Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGIC.A) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.17

Donegal Group Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DGIC.A) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.17 per share on 15th of August. This makes the dividend yield 4.6%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Donegal Group Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Donegal Group is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 127.3%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the company could be paying out several times what it earns in the next 12 months, which could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Donegal Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.49 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.68. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.3% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Donegal Group has grown earnings per share at 18% per year over the past five years. It's not an ideal situation that the company isn't turning a profit but the growth recently is a positive sign. If the company can become profitable soon, continuing on this trajectory would bode well for the future of the dividend.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We don't think Donegal Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Donegal Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

