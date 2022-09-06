U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

Dong-A ST and Beactica Therapeutics mutually agree to conclude oncology collaboration

·3 min read

UPPSALA, Sweden, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dong-A ST Co., Ltd. (170900: Korea SE), a Korean pharmaceutical company, and Beactica Therapeutics AB, a Swedish precision oncology company, today announced that they have mutually agreed to terminate their collaboration and licensing agreement. The collaboration focused on developing novel candidate compounds against multiple cancer targets of mutual interest. The partnership has been productive, and multiple compound classes are now in various stages of lead generation and optimization.

As part of the termination, both Dong-A ST and Beactica Therapeutics will gain exclusive global rights for further development and commercialization for different compounds series developed during the collaboration. No obligations to pay milestone payments or royalties will remain for the assets divided between Dong-A and Beactica. For a limited time, each company is entitled to a revenue share from any related future outlicensing activities by the other party. Full financial details remain undisclosed.

"We appreciate the opportunity we have had to collaborate with Beactica Therapeutics over the past five years. Our combined efforts have led to important breakthroughs," said Dr Jae-Hong Park, President and CSO of Dong-A ST. "We will continue to share with Beactica the ambition to make a clinical impact where it is urgently needed."

"We have valued the partnership with Dong-A and are pleased by what we have achieved together. Gaining exclusive global rights to certain compounds is perfectly aligned with Beactica's ambition to itself become a clinical-stage precision oncology company," said Dr Per Källblad, CEO of Beactica Therapeutics. "We are excited to now add these assets to our pipeline as wholly-owned programmes."

The collaboration between Dong-A ST and Beactica Therapeutics was initiated in October 2016 and expanded in December 2018. In December 2019, a key milestone was achieved.

About Dong-A ST

Dong-A ST Co., Ltd. specializes in the discovery, development, manufacture and markets pharmaceutical products and medical devices worldwide. The company offers various prescription drugs, including Stillen (Gastritis 2002); Zydena (Erectile dysfunction , 2005); Motilitone (Functional dyspepsia, 2011); Suganon (TZDM, 2016) as well as biologics and biosimilar products. Once-daily IV/oral Sivextro (Tedizolid, ABSSSI) was also developed by Dong-A ST which was approved by US FDA and launched in US (2014) and EU (2015) by global partners. Dong-A ST has a strong oncology R&D division with immuno-oncology and epigenetic pipeline. Dong-A ST Co., Ltd. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. It is listed on the Korean stock exchange. For more information, visit www.donga-st.com.

About Beactica Therapeutics

Beactica Therapeutics AB is a precision oncology company committed to the fight against cancer. The company is advancing a pipeline of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat genetically defined cancers with significant unmet clinical need. Beactica's approach is centered around targeting disease proteins with synthetic lethality vulnerabilities by applying its molecular interaction-based drug discovery engine to generate novel small molecule across synergistic modalities, including allosteric modulators and targeted protein degraders (PROTACs). Beactica deliver value to patients and shareholders by advancing its programmes into early clinical trials. For more information on Beactica Therapeutics, please visit www.beactica.com.

Dong-A ST Co., Ltd. Contact
Hannah Lee 
R&BD Team
e2191946@donga.co.kr
Tel: +82 31 260 5833

Beactica Therapeutics AB Contact 
Per Källblad M.Sc. Ph.D. 
CEO 
per.kallblad@beactica.com
Tel: +46 18 56 08 80

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/beactica-therapeutics-ab/r/dong-a-st-and-beactica-therapeutics-mutually-agree-to-conclude-oncology-collaboration,c3626224

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17268/3626224/1623362.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dong-a-st-and-beactica-therapeutics-mutually-agree-to-conclude-oncology-collaboration-301618002.html

SOURCE Beactica Therapeutics AB

