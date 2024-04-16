Donald Trump's media firm to roll out streaming platform in phases

(Reuters) -Trump Media & Technology Group is planning to roll out a live TV streaming platform in phases, the Truth Social-parent said on Tuesday after six months of testing.

The company would launch Truth Social's content delivery network for streaming live TV on the app for Android, iOS and Web in the first phase.

It plans to release the streaming apps for TV in the final third phase, the company said, without disclosing a timeline.

Shares of former U.S. president Donald Trump's social media company had slumped 18% on Monday, after the company said it could sell millions of shares in coming months, including the former president's entire stake.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)