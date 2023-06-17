Donations for Crypto Sleuth ZachXBT’s Legal Defense Climb Near $800,00

Support is pouring in from the cryptocurrency ecosystem to help blockchain sleuth ZachXBT in his legal defense against a defamation lawsuit.

For his defense, in what ZachXBT called on Twitter “a classic David & Goliath story,” the crypto detective turned to the greater community to help amass funds to pay attorneys, and provided an ETH address.

Widely known for exposing scams in the crypto space, ZachXBT’s plea for help did not go unheard.

The wallet he pointed to for donations held just over $791,000 spread across various digital assets including ETH, and stablecoins USDC, USDT, TUSD, and DAI, on Saturday afternoon New York time.

MachiBigBrother Claims

The suit was brought against ZachXBT by Jeffrey Huang, also known as MachiBigBrother, who said claims he played a role in orchestrating the embezzlement of some 22,000 ETH from Formosa Financial in 2018 are false.

The suit is a response to a heavily sourced medium article from June 2022 by ZachXBT, which details the alleged embezzlement as well as “over ten failed pump and dump tokens and NFT projects” Huang is said to have associated with.

Huang summarily denies the claims.

Community Rallies

Early on a number of notable blockchain projects and accounts pledged support in spirit and with donations.

Attorneys Stephen Palley, Jess Meyers, and the team at Brown Rudnick signed on to represent ZachXBT.

If the case does go to a settlement, ZachXBT may have no trouble paying it off as the legal defense fund continues to accrue donations.