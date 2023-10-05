US Markets

Crypto

US Politics

Story continues

World Politics

US Economy

Electric Vehicles

Tech

Consumer

Communication

Industrial

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Donald Trump's Second NFT Sales Skyrocket 350%, Walmart Reports 'Slight Pullback' In Food Demand - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.