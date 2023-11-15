Donald Trump's Niece Revealed The Cheap And Weird Christmas Presents He Gave Included A $12 Pack Of Underwear And A Regifted Basket With Sardines And Salami

Mary Lea Trump, an American psychologist and author, recently made headlines with her comments on the legal proceedings involving her uncle, former U.S. President Donald Trump. Mary Trump, who is critical of her uncle and the rest of the Trump family, has been vocal in her responses to Donald Trump’s testimony in his civil fraud trial, expressing feelings of glee and surprise at various developments​​​​​​​​.

For years, Mary Trump has been an outspoken critic of her uncle. In the memoir “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man,” Mary Trump shares revealing anecdotes about her family, including the Trumps’ gifting habits.

According to the book, Mary Trump received peculiar and inexpensive Christmas gifts from her uncle and his first wife, Ivana. These included a three-pack of underwear and a regifted basket containing crackers, sardines and salami, with a can of caviar missing.

Mary Trump says that one year, she received a single gold lamé shoe filled with hard candy from Donald and Ivana Trump. She recalled a moment when her uncle entered the room and not recognizing the gift asked, "What’s that?" Mary replied, “It’s a gift from you.”

In another instance, a young Mary Trump received a $12 pack of underwear while her brother was given an outdated leather-bound journal. The memoir also highlights the uncomfortable family Christmases, including instances of Donald Trump and his brother Robert berating their mother Mary MacLeod Trump for serving beef instead of the traditional turkey. Family dinners were fraught with tension, with their grandmother spending the meal with her head bowed, a vivid illustration of the family’s strained relations.

Mary Trump’s book delves into the emotional landscape of the Trump family, marked by an absent father and a mother described as neglected and ill. The author describes her grandfather Fred Trump Sr. as a “high-functioning sociopath” whose parenting style significantly impacted his children, including Donald Trump. The book attributes personality traits such as narcissism, bullying and grandiosity to these family dynamics, suggesting they left a lasting impact on Donald Trump’s behavior and personality.

In October, Mary Trump critiqued the perception of Donald Trump as enormously wealthy and self-made. She refuted this image, pointing to a substantial inheritance from his father.

She highlighted that Donald Trump’s business empire, allegedly built on a $413 million payment from Fred Trump’s fortune through tax dodges in the 1990s, could be at risk. In her blog, Mary wrote, "After my grandfather died, Donald inherited a couple of hundred million dollars more. It bears pointing out that the empire Donald has managed to squander over the last 30 years — the one he is in danger of losing thanks to his having committed massive fraud (allegedly) — belonged to his father. It was never his.”

