Donations sought for Thanksgiving, Tri-Chambers job fair: Seacoast business news

Local nonprofits seek donations to provide Thanksgiving essentials to Strafford County neighbors in need

From left to right are Jolene Whitehead, MVSB Branch & Business Development Manager, Melissa Clark, MVSB Branch Services Supervisor, Jamie Blanchette, Salvation Army of Rochester, Donald "Skip" Smith, SHARE Fund, Silas Garcia, Community Action Partnership of Strafford County, Sara Smith, Grace Community Church, and Allison Bussiere, Seacoast Food Provides Network.

ROCHESTER — Four Strafford County nonprofits - Community Action Partnership of Strafford County, The Salvation Army of Rochester, SHARE Fund and Grace Community Church – are partnering together to provide Thanksgiving essentials to local individuals and families.

Together, the organizations expect to distribute Thanksgiving dinner essentials to more than 800 Strafford County households this year and they are seeking the public’s support to ensure a memorable holiday for recipients. Local Bank and community partner MVSB (Meredith Village Savings Bank) has stepped up to match financial contributions up to $15,000.

“Each of these local nonprofits plays a vital role in addressing food insecurity throughout the year, and we are very proud to be working together to bring added comfort and joy to our local residents this holiday season,” said Allison Bussiere, who coordinates the Seacoast Food Providers Network. “We would like to thank MVSB for their generous match as well as the New Hampshire Food Bank for their ongoing support – helping us to maximize our impact with this tremendous initiative.”

Go to straffordcap.org/straffordneighbors2023 to donate and learn more.

Tri-Chambers of Commerce to host Tri-Chamber Community Expo and Job Fair

ROCHESTER — The Dover, Rochester and The Falls Chambers of Commerce will host the 2023 Tri-Chamber Community Expo & Job Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the James W. Foley Memorial Community Center, located at 150 Wakefield St., in Rochester.

Sponsored by Northeast Credit Union, The Tri-Chamber Community Expo & Job Fair is open to the public and free to attend. There is no cost for exhibitors or hiring employers to have a table.

For businesses, the event offers a venue to showcase your company in a trade show format, build brand awareness and meet potential clients. For employers, the event offers you the opportunity to meet potential candidates for existing or future job openings. Interview areas will be available should employers wish to interview candidates on site.

Attendees can see what’s new in various industries, find out about any new products and services being offered, network with local businesses and organizations from the tri-cities, and build their contact base. For those seeking a job or career change, the Tri-Chamber Community Expo & Job Fair will provide a venue in which to learn about various businesses from multiple industries, and to see what job openings are available in the area.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a few non-perishable food items to be donated to local food shelters in the tri-city communities.

For more information, or to register, visit: www.rochesternh.org/expojobfair, call: 603-332-5080, or email: events@rochesternh.org.

First Time Homebuyer Seminar

HAMPTON — This one-day workshop on Oct. 21, will provide the tools to navigate you through the homebuying process. A HUD certified educator with professionals from several fields will educate you through the steps of homeownership.

Upon completion of this seminar you will have an opportunity to schedule an appointment 1:1 with a certified educator to further discuss and personalize your homebuying needs. Registration and payment is required.

Course fee is $39. Seating is limited. To Register - https://housingpartnership.org/homebuyer-education. Please call 603-766-3129 or email renee@housingpartnership.org for additional details.

Hussey Seating Company earns accolade as One of the Best Places to Work in Maine for 2023

NORTH BERWICK, Maine - Hussey Seating Company, a leading innovator in seating solutions, announces its recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in Maine for 2023. The company’s dedication to cultivating an exceptional workplace environment has secured its position among the state's most respected employers in the Large Employer category (more than 250 employees). This honor marks Hussey Seating Company’s third inclusion in the prestigious list, having also been recognized in 2019 and 2020.

Brian Deveaux, President & CEO of Hussey Seating Company, commented on the achievement: "We are pleased to receive this recognition once again. At Hussey Seating Company, we believe that our employees are the cornerstone of our success. Being acknowledged as one of the Best Places to Work in Maine validates our ongoing efforts to prioritize employee well-being, engagement, and overall satisfaction."

Rich Hussey, Vice President, Human Resources of Hussey Seating Company, echoed this sentiment: "This achievement reflects our unwavering dedication to creating an environment where our team members can flourish both professionally and personally. The unfiltered feedback from our employees through the anonymous survey process is invaluable in shaping our workplace initiatives and is our primary reason for participating.”

Newburyport Bank donates $1,000 to New Hampshire SPCA

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. – Newburyport Bank has donated $1,000 as a sponsor of the New Hampshire SPCA’s Auction for the Animals. This event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11, at Wentworth by the Sea Hotel in New Castle, NH.

The Auction for the Animals is the New Hampshire SPCA’s premier gala fundraising event and helps save the lives of thousands of abused, neglected, and in-need animals each year. The event will include dinner and cocktails, as well as an opportunity to bid on stunning collectibles.

“Year after year, the New Hampshire SPCA puts on a great gala for a great cause,” noted Lloyd L. Hamm, President & CEO of Newburyport Bank. “At one time or another I’m sure we have all had pets. And they become a part of our families. By supporting the NH SPCA, we’re doing a small part to ensure that all pets find a safe home, and we’re hopeful that others will be join us in this extremely worthwhile effort.”

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Donations sought for Thanksgiving, Tri-Chambers job fair: Seacoast business news