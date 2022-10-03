Donate Aeroplan Points to Help Sick Children Travel by Air to Get Essential Medical Care

Aeroplan Points Matching Week for the Air Canada Foundation runs until October 9

MONTREAL, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Your donations will go a long way in helping many kids across Canada fly for essential medical appointments. This year's campaign continues the tradition of helping children reach medical care not available in their local community. In 2021, the Aeroplan Points Matching Week supported 337 flights, or nearly one child per day.

"Your generosity, year after year, truly makes a difference in the lives of children and their families. Through the precious contribution of Aeroplan and its members we've been able to reduce costs or travel times associated with receiving medical treatments that can be thousands of kilometres away by connecting hospitals and sick children," said Valérie Durand, spokesperson for the Air Canada Foundation. "We are grateful to Aeroplan Members for their donations, which relieve a burden and ultimately allow parents to focus on their children during difficult times."

Until October 9, members who donate Aeroplan points to the Air Canada Foundation Hospital Transportation Program will double the impact of their contribution as the value of the points donated will be matched, up to 500,000 points, by Aeroplan. Through the generosity of Aeroplan Members, the Air Canada Foundation donates Aeroplan points to 15 paediatric hospitals across Canada every year to help children reach the medical care they need away from home.

"Over the past decade, the Air Canada Foundation Hospital Transportation program has been an invaluable partner for children's health. They have contributed to the cause of children's health in so many ways. Their ongoing support helps children and their families access much needed medical care far away from home," said Mark Hierlihy, President and CEO of Canada Children's Hospital Foundations. "The impacts of this program have been overwhelming. All children should have the right to medical care, and increasing access makes this possible, getting kids back to being kids again."

Since the introduction of the Air Canada Foundation Hospital Transportation Program in 2003, sick children, accompanied by a parent, have been able to obtain the medical care needed away from home. Driving long hours can be strenuous for both the child and the parent, especially when several visits to the hospital are required each month or when treatments last several months. Travelling by air helps families avoid tiring hours on the road and alleviates some of the financial burden of travel expenses, which can cause serious economic and emotional hardship to families. For more information on the Air Canada Foundation Hospital Transportation Program and its impact, visit www.aircanada.com/foundation.

About the Air Canada Foundation

The Air Canada Foundation, a not-for-profit organization focused on the health and well-being of children and youth, was launched in 2012. It offers both financial and in-kind support to Canadian-registered charities. Core programs include the Hospital Transportation Program, which redistributes Aeroplan points to 15 pediatric hospitals across Canada, enabling sick children to access the medical care they need away from home. The Air Canada Foundation, in collaboration with the airline, also engages directly in fundraising activities, such as the Every Bit Counts program, which encourages customers to donate loose change of all denominations on board flights or through collection containers available in Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounges. The Foundation also offers continued support to major health-related causes that benefit Canadians and is an active participant in international humanitarian relief activity as the need arises. For more information about the Air Canada Foundation, please read the 2020-21 impact report or the Air Canada's 2021 Corporate Sustainability report available at www.aircanada.com/citizensoftheworld.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 50 airports in Canada, 47 in the United States and 69 internationally. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger flights and cargo-only flights with its fleet of Boeing 767-300 freighters. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050.

