penchant for suing people and organizations who don’t bend to his will -- there’s been no shortage of firms willing to provide him capital or hold his money.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

