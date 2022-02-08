U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,521.54
    +37.67 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,462.78
    +371.65 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,194.46
    +178.79 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,045.37
    +32.77 (+1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.75
    +0.39 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.90
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1422
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    +0.0380 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3547
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6000
    +0.5200 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,202.85
    +360.62 (+0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.81
    -9.05 (-0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

Donation site for Ottawa truckers' 'Freedom Convoy' protest exposed donors' data

Zack Whittaker
·2 min read

The donation site used by truckers in Ottawa who are currently protesting against national vaccine mandates has fixed a security lapse that exposed passports and driver licenses of donors.

The Boston, Massachusetts-based donation service GiveSendGo became the primary donation service for the so-called "Freedom Convoy" last week after GoFundMe froze millions of dollars in donations, citing police reports of violence and harassment in the city.

The protest, which began in January, saw thousands of protesters and truckers descend on Canada's capital to oppose mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, paralyzing the streets with snarling traffic. A fundraising page on GoFundMe reached about $7.9 million in donations before the crowdsourcing giant stepped in to block the campaign, prompting the fundraising effort to move to GiveSendGo, which publicly declared its support for the protest. According to a press release, GiveSendGo said it had processed more than $4.5 million in donations for the Freedom Convoy protesters during its first day of the company hosting the campaign.

TechCrunch was tipped off to the data lapse after a person working in the security space found an exposed Amazon-hosted S3 bucket containing over 50 gigabytes of files, including passports and driver licenses that were collected during the donation process.

The researcher said they found the web address for the exposed bucket by viewing the source code of the Freedom Convoy's webpage on GiveSendGo.

S3 buckets are used for storing files, documents or even entire websites in Amazon's cloud but are set to private by default, and require a multi-step process before a bucket's contents can be made public for anyone to access.

The exposed bucket had over a thousand photos and scans of passports and driver licenses uploaded since February 4, when the Freedom Convoy's page was first set up on GiveSendGo. The filenames suggest that the identity documents were uploaded during the payments process, which some financial institutions require before they can process a person's payment or donation.

TechCrunch contacted GiveSendGo co-founder Jacob Wells with details of the exposed bucket on Tuesday. The bucket was secured a short time later, but Wells did not respond to our questions, including if GiveSendGo planned on informing about the security lapse those whose information was exposed.

It's not known for exactly how long the bucket was left exposed, but a text file left behind by an unnamed security researcher, dated September 2018, warned that the bucket was "not properly configured" which can have "dangerous security implications."

Read more:

Recommended Stories

  • U.S.-Canada border crossing blocked by truckers fighting COVID restrictions

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -The busiest land crossing from the United States to Canada remained shut on Tuesday after Canadian truckers blocked lanes on Monday to protest their government's pandemic control measures. While traffic in both directions was initially blocked, U.S.-bound lanes have since reopened, Windsor Police tweeted. Drivers demanding an end to federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border traffic began blocking the streets of Canada's capital, Ottawa, on Jan. 28.

  • Trudeau: Anti-vaccine mandate trucker protest 'has to stop'

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the anti-COVID-19 vaccine demonstration in Ottawa "has to stop". "Canadians have the right to protest, to disagree with their government, and to make their voices heard. We'll always protect that right," Trudeau tweeted on Tuesday. "But let's be clear: They don't have the right to blockade our economy, or our democracy, or our fellow citizens' daily lives. It has to stop."Trudeau also said that the...

  • Amid protests, Trudeau grilled by opposition lawmakers

    Trudeau faced opposition legislators demanding he do more to end what one aide called a "national humiliation." He has denounced the demonstrators' tactics.The busiest land crossing from the United States to Canada remained shut on Tuesday after Canadian truckers blocked lanes on Monday to protest their government's pandemic control measures.While traffic in both directions was initially blocked, U.S.-bound lanes have since reopened, Windsor Police tweeted.Drivers demanding an end to federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border traffic began blocking the streets of Canada's capital, Ottawa, on Jan. 28. Since Sunday night, police have started slowly taking back control, seizing thousands of liters of fuel and removing an oil tanker truck.

  • Multiple people arrested at 'Freedom Convoy' protests in Ottawa

    Canadian authorities have arrested multiple people in Ottawa who were part of a "Freedom Convoy" protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates. In a statement on Sunday, the Ottawa Police Service said it has launched 60 criminal investigations from the protests, stemming from mischief, property crimes and thefts all the way to hate crimes. According to The Washington Post, Ottawa Police said they have made seven arrests in relation to property damage and...

  • Elon Musk–backed ‘freedom truckers’ in Canada get Bitcoin lifeline after GoFundMe freezes millions in donations

    Crypto “whales” like Kraken CEO Jesse Powell have donated to the Bitcoin cause for Canadian truckers.

