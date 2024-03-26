Donald Trump's Truth Social deal has made him one of the 500 richest people in the world

Former President Donald Trump. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Donald Trump has appeared on Bloomberg's rich list after a boost to his net worth.

His fortune increased after Truth Social became part of a publicly traded company.

It's been a good few weeks for the beleaguered former president.

Donald Trump ranks among the 500 richest people in the world, following his Truth Social deal.

The former US president joined the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $6.5 billion after his fortune was boosted by around $4 billion, Bloomberg reported.

Trump has had a good couple of weeks.

His long-suffering social-media platform, Truth Social, has become part of a publicly traded company, and on Monday, a New York appeals court slashed his bond for a fraud case.

Last week, a shell company created to buy Truth Social's parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group, approved the delayed merger, The Associated Press reported.

Trump has invested heavily in the platform and owns billions of dollars worth of shares in the platform's parent company.

The merger was set to give Trump a timely boost as he faces mounting legal costs and penalties.

An appeals court also threw the former president a lifeline this week, cutting his bond down from $454 million to $175 million in his New York civil fraud case. His lawyers previously told the court he could not secure the larger bond.

Representatives for Trump and Trump Media & Technology Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider, made outside normal working hours.

Trump Media & Technology Group began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday under the ticker symbol "DJT."

Shares jumped as much as much as 56% to $78, triggering a brief trading halt. They were still up about 36% in early afternoon trading at close to $68.

Truth Social has around 5 million users and could be valued at more than $5 billion, as BI previously reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider