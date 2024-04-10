Donald Trump's Real Estate Portfolio is Highly Concentrated in These Two States

Before becoming the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump was known for his real estate empire. However, today, his media coverage revolves around politics as he makes his push for a second term in the White House.

Regardless of your political affiliation, you can't ignore the success the former President and 2024 candidate has had in real estate.

So where does Trump's real estate portfolio stand today?

You can peruse Trump.com and see his entire real estate portfolio, which includes hotels, residential buildings, commercial buildings, golf courses, and estates.

Digging deeper, you can see the markets Trump is most concentrated in. While he has real estate across the U.S. and in international markets, such as Dubai and India, he has the most properties in New York and Florida.

Trump's most prominent New York properties include Trump Tower, 40 Wall Street, and Trump National Golf Club, while his most prominent Florida properties include The Mar-a-Lago Club, Trump National Doral, and Trump International Golf Club.

It's also worth noting that Trump owns several lifestyle brands and media properties, including a stake in Truth Social.

Trump’s net worth was last estimated to be roughly $6.4 billion by Forbes, including a big bump from his Truth Social app going public via a SPAC merger and now trading as Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (NASDAQ:DJT). However, there's a lot to unpack in his real estate portfolio since it's hard to value each of his properties individually, as well as his personal brand.