  • Ottawa police say 'relentless' in blocking protest funding

    A "Freedom Convoy" has disrupted life in downtown Ottawa for 11 days now. What started as a movement opposing a Canadian vaccine mandate for cross-border drivers - a requirement mirrored by a U.S. rule - has morphed into a rallying point against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and many Canadian governments' public health measures.Ottawa police have received help from hundreds of officers in other police agencies, but they say it is not enough."No officers are on days off. Everyone has been working. We are stretched to the limit, but we are 100 percent committed to using everything we have to end this demonstration. We cannot do it alone. That is why I have been advocating for all three levels of government to bring whatever they can bring to bear on the permanent, sustainable, lawful, safe resolution of this demonstration," Sloly told reporters on Monday.

  • Business leaders call for immediate end to Ambassador Bridge protest

    The Ambassador Bridge is the busiest border crossing between Canada and the U.S., with more than $300 million worth of goods crossing each day.

  • Canada police crack down on vaccine mandate protests

    Police in Canada's capital, Ottawa, are cracking down on fuel and funding for the widespread protests against vaccine mandates that have swept the country.Demonstrators have shut down downtown Ottawa for over a week now, blockading streets and blaring car horns.That's prompted an interim injunction from a Canadian judge silencing the noise, part of a class-action lawsuit brought on behalf of neighborhood residents.City Police Chief Peter Sloly told reporters Monday his officers have been working nonstop to end the disruption."Our efforts, combined with the city's efforts, eliminated the GoFundme... $10 million are no longer accessible to the demonstrators. There are other funding avenues that we continue to aggressively go after through intelligence information, coordination with financial institutions and all three levels of government. We will be relentless in pursuing the funding that has enabled this demonstration to continue to this point."The so-called "Freedom Convoy" first kicked off to protest a vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers, before expanding into wider demonstrations against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.Trudeau has left Ottawa for an undisclosed location over security concerns.He denounced the demonstrators' tactics on Monday, and called for an end to the protests.They've also sparked counter-demonstrations in some areas, and police are investigating "active threats to public figures" they have received.Authorities say demonstrators have been sustained by a well-organized supply chain partly funded by sympathizers in the U.S.The protesters' supporters include former U.S. President Donald Trump -- and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • 5G and QAnon: how conspiracy theorists steered Canada’s anti-vaccine trucker protest

    Ottawa’s occupation was a result of unrivaled coordination between anti-vax and anti-government organizations Protesters gather near the parliament hill as truckers continue to protest in Ottawa. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Thousands of demonstrators have successfully occupied Canada’s frigid capital for days, and say they plan on staying as long as it takes to thwart the country’s vaccine requirements. The brazen occupation of Ottawa came as a result of unprecedented coordination be

  • Journalist caught in quarantine at Olympics

    Australian journalist, caught in quarantine during the Olympics, joined the athletes and their teams in voicing concerns about the isolation conditions during the Games.

  • Ted Cruz Throws In With Anti-Vaccine Ottawa Trucker Mob As City Declares Emergency

    "They're defending Canada, America and standing up for freedom," Cruz crowed as Canadians complained protesting truckers were assaulting and harassing them.

  • No, The Simpsons did not predict the Canada truckers convoy

    A clip being shared on social media was not taken from a single 1999 episode as claimed, but two separate episodes

  • Canadian Trucker Convoy Blocks Major Trade Route along U.S. Border

    The massive procession of trucks created a traffic jam along the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Canada to Detroit, Mich.

  • Opposition to Stacey Abrams unites Georgia's divided GOP

    In their bid to win the Republican nomination in the Georgia governor's race, incumbent Brian Kemp and challenger David Perdue are often at odds — except when it comes to Stacey Abrams. The rivals united this week in condemning Abrams, the leading Democrat running for governor, for hypocrisy after a photo surfaced of her posing maskless with students at an Atlanta-area elementary school she visited to mark Black History Month. Abrams' campaign has encouraged schools to require masks.

  • The Oldest Pub in Britain Is Closing Its Doors After 1,229 Years

    But the official Guinness World Record holder is looking to make a comeback.

  • The most shocking snubs and surprises of the 2022 Oscar nominations

    The 2022 Oscar nominations are in — we break down this year's biggest snubs and surprises

  • Fast start to jury selection in Arbery death federal trial

    Jury selection got off to a fast start Monday in the federal hate crimes trial of three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, with the judge conducting much of the questioning to determine whether potential jurors had unshakable opinions about the highly publicized case behind closed doors. U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood predicted before adjourning that a final panel of 12 main jurors and four alternates will be seated at the beginning of next week on Feb. 14. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and used a pickup truck to chase the 25-year-old Arbery after spotting him running in their neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020.

  • Vegan Fridays Now in Session at NYC Public Schools

    While fast food chains race to dive into the plant-based pool, it looks like New York City public school cafeterias are joining in as well, reports New York Daily News.

  • Gas prices spike in Myrtle Beach, foreboding future increases this spring

    Brace for impact: it looks like fuel costs are only going to get worse in the coming weeks and months.

  • Oscars Snubs & Surprises: Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ruth Negga & ‘Sing 2’ Rebuffed By Academy Voters

    It felt almost like old times this morning even as Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross led the virtual announcement of the nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards. For King Richard’s Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, Being the Ricardos’ Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman and respective The Power of the Dog and Drive My […]